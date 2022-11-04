 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Wanker prankster police officer orders men to pull down their trousers & underwear during bogus search in street, they comply until he starts eyeing up their junk   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Weird, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Constable, Police, News Corporation, News International  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 7:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One guy didn't catch on until the costume change and the exam though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is the Scottish sun the same as the English sun, just with more midges?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ACAB - All Cops Assess Balls
 
AverysDad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fined 420 pounds?  For impersonating a police officer and what essentially amounts to sexual abuse?  I mean, in New York State, for comparison, that would be 1 1/3-4 years just for the impersonation.  The sexual aspect of this, I'm not sure exactly what to call that, but it would probably end you up on the sex offender's registry.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been arrested more times than I can count and I've never had this much fun,  :(
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.