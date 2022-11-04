 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Cobra dies after being bitten by eight-year-old boy in India, no that's not a typo   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear India,
If you magically come up with an exception for snakes in the overwhelming hindu beliefs re: live and let live and harmony, I think we'd all understand...

Sincerely yours,
The rest of the World

//this joke also applies to gangs of monkeys...
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So the kid's venemous, then.
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
web.archive.org
 
bronskrat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
G.I.Joe is over

RIP
images2.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That child's name? Chuck Norris.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess this kid is the cure. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mental note: Never visit one of the red countries
Fark user imageView Full Size

/you would think Australia would be red
//4 GQP states in the US are higher than Australia
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Mental note: Never visit one of the red countries
[Fark user image image 649x419]
/you would think Australia would be red
//4 GQP states in the US are higher than Australia


There's a perfectly good explanation for that:

denverpost.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A hungry Indian is dangerous to mess with.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bite like an eagle.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


/ if it bites you and it dies, your FARKING CHUCK NORRIS
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well that's a twist on the 'Man Bites Dog' I was not expecting.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Primitive Screwhead: I guess this kid is the cure. 

[Fark user image 429x600]


Cobra is a Christmas movie.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

This guy got blasted into a Christmas tree.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That kid is a farking badass. The snake was likely as long as I am tall and huge to his perspective but he bit that motherfarker to death. Someone give this kid a scholarship to action hero school.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Primitive Screwhead: I guess this kid is the cure. 

[Fark user image 429x600]

Cobra is a Christmas movie.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x478]
This guy got blasted into a Christmas tree.


My impression was it was a commercial for a failed submachine gun design, and an opportunity for Stallone to show off his car.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next week in the news:

GRANDMA SWALLOWS PYTHON!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BenjaminGrimm: [Fark user image image 373x213]


Actually it is my birthday today.

Thank you!
 
Two16
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No worries, my guys is on the job.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/don't worry... you won't be a widow for long...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bandito King: That kid is a farking badass. The snake was likely as long as I am tall and huge to his perspective but he bit that motherfarker to death. Someone give this kid a scholarship to action hero school.


For squishy soft things without claws or fangs, we're remarkably lethal creatures.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can a Fark trifecta of kids biting snakes to kill be completed over months?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Voodoo_Stu: So the kid's venemous, then.


The snake did bite him too so he  could be poisonous.
 
