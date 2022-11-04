 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "Ecuador's President has declared a state of emergency after at least five police officers were killed, nine car bombs were detonated, prison guards were taken hostage, and headless bodies were discovered hanging from bridges"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it mid-terms down there, too?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait, how do you hang a headless body?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems irrelevant maybe, but there's also a partridge in a pear tree.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least they have gun control.
God know what it would be like if people kept 45s in their homes.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Wait, how do you hang a headless body?


Very carefuly.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Wait, how do you hang a headless body?


My exact question. Glad we are honing in on the important details.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments Ray

/jfc
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The violence was in response to a transfer of inmates from overcrowded and violent prisons.

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*scratches out Ecuador from list of countries to visit*

I was seriously considering a weekend there. Nope!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Wait, how do you hang a headless body?


hands bound together so they're hanging by the wrists (or sometimes with ankles bound hanging by feet).  "Suspended" is probably a better choice of words.
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Wait, how do you hang a headless body?


By their hind feet
 
DHT3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Naido: Seems irrelevant maybe, but there's also a partridge in a pear tree.


Or irreverent...
/I laughed
 
the_rhino
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Wait, how do you hang a headless body?


via pp
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is the United Dipshiats of America winning the drug war yet?
 
dk47
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Legalize it, all of it.  Only way these countries get out this shiat.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Wait, how do you hang a headless body?


By the ankles.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: HugeMistake: Wait, how do you hang a headless body?

My exact question. Glad we are honing in on the important details.


Ahem....homing

Just keeping the focus on the important stuff.
 
