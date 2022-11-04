 Skip to content
(NBC News)   A Texas doctor is here to determine who is best equipped to stop a gunman: 19 unarmed fourth-graders or the 400 cops waiting outside   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Austin, Texas, Police, state police, United States, review of autopsies, Last week, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dr. Mark Escott  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if a weapon is So dangerous that dozens of heavily armed and armored police are too scared to confront a single teenager armed with one, perhaps that weapon should be banned or highly restricted.

At this point an 18yo can cash and carry an AR-15 and a case of steel core ammo, but he can't buy a beer after.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems rather perfunctory.  What is he trying to prove?  Whether or not they couldhave potentially survived doesn't really matter at this point, they didn'tsurvive due to the inaction of law enforcement.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
austinrelocationguide.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Given the choice, I'd probably trust the 19 unarmed fourth graders more.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA:  "We expect that we will find some lessons learned that can be applied to policy around the country," Escott said.

Let me save you some time and money:  DON'T HIRE FARKING COWARDS.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: This seems rather perfunctory.  What is he trying to prove?  Whether or not they couldhave potentially survived doesn't really matter at this point, they didn'tsurvive due to the inaction of law enforcement.


Excuse making to make the cops look unintentionally competent instead of grossly negligent.
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Real 'Murrrcans, such as Texans, only love fetuses and guns.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I trust Texas doctors as much as I trust Texas police departments.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not the first time cops have prevented medical aide to those shot. And it likely won't be the last.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I really hope their fire dept. is much better when it comes to confrontation.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  "We expect that we will find some lessons learned that can be applied to policy around the country," Escott said.

Let me save you some time and money:  DON'T HIRE FARKING COWARDS.


That's most cops, fyi.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
According to those dollar store punishers "Blue lives matter (too much to be put on the line for some little brats)"
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like how we skate past the elephant in the room about the fact that school shootings are a problem at all.
Literally no other country has this issue.
What, are Americans just that unique to the specie, that we're naturally more violent than other humans? It's just baked in to our genetic code?
Or is it something mutable, baked in culture that we can change.

We know the answer but every time you go to solve it, a sect of people go "No, we like it this way" and things stall, and then we do the dance again the next time it happens.

Nice that we've resigned ourselves to the impossibly of reaching people who view never changing or adapting as a virtue. Honestly, that's at least trying to solve the problem, can't move the rock, so, have to place the path around it.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unarmed 4th graders at Xavier's school for the gifted?

Scott Summers and Peter Rasputin could probably handle it.
 
dadio86
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of  course they're desperate to exonerate these dumb deputy-dog cops.

Their whole "we worship first responders" juxtaposed with the "good guy with a gun" narrative collapse completely in Uvalde.
 
AtomicBanana
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I trust Texas doctors as much as I trust Texas police departments.


Texas Doctor: "Well you see, if the DEMOCRATS have their way and enact FORCED UNIVERSAL ABORTIONS, all of the Uvalde children would have already been killed, so their life expectancy was already skewed, so we should really just stop talking about this and increase the police budget by, say, nineteen times."
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [austinrelocationguide.com image 300x300]


Not sure if flag, or Yelp rating.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hope this never happens but with Roe gone and gun restriction gutted, the chances of fetuses becoming mass shooting casualties goes up.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: You know, if a weapon is So dangerous that dozens of heavily armed and armored police are too scared to confront a single teenager armed with one, perhaps that weapon should be banned or highly restricted.

At this point an 18yo can cash and carry an AR-15 and a case of steel core ammo, but he can't buy a beer after.


Was the rifle that dangerous, or were the cops just that pants-pissingly scared?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wouldn't encourage anyone to blow Steve McCraw's face off, but if it happened, I'd have a boner until the end of time.
 
dryknife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I really hope their fire dept. is much better when it comes to confrontation.


As long as they don't have to confront a conflagration.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm going to go with "yes" on that. Yes, some kids would have lived if instead of being cowards they did their job and saved lives.
And if that's not their job then they're a waste of money.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The problem with going back in time and killing Hitler is dealing with unforseen repercussions.

I suspect that a Hitler-like person will rise up in the future and also that time travel will have been invented around then.

So, people go back in time to kill their future Hitler but that only makes things worse so they keep returning to the past to kill others in a desperate attempt to fix their farkups.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: I like how we skate past the elephant in the room about the fact that school shootings are a problem at all.
Literally no other country has this issue.
What, are Americans just that unique to the specie, that we're naturally more violent than other humans? It's just baked in to our genetic code?
Or is it something mutable, baked in culture that we can change.

We know the answer but every time you go to solve it, a sect of people go "No, we like it this way" and things stall, and then we do the dance again the next time it happens.

Nice that we've resigned ourselves to the impossibly of reaching people who view never changing or adapting as a virtue. Honestly, that's at least trying to solve the problem, can't move the rock, so, have to place the path around it.


Pretty sure we built our country on a haunted Native American burial ground.  Nothing good ever comes from that.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puglio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So in other words, they are performing autopsies to determine if the children all died quickly or if any of them died slowly. Slowly while police waited.
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't see what else you expected a mere 400 cops to do. There was a guy with a gun in there!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This gets more bizarre every day.  That we're looking to say "yeah, they would've died anyway" is disgusting.

I understand the concern of a police officer with being shot.  But

. don't you have that concern every time you start a shift?
. aren't you better trained and prepared on how to use a firearm than the majority of school shooters?
. could you not at least have created a diversion to distract the shooter?
. what happened to the phrase "cover me"?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
IIRC, didn't the Uvalde PD have an active shooter training exercise, which concluded that confronting the shooter is critical in the early minutes of a mass shooting? And then failed to carry out the recommendations that they learned from the exercise when confronted with the exact situation they trained for?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: The problem with going back in time and killing Hitler is dealing with unforseen repercussions.

I suspect that a Hitler-like person will rise up in the future and also that time travel will have been invented around then.

So, people go back in time to kill their future Hitler but that only makes things worse so they keep returning to the past to kill others in a desperate attempt to fix their farkups.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: RaceDTruck: This seems rather perfunctory.  What is he trying to prove?  Whether or not they couldhave potentially survived doesn't really matter at this point, they didn'tsurvive due to the inaction of law enforcement.

Excuse making to make the cops look unintentionally competent instead of grossly negligent.


Escott (the doc) seems pretty sensible - he did a decent job running the county's COVID response, afaik. I think this effort could be useful.

/ Austinite
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The doctor working on this is from solid-blue Austin, so I fully expect an honest assessment. I also expect that the answer will be that at least one victim could have lived if medical attention had been provided earlier.

Of course I also believe that if we had sensible gun laws in this country none of these victims would have died, so what do I know?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The review of autopsies and other records is part of a criminal investigation by Texas Rangers into the hesitant police response at Robb Elementary School in May, said Dr. Mark Escott, who serves as the city of Austin's chief medical officer.

1) Fark you, NBC news. We know what we saw.
2) Please proceed with an independent autopsy to see if any of those kids bodies have cop bullets in them.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they determine that someone would have survived, will they charge the 400 LEO's with Negligent Homicide?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was there a girl who survived the shooting who made at least two calls from inside the classroom?

First call: please send help.
Bang bang bang bang bang
Second call: whelp, I'm still alive.

So, my vote goes to they could have saved some lives.
 
drayno76
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Porous Horace: ...that time travel will have been invented around then.

Hypothesis A: In the future, we create time travel, it will be so responsibly handled that even though it now exists and is in use in all of space-time it has remained undetectable to our current society. 

Hypothesis B: Other than inorganic, nearly massless elementary particles moving at relativistic speeds causing their own time to slow as they approach C, we never reach time travel.

Examining our current timeline, hypothesis A is comical. One thing I'm certain of, if humanity has any hand in traveling backwards through time in the future, it would have been painfully apparent  a long time ago.
 
Watubi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To be fair, can you imagine how many 4th graders would have been killed if 400 cops came charging in with guns drawn?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good point. We need to arm the 4th graders. Like that old 2nd Amendment adage says, "When a school shooting starts, the cops are hours away but the kids are right there."
 
