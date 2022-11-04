 Skip to content
Denver kicks off winter with a 100 car pileup, closing a highway in both directions
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet! IN before all of the idiots who have obviously never driven in the snow on a highway, and are full of all kinds of advice on what could have been done differently, despite not knowing what the farlk they are talking about.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can only see 25ft in front of me and I'm doing 50 mph. Better speed up.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got one inch of snow at best btw
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aka, how to meet 100 Texans.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bald tires and smooth brains
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: We got one inch of snow at best btw


DNRTFA, but I'm guessing that the highway was not prepped and it was ice what done the deed.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to DPD, inoperable vehicles are being towed to Lot C at Empower Field. DPD said people involved in the crash need to pick up their cars by 1 p.m. from Empower Field.

Broncos country, let's ride!  RTD that is.
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wonder how many of them were like this?
But but but I have four wheel drive!
Yeah, but you don't have four wheel STOP!

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

p51d007: Wonder how many of them were like this?
But but but I have four wheel drive!
Yeah, but you don't have four wheel STOP!

[quickmeme.com image 625x351]


Yeah....they actually do have four wheel stop.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The mountain states/upper Midwest must be great places to own a body shop business.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I moved back to the east coast from the Denver metro area in early 2013. I had to delay my departure a day since a blizzard decided to hit the area the day I was planning on leaving.

As I drove east on I-70, I saw all of one car between Denver and the Kansas border. It was a SUV whose driver clearly said "fark it, I have four wheel drive". It was upside down in the median strip.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Sweet! IN before all of the idiots who have obviously never driven in the snow on a highway, and are full of all kinds of advice on what could have been done differently, despite not knowing what the farlk they are talking about.


A hundred car pileup and everyone was driving perfectly?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: aka, how to meet 100 Texans.


You sound like a Coloradan *checks profile* I was right.

/CO Springs
//it's almost always a truck
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Can only see 25ft in front of me and I'm doing 50 mph. Better speed up.


I knew a guy who actually drove faster in the rain on purpose.

His reasoning? The faster he got where he was going, the less time he'd be on the road, and the safer he would be by limiting his exposure to driving in the rain.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Can only see 25ft in front of me and I'm doing 50 mph. Better speed up.


In Florida that means you should put your flashers on and drive 5mph in the left hand lane.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Driving in Denver, snow problem.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Sweet! IN before all of the idiots who have obviously never driven in the snow on a highway, and are full of all kinds of advice on what could have been done differently, despite not knowing what the farlk they are talking about.


CSB:

I member living in Colorado and hearing my lifelong resident coworkers complaining about Texans/Californians not knowing how to drive on the roads in snow.

I also member driving on 83 during a real bad windstorm with a little snow where it was white out road conditions from the snow moving across the ground but you could still see a few hundred feet. Dozens of cars off the road, I was doing about 15-20 and keeping a 5 car or so distance. Went up a hill and every car behind me was bumper to bumper close. Must have been all those dumb Texans, no way a Colorado driver was tailgating someone on bad roads.

All the /s
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Can only see 25ft in front of me and I'm doing 50 mph. Better speed up.


During one particularly harsh snowstorm in Boston, while I was driving down 93, at 10-15mph in the breakdown lane, I had a car tailgate me for at least five miles. We're I to start sliding or something worse, it would have been a shiat show for both of us, even at that slow of a speed.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pacified: We got one inch of snow at best btw


Some parts reported 3-4 inches, which was on the high end of the forecasts for that front.

But it was the first day of real snowfall, which I knew would lead to some terrible driving from everyone who's forgotten how to drive in snow.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, my old neighborhood!

kdvr.comView Full Size
 
10Speed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yikes!

Dang, I love Denver though. Heading out there for Thanksgiving and I'm really looking forward to it.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: farkitallletitend: Can only see 25ft in front of me and I'm doing 50 mph. Better speed up.

I knew a guy who actually drove faster in the rain on purpose.

His reasoning? The faster he got where he was going, the less time he'd be on the road, and the safer he would be by limiting his exposure to driving in the rain.


That's like downing one last shot and then speeding home before you're too drunk to drive.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Every farking autumn, anywhere that has freezing temperatures, people forget that roads that look wet might be icy.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Worst rain conditions I've seen was going through Georgia on I95. Had a thunderstorm so bad even the truckers were pulling off the highway and putting their blinkers on.

I learned to drive in NY winters on rear wheel drive cars with no antilock brakes,etc. But I've never seen anything as hairy as the first fall rains in southern CA, after 5-6 months of all the oil drips/tire rubbings/etc built up on the roads.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
come on, it cannot be that bad..

Fark user imageView Full Size


well, there's yer problem
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A fun evening activity is to drive around after a storm and count the SUVs in the ditch. I saw a sedan once, but it had Florida plates.

/ 2 on the way to my kids' school this morning
 
bronskrat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: come on, it cannot be that bad..

[Fark user image 850x275]

well, there's yer problem


Is that spaghetti or linguini?
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gleeman: The mountain states/upper Midwest must be great places to own a body shop business.


Auto body insider for 22 years. The cell phone has done more for body shop business than any weather event ever could. Same goes for the tow business. The fender bender where everybody exchanges insurance and drives home is damn near quaint now. Air bag deployments and suspension damage all the time. Not even skid marks on the road to show for the effort.
 
KwameKilstrawberry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, it's 73 degrees in Detroit.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: Wonder how many of them were like this?
But but but I have four wheel drive!
Yeah, but you don't have four wheel STOP!

[quickmeme.com image 625x351]


It is well know that the the physics of momentum and friction do not apply to the magic of four-wheel drive.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And bridges freeze first.   So a sudden change in road conditions.

/Canadian
/Waiting for our first snow stupidity of the year.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WednesdayA slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 200 feetLooks like I'm not driving anywhere Wednesday. See my previous comment.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Sweet! IN before all of the idiots who have obviously never driven in the snow on a highway, and are full of all kinds of advice on what could have been done differently, despite not knowing what the farlk they are talking about.


The roads were mostly dry but the bridges had iced up (snow stayed on grass but melted on pavement) so stupid people went zoom zoom like it was normal and then went WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEE CRASH BANG CRUNCH !*%!#
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I live near the local black ice highway stretch.  It's got turns, elevation changes, places with and without trees, so the wind conditions change, there are some mountains.  Some days, the cold air pools in the hollows, the wind can blow snow across lanes as you turn a corner, there are enough local weather systems that people just drive up from the relatively flat population center to the south, in the habit of zooming along at speed, then suddenly they're off the road.

... and it happens every single year. The annual crashing of the pickups and SUVs.  We should hold a festival.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kkinnison: come on, it cannot be that bad..

[Fark user image image 850x275]

well, there's yer problem


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kkinnison: come on, it cannot be that bad..

[Fark user image 850x275]

well, there's yer problem


Used to live near there. The part of the road where this happened is kind of elevated above the rest, which makes it prone to icing over. It's also a part where it transitions from being a freeway into being more of a regular surface street, and right after the section that's on a bridge is a light you'll have to stop for at Kalamath St. It was also below freezing for the entire night.

So you have a lot of people heading out early morning, in freezing conditions after the first real snow of the season, and they're at a spot where they're pretty much guaranteed to have to brake from freeway speeds all the way down to 0 on an elevated roadway that slopes downhill.

Needless to say I'm not tremendously surprised to read that a multi-car pileup happened at that spot this morning.

/Denver drivers on the whole do kinda suck at driving in snow though, blaming Texans is just their favorite excuse
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That part of the highway where you roll into Denver is all elevated, and old, this isn't a surprise so much as just the amount of cars. Holy shiat.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Hey, my old neighborhood!

[kdvr.com image 850x842]


Baker Neighborhood?
That's under a mile from my SIL's house.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: The part of the road where this happened is kind of elevated above the rest,


4 minutes.
 
