(Daily Mail)   Oxford University academic has stated that letting meat eaters drown is ethical because of the suffering they cause to animals. Fark: He's not even a vegan   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Anything else to add to your theory?
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why is it right to kill the mouse but not the cow?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We could always eat vegans. They taste like chicken:

Loaded Weapon Part 1 - Clip - Harold Leacher (Silence of the Lambs *spoof)
Youtube ozx5ev96Qtk
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In other news, Oxford academic desperately craves attention to try and justify his job.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why does the Daily Mail think it's good to try to make me aware of and get me mad at this utterly inconsequential person?
What's the agenda, here?
 
suid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Clickbaity title, but what did you expect from the Daily Fail?

He is an academic philosopher, and was talking about how "in *some* moral systems, it's ethical to (do this)".   Not "I firmly believe that we should do this".

Fail tag for OP.
 
oldfool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Euthanize me for the cow I just ate!?! Totally worth it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Might be time to put an annually increasing head tax on beef cattle, and a matching tariff on imported beef.  Chicken's a lot easier on the environment and generally better for people.

But giving up meat entirely is a non-starter.

/I'm on team Lab Meat.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it ethical to accept a organ from a meat eater if your life depended on it?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Obviously this guy is a Plant.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If it's okay to let them drown, is it okay to push them in?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lettuce eaters sigh breath of relief
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What if the drowning person practices hallal, raising and killing the animal kindly and mercifully?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Might be time to put an annually increasing head tax on beef cattle, and a matching tariff on imported beef.  Chicken's a lot easier on the environment and generally better for people.

But giving up meat entirely is a non-starter.

/I'm on team Lab Meat.


Beef is already too expensive at the grocery store.  That's just going to price it out completely for most people.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Might be time to put an annually increasing head tax on beef cattle, and a matching tariff on imported beef.  Chicken's a lot easier on the environment and generally better for people.

But giving up meat entirely is a non-starter.

/I'm on team Lab Meat.


Now we know the Fark handle of the Chick-fil-A spokescow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BaldrDash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There are some Philosophers who, I believe, try to prove a theory that is ridiculous simply because their hubris allows for them to believe they are so intelligent they can prove anything.
 
Bondith
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What if it's a meat-eating animal?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fugeeface
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A relevant option?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
audreydriscoll.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would agree that this person and this article are stupid attention seeking BS.

A better question is, is it ever ethical to not save a drowning person?  (I.e. is it ethical to not save drowning Hitler?)

Assuming that you don't know the future, drowning Hitler may have committed many have committed attrocities in that past but you don't know if he will in the future.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm a professional philosopher. That's "doctor philosopher" to you. When my current grant runs out at Oxford, I'll be returning to Starbucks. Hopefully in time for the pumpkin spice latte promo. I love making those!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PaceyWhitter: I would agree that this person and this article are stupid attention seeking BS.

A better question is, is it ever ethical to not save a drowning person?  (I.e. is it ethical to not save drowning Hitler?)

Assuming that you don't know the future, drowning Hitler may have committed many have committed attrocities in that past but you don't know if he will in the future.


Save him and then throw him in prison for his crimes.
 
