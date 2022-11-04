 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Deer still prefer brick-and-mortar retailers over online shopping   (pennlive.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"THERE'S A DEER AT PENNEY'S!"
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's still JC Penny's?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deer trifecta in play!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very first line of the article: "Maybe it was looking to spend a few bucks."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: There's still JC Penny's?


Yeah, they did bankruptcy restructuring, they didn't go out of business
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the real question is: "Who will speak up for the ungulates?"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lancaster

Did the deer try to get into Intercourse with anyone?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Runaway deer never coming back, blown away for his discount rack.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People inside the store told LancasterOnline that the deer had made its way to the dressing rooms."

This is a deer that has seen too many field dressings and wanted a more citizen approach.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops. Damn autocorrect.
citizens = civilized
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
