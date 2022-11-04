 Skip to content
(NPR)   *WHUMP* Doh -- a deer, a female deer   (npr.org) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a move also would prevent 2,054 human injuries, 33 human deaths, and $1.19 billion in damages each year.

I think that should read "may prevent", not "will prevent".   There are too many variables to give statements like that.
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Plus it also gets windy and stormy up here around then (like today), making it even more of a party.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not again! And you the animal all wrong. It's Groundhog Day!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And here I had no idear that deer could tell time
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Scary" really?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its almost like nature doesn't respect humans suddenly adjusting our routine as a species (going to work, school, etc...) based on agriculture.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ray, the guy that knocked her up...
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The temperature also drops significantly after we switch away from DST.
We should just keep DST and have warm weather year round.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe the deer wouldn't get hit if they weren't farking in the middle of the road.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
#TeamDaylightSavingsTime
 
catmandu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Such a move also would prevent 2,054 human injuries, 33 human deaths, and $1.19 billion in damages each year.

I think that should read "may prevent", not "will prevent".   There are too many variables to give statements like that.


Even more important, nearly half of all fatal accidents involving school age children happen in the dark. Here in the north, kids are going to school in the dark or half-light so they will be safer once we return to standard time.

But, of course, it is all about the damage to vehicles and deer.

/ Never hit a deer in 50 years of driving
// Live in the 3rd densest deer population state with 33 per square mile
/// Mississippi is densest with 38 and Pennsylvania is just ahead of us with 34.
 
baorao
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Then maybe we should move it up 2 hours so the deer are crossing in full daylight.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Day or night, Canyanero's gonna get 'em...

The Simpsons - Canyonero
Youtube PI_Jl5WFQkA
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh. I see a handful of deer every day on my commute. This time of year I'll see 10-15 in my 1.5 mile drive. It's called being aware of your surroundings, just like looking for traffic before walking into the road.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Such a move also would prevent 2,054 human injuries, 33 human deaths, and $1.19 billion in damages each year.

I think that should read "may prevent", not "will prevent".   There are too many variables to give statements like that.


I'm not sure the deer was of a mind to give statement
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: #TeamDaylightSavingsTime


I'm sorry, you're dead to me now.

Team Standard, FTW
 
