(AZ Family)   Remember how you felt about those trick re-lighting birthday candles as a kid? Well, Phoenix fire fighters feel the same way about this trick re-lighting house fire   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Scary, 2003 albums, Numerous Phoenix firefighters, British Columbia Interior, Friday morning, Week-day names, Late Thursday, large house fire, Fire crews  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tesla getting into the housing business?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess they got on well.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A "defensive stance" against a fire?  Do they have an offensive stance - spraying a structure before there is a fire?

I had a small fire in my home once, I was able to put it out before the FD arrived but they went thru the house checking for hot spots or any indication of smoke/smoldering before leaving which made sense.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but sounds like someone didn't do a thorough overhaul after the first fire was out.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Arsonist with a work ethic?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Tesla getting into the housing business?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gleeman: DNRTFA but sounds like someone didn't do a thorough overhaul after the first fire was out.


I figure it's that or something with batteries failing later.
 
janzee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Someone didn't follow procedure...
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm glad I never had any of those re-lighting birthday candles or worse, musical candles. I really hate them both. Never used them in any of my kids' birthdays parties either.

/Yeah, cue Kirk Cameron blowing a birthday candle, having a Subway sandwich, and a lady watching from the door.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

