 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Badiraguato, Mexico Mayor is proud to build a $764,000 museum dedicated to the history of drug trafficking. 'We can't deny our history'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

112 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 4:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Heroin, not hate"
 
art_shamsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder what they'll have in the gift shop.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Nixon and Reagan wings ought to be interesting.

/ From paraquat to Iran-Contra.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Heads will roll over this
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Heads will roll over this


That's the entertainment wing.

/ Bowling.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Probably no soup-throwing trolls at that museum.  Or at least none that will live to tell the tale.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Domo arigato Badiraguato
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

art_shamsky: I wonder what they'll have in the gift shop.


Whatever they have, I bet it will cost at least $2,000.00.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At first I thought it was a bad idea.
Then I thought it was a good idea.
Now, I'm not sure either way.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Duude.... That was the best field trip ever!  Heh heh. Trip.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

art_shamsky: I wonder what they'll have in the gift shop.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You can dress up like a real cabrone
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.