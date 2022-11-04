 Skip to content
(BBC)   British food's poor reputation is undeserved and it is actually amongst the best in the world, and... what? Really? FFS   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Yum yum.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gimmie a kiss, baby.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Honestly? A couple of minutes in a pannini grill, and those would be awesome with some Aitch-Pee Sauce!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I get a load of Gordon Ramsey or whatever his name is. British 4 Star Chef?

I would love to see how well he would do on the Great British Baking show. Probably be voted off first.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Traditional British food is quite good. The war-time ration stuff they were forced eat wasn't.
As with most reputations (& world war participation) the yanks are many years behind the curve.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

uttertosh: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Honestly? A couple of minutes in a pannini grill, and those would be awesome with some Aitch-Pee Sauce!


Carmelized them onions first, then maybe.

/or just boil the farker
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

uttertosh: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Honestly? A couple of minutes in a pannini grill, and those would be awesome with some Aitch-Pee Sauce!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Purchased at Tesco
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are times that would really hit the spot for me.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Traditional Brit cooking is. Which is why the multi starred chefs get attention as being the pretty pig in the pony show.

Still, I LOVE a decent Scotch Egg, and Irish Stew. Which are British.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
[citation needed]
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh...if cooked a bit could be quite enticing (saute the onions, then add them to the cheese, grill it...grilled cheese with sauteed onions). As it is, a bit rough, but at least they didn't boil everything for two hours.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bristol pub's chunky cheese roll goes viral

But enough about subby's Mom...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, SOME of it is among the best in the world.  The UK has a high proportion of the world's best food.  It's the world's second-greatest cheese producing country, for instance, trailing France only very slightly.

And SOME of it is horrible beyond comprehension and beyond belief, and the masochistic, anti-pleasure attitude that some British people have toward food is baffling to me.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have they seen Jamie Oliver's cooking or tasted it. Hyaaa
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: Traditional Brit cooking is. Which is why the multi starred chefs get attention as being the pretty pig in the pony show.

Still, I LOVE a decent Scotch Egg, and Irish Stew. Which are British.


Only if you use real Irishman for the meat.
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby here. I used to work in a pub in the Black Country that served exactly this, 30 years ago. Margarine, half an inch of cheddar, half a raw onion, in a cob or bap.

This plus pork scratchings and a pint of bitter. Marvellous.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One of the best meals I ever ate was in a stateside British Pub:  a garlic and rosemary encrusted lamb chop on a pile of lumpy mashed potatoes surrounded by a moat of lentils in creamed leek sauce.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

optikeye: Traditional Brit cooking is. Which is why the multi starred chefs get attention as being the pretty pig in the pony show.

Still, I LOVE a decent Scotch Egg, and Irish Stew. Which are British.


Irish Stew, or Stobhach Gaelach, is as the name suggests Irish.

Not British.

/TMYK
//HTH
///Or was that a troll?
 
petuniapup
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Advertisement masquerading as article for pub grub includes truth in advertising at the very end:  "They make you more thirsty too."
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
THE RUTLES - Cheese And Onions (1969)
Youtube ePaHG6g7uFw
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The full English breakfast tells me all I need to know. Start with some good stuff, make it gross with, and then dump a tub of cheap baked beans all over it until it looks like an incontinent dog sprayed diarrhea all over it. Take a big bite, and through a crooked gap-toothed grin lie to yourself and say it tastes 'smashing'. You limeys don't fool me.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: [citation needed]


You'd be shocked to understand what drunken British football fans consider 'Top Nosh, Mate!', after a match. For real. Mutton pies are a real thing over there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The full English breakfast tells me all I need to know. Start with some good stuff, make it gross with, and then dump a tub of cheap baked beans all over it until it looks like an incontinent dog sprayed diarrhea all over it. Take a big bite, and through a crooked gap-toothed grin lie to yourself and say it tastes 'smashing'. You limeys don't fool me.


And don't forget if you ask for bacon they give you a big piece of ham. I wanted bacon, not ham.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
benelane
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 379x591]

[media0.giphy.com image 200x167]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gah! I can't find that video of a Brit arguing with a guy, saying how the best chefs in the world are from England. When asked any king of cuisine they cook, he answers,"French!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's what loveable Norman Rockwell style American Hobos eat

Fark user imageView Full Size

Before they kill you by the tracks and put you in a stew, that is
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [cdn.shopify.com image 348x348]


My wife loves that stuff.     Sunday dinner.  Lamb roast, roasted potatoes, and mushy peas.  She actually calls them "Sunday peas."
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: uttertosh: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Honestly? A couple of minutes in a pannini grill, and those would be awesome with some Aitch-Pee Sauce!

[Fark user image image 235x313]

Purchased at Tesco


That is one of the most depressing photos with food I have ever seen.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I lived in London for 6 months and while that hardly qualifies as a long stay, it was certainly long enough to convince me that most traditional British cooking is terrible.

I will absolutely make an exception for Yorkshire pudding which is so good.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Subtonic: The full English breakfast tells me all I need to know. Start with some good stuff, make it gross with, and then dump a tub of cheap baked beans all over it until it looks like an incontinent dog sprayed diarrhea all over it. Take a big bite, and through a crooked gap-toothed grin lie to yourself and say it tastes 'smashing'. You limeys don't fool me.

And don't forget if you ask for bacon they give you a big piece of ham. I wanted bacon, not ham.
[i.ytimg.com image 640x480]


You gottta ask for "Streaky rashers" if you want decent bacon in Europe.   Their meat isn't force fed grains to make them fatter so the meat tends to the leaner side.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
British Chinese food is better than American Chinese food!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Well, SOME of it is among the best in the world.  The UK has a high proportion of the world's best food.  It's the world's second-greatest cheese producing country, for instance, trailing France only very slightly.

And SOME of it is horrible beyond comprehension and beyond belief, and the masochistic, anti-pleasure attitude that some British people have toward food is baffling to me.


They literally exported "being a coont" to a quarter of the globe.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Duh. The best food comes about when you have the intersection of spices and cultures from around the world. And the Brits have been everywhere. It's the same with museums. London has the world's best museums because they've stolen the best bits from around the world.

English food is mostly crap, but British food is great.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: optikeye: Traditional Brit cooking is. Which is why the multi starred chefs get attention as being the pretty pig in the pony show.

Still, I LOVE a decent Scotch Egg, and Irish Stew. Which are British.

Irish Stew, or Stobhach Gaelach, is as the name suggests Irish.

Not British.

/TMYK
//HTH
///Or was that a troll?


Ireland is part of the British Isles.
As one famous Fark Moran once tried to argue that that there is NO "Central America" because the Yucatan is part of the AMERICAS.
SO GOES IRELAND. As being part of the "British ISLES" So, Back at ya.
Hey, take it up with the Geographic Survey Map, Mick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: British Chinese food is better than American Chinese food!


Well, to be fair, the British were importing Chinese slave labor before the Americans, so they have a head start
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ePaHG6g7uFw]


Thank you for posting that.

I'm going to have some tea now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Walker: [citation needed]

You'd be shocked to understand what drunken British football fans consider 'Top Nosh, Mate!', after a match. For real. Mutton pies are a real thing over there.


Nothing wrong with a good pie, we had these guys in Boston for a while: https://boston.eater.com/2021/8/17/22627665/ko-pies-sets-closing-date-news
Australians know how to cook mutton, and their pies are farking delish, UK could learn a thing or three.  Actually it was one guy, Samuel Jackson, and he was a white kid, around 5'2", which was hilarious.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll take the cheese & raw onion sandwich over their version of breakfast. Half a plate of literal beans has gotta be a trick.

/Unless you wrap up the beans in a tortilla with rice, salsa, and carne asada.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Rapmaster2000: [cdn.shopify.com image 348x348]

My wife loves that stuff.     Sunday dinner.  Lamb roast, roasted potatoes, and mushy peas.  She actually calls them "Sunday peas."


Do they cram it full of butter or something to make it taste good?  Maybe chicken broth?  That's the only way I could imagine it tasting good similar to how collards are great, but mostly because they're filled with a version of pork depending on your recipe - I prefer to use andouille sausage.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That "chunky cheese roll" reminds me of the kind of "statutory sandwich" you find on offer in American establishments in places where local laws require them to sell food in order to be granted a liquor license.
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Salad cream".  I get what you're trying to say, England, but no thanks.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: sunsetlamp: optikeye: Traditional Brit cooking is. Which is why the multi starred chefs get attention as being the pretty pig in the pony show.

Still, I LOVE a decent Scotch Egg, and Irish Stew. Which are British.

Irish Stew, or Stobhach Gaelach, is as the name suggests Irish.

Not British.

/TMYK
//HTH
///Or was that a troll?

Ireland is part of the British Isles.
As one famous Fark Moran once tried to argue that that there is NO "Central America" because the Yucatan is part of the AMERICAS.
SO GOES IRELAND. As being part of the "British ISLES" So, Back at ya.
Hey, take it up with the Geographic Survey Map, Mick.
[Fark user image image 750x1000]


I'm going to invite you to go to your nearest Irish bar and talk about Ireland is British.
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is a feeling which persists in England that making a sandwich interesting, attractive, or in any way pleasant to eat is something sinful that only foreigners do.

''Make 'em dry,'' is the instruction buried somewhere in the collective national consciousness, ''make 'em rubbery. If you have to keep the buggers fresh, do it by washing 'em once a week.''

It is by eating sandwiches in pubs on Saturday lunchtimes that the British seek to atone for whatever their national sins have been. They're not altogether clear what those sins are, and don't want to know either. Sins are not the sort of things one wants to know about. But whatever their sins are they are amply atoned for by the sandwiches they make themselves eat.
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Angry Buddha: "Salad cream".  I get what you're trying to say, England, but no thanks.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't mind the cheese, but that onion is way too thick.
 
