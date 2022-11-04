 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Mark Cuban: "If you use credit cards, you don't want to be rich." Because I'm sure that's what's holding everyone back, Mark   (cnbc.com) divider line
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction, you Frankenstein's-monster-looking fark: if you ise credit cards you don't havr enough money to be rich.

The shiatty truth is that lots of people depend, heavily, on credit cards to help them pay for large purchases. And that is because Cuban and his ilk have strangled the average workers' wage growth to exponentially increase their own value while simultaneously inflating necessary costs for everyone.

Take your privileged insights and shove them up your overly-tanned ass, you greedy dick.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man. I could have been a billionaire, but I needed groceries. Dang it.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, because getting 1-5% back on all my purchases is going to put me in the poor house.

/I know, CCs are a fallback for a lot of people in case of emergency
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for the weekly Richwhiteguysplain!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't poor people just buy more money?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inversely,
If you're one of the few people whose wealth rival that of a small european nation, you'rer the one holding the bag containing the economy..
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to leverage progressively larger BS startups until someone would sell me a legitimate business, but the owner of the Dallas Mavericks wouldn't take my Diner's Club card
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but I don't want to be 'rich'.

I just want to make what I need to pay my bills, bring food home to my family and put a roof over our heads. Apparently that makes me 'unambitious', or 'underachieving', or 'lazy'.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He ain't wrong.  After my divorce I discovered my ex just loooooved those credit cards and I got a whole bunch of debt for shiat I not only didn't buy, but didn't even know she bought.   I spent the next 10 years or so on a cash only basis.  Sometimes that really sucked, but when I was done, I had 0 debt and could actually put money away.

The only debt I have now is the house.   The credit card gets paid in full monthly.  And the only reason we use it is for the airline miles.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I built my credit by only using a cc for gas and paying it off in full when due.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and this thread is like a FARK-SIGNAL for the geriatric Farkers with excellent credit and many "investments" to regale everyone how they made all the right moves and you will die in poverty.
Strap-on, everyone

err, strap IN
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: ...but I don't want to be 'rich'.

I just want to make what I need to pay my bills, bring food home to my family and put a roof over our heads. Apparently that makes me 'unambitious', or 'underachieving', or 'lazy'.


And have something set aside for fun, of course.

/can't take $ with me when I die
//no kids, so everything is going to charity
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you pay off the bill each month and dont carry a balance they are great. points are free $$
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, this thread again. Always a joy.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i get 2-5% cash back on my best cards (fark points cards), i pay them off every month, it is a 2-5% discount on everything always.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, captain obvious. But not for HAVING one.

If you are not able to manage money, either because you don't get paid enough, or your parents didn't raise you right enough, ir crushing medical deby, you won't be rich.

Thaaaaaaaaanks.

Take out a personal loan as an alternative to using a credit card, Cuban proposes.

Oh, so just get credit for an uncollateralled loan with no credit, because you didn't build any credit with a credit card.

Tales from the rich.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Oh, and this thread is like a FARK-SIGNAL for the geriatric Farkers with excellent credit and many "investments" to regale everyone how they made all the right moves and you will die in poverty.
Strap-on, everyone

err, strap IN


You should all be putting $1,000/mo into savings and another $1,000/mo into Roth IRA.

If you don't do this you really don't have an excuse. Perhaps you need to stop drinking those $6 milkshakes.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you read the article it is actually solid advice. He's saying avoid actually using credit cards if you are going to being paying interest and he's absolutely farking right.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My credit card pays me money.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unspoken goal is everyone wants to be rich, but everyone can't be rich or an entrepreneur.  

So we need to shift away from this bullshiat notion that everyone needs to start some business and profit off the backs of others.  It's a goddamn pyramid scheme.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using credit cards and paying them off is a good way to build your credit rating.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuban's biggest issue with credit cards: high interest rates

Says the guy that probably has a black card with a $250K minimum spending requirement and a $10K a year membership fee.

But get a low limit credit card with 16% interest? You're an idiot
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Oh, and this thread is like a FARK-SIGNAL for the geriatric Farkers with excellent credit and many "investments" to regale everyone how they made all the right moves and you will die in poverty.
Strap-on, everyone

err, strap IN


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: If you pay off the bill each month and dont carry a balance they are great. points are free $$


Yep. If you're not using credit cards at all because you're afraid of debt, you're probably missing out on free money and you're certainly not doing your credit score any favors. Just make sure you pay it off each month.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Thanks, captain obvious. But not for HAVING one.

If you are not able to manage money, either because you don't get paid enough, or your parents didn't raise you right enough, ir crushing medical deby, you won't be rich.

Thaaaaaaaaanks.

Take out a personal loan as an alternative to using a credit card, Cuban proposes.

Oh, so just get credit for an uncollateralled loan with no credit, because you didn't build any credit with a credit card.

Tales from the rich.


Personal loans are great way to build credit. You are just terrible with credit.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But then how would I send money to my Hot Russian Girlfriend?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I like to tell people that credit is merely a tool. Like a hammer.  You can use that hammer to build a house, or you can use it to kill a puppy.  The choice is yours.

People don't like to discuss finance with me for some reason.
 
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My student loans, which were required to pursue my education, have an interest rate that exceeds some credit card rates. Pretty f*cking great system we've built here.

Seems like the angriest people are angry at the wrong people, Mark. Seems like a bit more of our societal rage should be directed at, I don't know, crypto-grifting billionaire sh*tstains.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bslim: Oh, and this thread is like a FARK-SIGNAL for the geriatric Farkers with excellent credit and many "investments" to regale everyone how they made all the right moves and you will die in poverty.
Strap-on, everyone

err, strap IN


for real though dump your spare cash into the s&p 500 next time the news freaks out about a recession
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Step up, Mark Cuban, you're the next contestant on "Who Wants to Beat a Billionaire!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How much you wanna bet this hypocrite uses credit cards to buy million-dollar items, while telling the poors to pay all cash?
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have 2 credit cards. I pay off both balances every month. I'm pretty sure my credit card companies hate me.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: Correction, you Frankenstein's-monster-looking fark: if you ise credit cards you don't havr enough money to be rich.

The shiatty truth is that lots of people depend, heavily, on credit cards to help them pay for large purchases. And that is because Cuban and his ilk have strangled the average workers' wage growth to exponentially increase their own value while simultaneously inflating necessary costs for everyone.

Take your privileged insights and shove them up your overly-tanned ass, you greedy dick.


The great irony is that billionaires are massively in debt, don't spend their money buying sports clubs or corporations. They borrow against their prior assets. As long as they pay off the minimum they don't care and the bank don't care, and the interest is way less than the tax if they sold off x million in shares to buy a team
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: How much you wanna bet this hypocrite uses credit cards to buy million-dollar items, while telling the poors to pay all cash?


The headline is very misleading on the actual statement. It's more "Don't use credit cards for loans"

Also, he probably uses a Charge Card.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I use credit cards to pay my servants. I don't like to flash cash around poor people.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The real question is, "will you pay off the balance in full every single month for the rest of your life"?  If you can answer "yes", then you can use a credit card. Otherwise, just do not do it. 1-5% rewards will not cover the credit card debt.

It's like "can you set aside an amount of money that you are prepared to lose, and stick to it" when gambling in casinos. If you are able to answer "yes", then you should be ok gambling. Otherwise, strictly avoid it.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Yeah, because getting 1-5% back on all my purchases is going to put me in the poor house.

/I know, CCs are a fallback for a lot of people in case of emergency


I pay all my monthlys with my MGM Rewards card, which I pay off monthly.  I get free hotel rooms in Atlantic City and most recently four free nights in Vegas.  All for using a credit card to pay bills I would have otherwise paid directly from my checking account anyhow.    I also get free parking and slot dollars.   No annual fee either.

If you're not a gambler, most hotel chains offer similar deals through partnering with credit cards.  I just wish Amtrak hadn't discontinued their program.

How is this bad?
 
KB202
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I moved to Europe, I closed my credit card accounts, thinking I'd just get a new one at my new bank, but credit cards are really just for businesses and wealthy people here. I have a Visa debit, but no credit.
And I'm not rich yet, but at least I haven't had credit card debt for ten years.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ifarkthereforiam: I have 2 credit cards. I pay off both balances every month. I'm pretty sure my credit card companies hate me.


Credit card companies HATE when you avoid paying interest using this one weird trick!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well first up on the dipshiat-o-meter is the assumption that everyone wants to be rich. Most people don't give a shiat about being rich, but do give a shiat about being able to cover the day-to-day month-to-month year-on-year bills and don't want to lose everything if they break a finger. But actually be a daddy warbucks? I don't think most people are interested in rubbing shoulders with the Trumps and Epsteins of the world.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure he meant 'if you carry a balance on a credit card'. I doubt that most rich people pay actual cash bills for anything. But he's still wrong.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thats BS. if you don't use credit cards you are leaving money on the table, 2-3% with no effort, 4-5 with a little, and 7-8 if you want to go crazy.

For every dollar you spend, that you could have charged.

Now sure, if you don't trust yourself to be responsible, you are better off just leaving that money on the table. but if you are disciplined.

I'm taking a vacation tomorrow for a week.

Airfaire- Miles
Hotel- Miles
Rental Car- Miles

Just  by being smart with how we use our credit cards. And it isn't like we saved that stuff up for years. if i had to guess its just half a year of normal spending.

Not to mention that credit card gets me priority boarding and covers my bags if we were in coach. But we aren't in coach, because i got free upgrades using points when coupled with the credit card and its program.

I'll chill in the nice lounge (compliments of Amex) with free drinks and food while we wait to board, which we will board first after the crippled and army. Man i hope my flight isn't delayed while i eat all the bacon i want and have free booze (its a vacation man).

Then i'll have to get into my rental which i basically picked the cheapest thing of, but i'm upgraded to a nice convertible.

Check into our hotel (again, free upgrade from base).

Granted i'm going to have to pay for food and stuff, but i would have done that anyway, and now i earn more points on it.

Credit is a tool. Cuban knows that. I think he is oversimplifying things or getting more out of touch. Yeah, points mean crap to him, because he houses them just in normal business costs.

2 or 3% doesn't sound like a lot (and again that is with no work and a rinky dink discover card) Think about if you got 2 or 3% back, on half the money you ever spend in your life.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Donald Trump: "If you pay for things, you don't want to be rich."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: ifarkthereforiam: I have 2 credit cards. I pay off both balances every month. I'm pretty sure my credit card companies hate me.

Credit card companies HATE when you avoid paying interest using this one weird trick!


They honestly don't care because they make the money on transaction fees.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

proteus_b: The real question is, "will you pay off the balance in full every single month for the rest of your life"?  If you can answer "yes", then you can use a credit card. Otherwise, just do not do it. 1-5% rewards will not cover the credit card debt.

It's like "can you set aside an amount of money that you are prepared to lose, and stick to it" when gambling in casinos. If you are able to answer "yes", then you should be ok gambling. Otherwise, strictly avoid it.


I get multiple offers monthly for zero interest on purchase for anywhere from 12 to 18 months.  I carry a balance, which I schedule to pay off when the zero interest period runs out, and haven't paid credit card debt in over a decade.

And if I need to transfer a balance to another zero interest card, the fee is a tiny fraction of what I would have paid in interest previously.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He has a point. I had credit cards and was broke. I needed to take out a loan to finally pay everything off for good. Now I have no credit cards and those monthly fees go in my ever bulging bank account. If I need money for a major purchase, which I have, it comes right out of the bank.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mark Cuban is strong evidence that wealth is all luck.  I don't necessarily believe that, but if Mark Cuban was the only wealthy person I knew, I'd have to consider that it is all luck.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you use food stamps you don't want to be rich.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Using credit cards and paying them off is a good way to build your credit rating.


Banks don't like it when you don't carry a balance. They still have to manage you're account but aren't making any money.

Dell cancelled my credit account because I never carried a balance. They didn't use those words but that's basically what they said.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I doubt "all cash deal" is even part of his vocabulary.
 
