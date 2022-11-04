 Skip to content
(Bleeping Computer)   This is why we use ad blockers
17
•       •       •

GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ding ding ding ding, the light finally farking comes on.

Yeah. I won't deal with ads. They are too farking dangerous, and that has been a thing for a long time, now.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This. 100% THIS.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: This. 100% THIS.

[Fark user image 720x108]


Something something 7 proxies blah blah blah
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: This. 100% THIS.

[Fark user image 720x108]


ABP was compromised long ago.... might want to remove that one. Ublock is still very good though.

Though if you want real protection while still using chrome, and definitely so on mobile, you'll need to use it in combination with something like DNS66 because, at least on mobile, there is no way to force the browser not to use Google's public DNS.

They made that change to prevent local host files from getting in the way of their ad revenue. Forcing traffic through the 'vpn' (even though its not a REAL vpn connection) prevents connection to the ad servers again.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was it Facebook? I bet it was Facebook.
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AdBlock detected! Please turn off your ad blocker to read this comment.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Adblockers - jscript blockers - a pi-hole I've spent a lot of time training

multi-layered security ftw
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The funniest part of this headline was fark putting a 1/3 page sized add right below it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*laughs in NoScript*
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The media company in question is a firm that provides both video content and advertising to major news outlets. [It] serves many different companies in different markets across the United States..."

And the name of that media company and the major news outlets are?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "The media company in question is a firm that provides both video content and advertising to major news outlets. [It] serves many different companies in different markets across the United States..."

And the name of that media company and the major news outlets are?


Yes
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: The funniest part of this headline was fark putting a 1/3 page sized add right below it.[Fark user image 850x452]


Funny, I don't see any ads...
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "The media company in question is a firm that provides both video content and advertising to major news outlets. [It] serves many different companies in different markets across the United States..."

And the name of that media company and the major news outlets are?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "The media company in question is a firm that provides both video content and advertising to major news outlets. [It] serves many different companies in different markets across the United States..."

And the name of that media company and the major news outlets are?


It would be irresponsible if they warned people WHERE they may have picked up that ransomware!
Much safer to just leave the threat non-specific so everyone can assume that their favorite sites weren't affected and let the ransomware consume them.

Journalistic integrity is so last century.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Camp Lejeune
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I told clients and friends for years that one of the biggest vectors for malware/adware was the malicious code in many ads since owners do little vetting and no code review of ads entrusting it to 3rd parties.
 
