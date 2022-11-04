 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve, payroll growth exploded in October. The interest rate pain will continue until businesses stop hiring   (cnbc.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even the Federal Reserve is powerless to stop  Dark Brandon from creating jobs.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
fark you, pay me.

/DNRTFA
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
U.S. payrolls surged by 261,000 in October, better than expected as hiring remains strong

Average American voter: Hmmmmmm so what you're telling me is I need to vote Republican? Got it
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The reason the interest rates hikes aren't tamping down price inflation is because prices aren't being jacked up because everyone has too much money - they're jacked up because corporations are raising prices to hike profit margins.
 
seanpg71
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark (rightfully) complained for years about Fed keeping interest rates too low and shoveling money into the economy.  Now that they're raising them and everything isn't imploding thats also bad?
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is bad news.............for Obama.
The Dems are in disarray.
 
mononymous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn this strong economy! Us Republicans have done everything we can to tank the economy, so we can blame the Dems, and sway the election!

ECONOMY ECONOMY ECONOMY.

PLEASE IGNORE US TRYING TO DESTROY DEMOCRACY AND TAKE AWAY YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE, RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE CHOICE, AND OUR RIDICULOUS PROFITEERING FROM INCOME DISPARITY AND MARKET MANIPULATION.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

seanpg71: Fark (rightfully) complained for years about Fed keeping interest rates too low and shoveling money into the economy.  Now that they're raising them and everything isn't imploding thats also bad?


Fark wrongly complained.

Let me be the first and probably only to praise both policies.

They should have raised rates by a full percent to start.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In October, the unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a point to 3.7 percent; and the labor force participation rate declined a tenth of a point to 62.2 percent.

The number of employed Americans -- 158,608,000 in October -- dropped by 328,000 from September's all-time high of 158,936,000.  At the same time, the number of unemployed Americans increased by 306,000 to 6,059,000, and the combination of that unemployed up/employed down produced the higher unemployment rate.

So we could be seeing some slowing. Maybe.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

seanpg71: Fark (rightfully) complained for years about Fed keeping interest rates too low and shoveling money into the economy.  Now that they're raising them and everything isn't imploding thats also bad?


Raising them isn't a problem, raising them by too much too quickly is stupid, doing so explicitly to kill the hiring market to try to cool down inflation is insanity. Yeah, let's force a recession just so we can reduce inflation, that helps nobody.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

seanpg71: Fark (rightfully) complained for years about Fed keeping interest rates too low and shoveling money into the economy.  Now that they're raising them and everything isn't imploding thats also bad?


It may be painful, but it has to be done, and I am at least one Farklib who's been saying so.
Parties have to be paid for and cleaned up after - and the Trump administration was a frat party on America's credit card.
Now, we get to pay, and the GOP gets to blame it on Biden.
It's the circle of life.
Money isn't free, and at some point, we have to quit pretending that it can be.
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I was assured it's because nobody wants to work anymore.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UseUrHeadFred: Yeah, but I was assured it's because nobody wants to work anymore.


Nobody ever wanted to work to begin with. Coming down from the trees was a huge mistake.
Too late now, though.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Despite the slowdown in (economic) growth, the labor market remains extremely tight, with the unemployment rate at a 50-year low, job vacancies still very high, and wage growth elevated," Powell said, as he announced another hike in interest rates.

Well god forbid we should make what the market will bare.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mononymous: Damn this strong economy! Us Republicans have done everything we can to tank the economy, so we can blame the Dems, and sway the election!

ECONOMY ECONOMY ECONOMY.

PLEASE IGNORE US TRYING TO DESTROY DEMOCRACY AND TAKE AWAY YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE, RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE CHOICE, AND OUR RIDICULOUS PROFITEERING FROM INCOME DISPARITY AND MARKET MANIPULATION.


And plan to destroy Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, housing, public Schools, public transportation, clean air, clean water, etc, etc, etc.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, duh.  The economy is down the crapper because of the lead-time issues in the supply chain from lockdowns.  Now that the lockdowns are done, the supply chain is trying to 'catch up'.  There is more work than there are people to do it and it can't be done fast enough.

I'd bet that in another year or two, there won't be jobs again because the work will dry up due to the lead time issues dissolving.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I haven't had a raise in 6 years.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, did 1.1 million people die, and and 0.9 million people retire last year? Yes.

I wonder if 2 million missing employees has any effect on static demand.

Hiring won't stop until doors start closing.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keeping wages artificially suppressed for 45 years has an endpoint, the lake is overflowing the dam at this point. Wages are forcing themselves up, nobody can live on the current pittance. Hope business owners liked that while it lasted, cause the boats are finally rising to match the tide.
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Hey, did 1.1 million people die, and and 0.9 million people retire last year? Yes.

I wonder if 2 million missing employees has any effect on static demand.

Hiring won't stop until doors start closing.


Also wouldn't be surprised if immigrant numbers are still low from pre pandemic.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Even the Federal Reserve is powerless to stop  Dark Brandon from creating jobs.


Yeah the notmen can't stop the toxicity of the men. Stoopid Brandon can't do anything right. Well, he can sure lay down a jacket while publicly speaking. So he has that going for him, which is nice.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But remember, if people lose jobs, that's Biden's fault!

/s
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: U.S. payrolls surged by 261,000 in October, better than expected as hiring remains strong

Average American voter: Hmmmmmm so what you're telling me is I need to vote Republican? Got it


No. Voting ballets need to have the party affiliation removed and add a line for writing in a name. Well, unless you want the same shiat sandwiches and douches.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Keeping wages artificially suppressed for 45 years has an endpoint, the lake is overflowing the dam at this point. Wages are forcing themselves up, nobody can live on the current pittance. Hope business owners liked that while it lasted, cause the boats are finally rising to match the tide.


I'm so glad I have a job that wasn't even getting raises that kept up with 2% inflation.... it should be much easier to quit for something else now that our raises will be 5-6% below inflation!
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just got a raise after starting at this job in June of 2021. I'm happy...for now. Seriously though....good job Dark Brandon.....no more malarkey!!
 
