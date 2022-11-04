 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Woman called 911 from a BBQ restaurant to complain about a pink pork. OMG WTF   (wral.com) divider line
56
    More: Asinine, North Carolina, Smoking, South Wilmington St., last health inspection, Clyde Cooper's Barbeque, Meat, little bit, Raleigh police  
•       •       •

1042 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Needed to ticket the idiot woman for the call to 911. Stupid should come with a fine
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called a smoke ring KAREN.

Maybe go back to Olive garden for some "fancy" italian food?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Release the hounds, MIA.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have told her that ivermectin makes the meat pink.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grilling...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

...Serious business!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicked link expecting a story about an exposer, left hungry for BBQ sausage link.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real fail is that the police showed up. Nothing the caller said indicated that police were required, but they sent them anyway.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The real fail is that the police showed up. Nothing the caller said indicated that police were required, but they sent them anyway.


Don't they generally respond to all 911 calls?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That lady sounds white. Probably was confused that the meat was seasoned at all.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The beef" didn't stop there.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The real fail is that the police showed up. Nothing the caller said indicated that police were required, but they sent them anyway.



Wouldn't you wanna show up to a bbq place?  "Well Steve, I guess it's time to take our lunch now."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm smoking a boston butt this Sunday... so I'm getting a kick out of this story.

$1.99/lb at Publix this week.  Good price.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a capitol offense to BBQ pork in Texas.  There is little leniency.  First offense requires a visa to visit Texas again.  It's a gray area to use BBQ sauce on the meat once it's on the table.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They take their BBQ very seriously in NC so this would be normal for them.

Fun fact: The leading cause of death in NC is getting stabbed while arguing over which BBQ sauce is best, tomato, mustard or vinegar.

/Everyone knows it's vinegar
//OW OW OW...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's called a smoke ring KAREN.

Maybe go back to Olive garden for some "fancy" italian food?


Fancy, no.

But every now and the i do like an overpriced salad drowning in 'Italian' dressing and breadsticks along with pitchers of water to dilute the salt content.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Carolina? I wouldn't worry about it.  The excessive vinegar kills both bacteria and your appetite.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Russ1642: The real fail is that the police showed up. Nothing the caller said indicated that police were required, but they sent them anyway.


Wouldn't you wanna show up to a bbq place?  "Well Steve, I guess it's time to take our lunch now."


Yeah, it seems like every time I'm in a BBQ place for lunch, there are cops there.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd probably call 911 over the use of mustard sauce.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coopers is amazing.  The Karen is an idiot.

//the Pit is better though
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet you side order it was a white woman.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably thought ketchup goes on it too
 
Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Russ1642: The real fail is that the police showed up. Nothing the caller said indicated that police were required, but they sent them anyway.

Don't they generally respond to all 911 calls?


Cops have no obligation to respond to any call at all.  This one just showed up for some free BBQ.

/ Think about that when po-po funding questions come around.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Russ1642: The real fail is that the police showed up. Nothing the caller said indicated that police were required, but they sent them anyway.

Don't they generally respond to all 911 calls?


That's the fail that I was pointing out. It's a terrible policy to send police every time someone calls 911.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A few things could be going on here.  Smoked meats, usually chicken, can have a uniform pink color and softer texture (this is the same effect as what causes the smoke ring, but is more uniform and not as striated).  Go to any BBQ forum, you will horror stories about a well meaning busybody hammering their perfectly cooked chicken quarters by popping them into the oven because they look pink.

The second thing that could be going on is that if it was pork loin, it could have been cooked to a lower temp than the customer was used to.  The FDA no longer requires chicken or pork to be cooked to an internal temp of 165 (though many places will still do it, because it is easier to be safe if you go that high).  At 165, white meat like pork loin and chicken breast is dry.  At 145, it is just this side of pink, juicy, and tender.  It does freak out some people who are used to pork being dry as a bone.

If it was shoulder or boston butt or picnic ham, it is almost impossible to undercook, based on the way they cook those things, unless someone got confused and pulled the meat from the wrong smoker.  But they would know instantly, even if they do not always temp the meat.  It would feel different, would be tough as leather, and the color of the juices as you cut into it would be way off.  Those cuts are food safe at 165, but usually pulled off the cooker to rest at 205, so it would be almost unthinkable that undercooked pulled pork or sliced pork butt\shoulder\ham could get served. 

If you are still cooking your loins and chicken breasts to 165, stop.  Get a sous vide, or a good bluetooth thermometer, and cook them slow and low to an IT of 145, then pull them and let them rest 15 minutes.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's a capitol offense to BBQ pork in Texas.  There is little leniency.  First offense requires a visa to visit Texas again.  It's a gray area to use BBQ sauce on the meat once it's on the table.


Brisket is the only redeeming thing about Texas.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's a capitol offense to BBQ pork in Texas.  There is little leniency.  First offense requires a visa to visit Texas again.  It's a gray area to use BBQ sauce on the meat once it's on the table.


Huh?  Pork is common in East and Hill Country Texas BBQ.

Central Texas BBQ is mostly brisket.

Sheesh
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Reason # 2,354 why call takers would love to throat punch some 911 callers.
I know I sure did!
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's a capitol offense to BBQ pork in Texas.  There is little leniency.  First offense requires a visa to visit Texas again.  It's a gray area to use BBQ sauce on the meat once it's on the table.


I go the other way.  I do pork all the time (pulled pork using shoulder, 2 inch, brined and glazed chops, pork loin, ribs) as well as brisket.  I never serve sauce with the meats.  The ribs, I will glaze with a homemade sauce, but never put sauce on the table.  Brisket is never served with sauce.  Trim it, hit it with SPOG, then smoke it at 275 until it is probe tender.  Rest and slice.  Serve with pickles, onions, and white bread (no one ever eats the white bread, but it is still required).

Beef is king in Texas, but pork won't get you excommunicated.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm smoking a boston butt this Sunday... so I'm getting a kick out of this story.

$1.99/lb at Publix this week.  Good price.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Most recent one I did. I didn't get any pictures of the smoke ring, since as soon as I pulled it apart it pretty much was devoured.

/Dry rub night before
/Eight hours in hickory smoke over charcoal
/Rest overnight, five hours in a dutch oven in the oven to finish and make the whole house smell like heaven
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: BitwiseShift: It's a capitol offense to BBQ pork in Texas.  There is little leniency.  First offense requires a visa to visit Texas again.  It's a gray area to use BBQ sauce on the meat once it's on the table.

Huh?  Pork is common in East and Hill Country Texas BBQ.

Central Texas BBQ is mostly brisket.

Sheesh


There is a lot of bleed over, as thjose areas are adjacent, and most places in Central Texas will have pork on the menu, but classic places like Louis Muellers, Snow's, Kruez, and Smitty's (as well as newcomers like Franklin's) are definitely known for their brisket.  Even Hill Country standouts like Coopers in Llano are very good with brisket, but they do have more variety (including prime rib, lamb, pork, and occasionally goat)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
327 South Wilmington St, Raliegh, NC.

Used to live in Cary, NC. I know this neighborhood.

But that was over 22 years ago.

Nothing to see here, move along.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

toraque: Rapmaster2000: I'm smoking a boston butt this Sunday... so I'm getting a kick out of this story.

$1.99/lb at Publix this week.  Good price.

[Fark user image 800x600]

Most recent one I did. I didn't get any pictures of the smoke ring, since as soon as I pulled it apart it pretty much was devoured.

/Dry rub night before
/Eight hours in hickory smoke over charcoal
/Rest overnight, five hours in a dutch oven in the oven to finish and make the whole house smell like heaven


Great, now you are going to make me go out and cook my own.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BTW I am not a BBQ Snob,

I love ALL forms of BBQ

Chicago
St Louis
North Carolina
Texas
Mongolian
Korean

Big fan of meat cooked for hours over a flame or coals or flavored wood. However they do it?  I don't care.

But I will not go to Red Hot and Blue or Smokey Bones.   It's like the Wal Mart of BBQ places.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000


I'm smoking a boston butt this Sunday..

Back in the day I dated a couple very nice Boston gals, I may have to borrow this line to describe those dates....
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's a capitol offense to BBQ pork in Texas.  There is little leniency.  First offense requires a visa to visit Texas again.  It's a gray area to use BBQ sauce on the meat once it's on the table.


When Texas learns that BBQ is a noun and not a verb, they can rejoin polite society with their brisket.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: 327 South Wilmington St, Raliegh, NC.

Used to live in Cary, NC. I know this neighborhood.

But that was over 22 years ago.

Nothing to see here, move along.


I think it's funny that even people with no understanding of BBQ know that Clyde Cooper's is vastly superior to The Pit.

/I used to eat at Ed Mitchell's place in Wilson.  The man could cook a pig almost as well as he could cook the books.
//But don't let him design a restaurant.  For years, you couldn't remove the pig cookers at The Pit to clean them.
 
moku9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: It's called a smoke ring KAREN.

Maybe go back to Olive garden for some "fancy" italian food?


Slow cooked a pork loin provided by a friend; I dare say to perfection. : ) My bad, failed to enlighten her about, 'smoke ring' so upon slicing she decided it was unsafe and threw it out. : (
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Petey4335: SpectroBoy: It's called a smoke ring KAREN.

Maybe go back to Olive garden for some "fancy" italian food?

Fancy, no.

But every now and the i do like an overpriced salad drowning in 'Italian' dressing and breadsticks along with pitchers of water to dilute the salt content.



Don't forget the novelty rubber chicken they serve.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

X-Geek: North Carolina? I wouldn't worry about it.  The excessive vinegar kills both bacteria and your appetite.


Being from New England I was super excited to try authentic BBQ when my GF and I decided to drive from Connecticut to Florida.

The first time I tried NC BBQ I nearly puked. Literally. I took a big ole bite, started chewing and BLARGHOMFGWTFBBQ SPIT.

It was so awoful I thought maybe the pit master was stigginit to the yankee so we just paid and left quietly
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Petey4335: SpectroBoy: It's called a smoke ring KAREN.

Maybe go back to Olive garden for some "fancy" italian food?

Fancy, no.

But every now and the i do like an overpriced salad drowning in 'Italian' dressing and breadsticks along with pitchers of water to dilute the salt content.


Don't forget the novelty rubber chicken they serve.


Im going out to eat, why the fark would I get chicken i can make easy at home. Heck, 2 full chickens in the nesco would be better.

/i should pick up some chickens.
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Russ1642: The real fail is that the police showed up. Nothing the caller said indicated that police were required, but they sent them anyway.

Don't they generally respond to all 911 calls?


I have literally never had a cop respond to any 911 call I've ever made.
 
benelane
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hereinNC: Coopers is amazing.  The Karen is an idiot.

//the Pit is better though


Well, you beat me by 30 minutes. I miss Raleigh sometimes. The Pit is definitely one of the things I miss, some of the best bbq I've had, many times over. Can't wait to go visit my brother. To see him and his family, of course.
 
sforce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Years ago when I was a server, I had a woman at one of my tables call me over to complain that her salmon was pink.

Same woman a little bit later asked if we could "ask them to keep it down over there" - the "over there" was the open kitchen the restaurant had.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
After seeing posts from folks in NYC posting pictures of NY bbq, then rightfully getting roasted by bbq aficionados in the Carolinas, Missouri and Texas, I wonder what part of New England she was from.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toraque: Rapmaster2000: I'm smoking a boston butt this Sunday... so I'm getting a kick out of this story.

$1.99/lb at Publix this week.  Good price.

[Fark user image 800x600]

Most recent one I did. I didn't get any pictures of the smoke ring, since as soon as I pulled it apart it pretty much was devoured.

/Dry rub night before
/Eight hours in hickory smoke over charcoal
/Rest overnight, five hours in a dutch oven in the oven to finish and make the whole house smell like heaven


that lady would probably call the cops on you burning that
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toraque: Rapmaster2000: I'm smoking a boston butt this Sunday... so I'm getting a kick out of this story.

$1.99/lb at Publix this week.  Good price.

[Fark user image 800x600]

Most recent one I did. I didn't get any pictures of the smoke ring, since as soon as I pulled it apart it pretty much was devoured.

/Dry rub night before
/Eight hours in hickory smoke over charcoal
/Rest overnight, five hours in a dutch oven in the oven to finish and make the whole house smell like heaven


I love bringing out a pork butt right off the smoke.  Lots of folks have no idea what they look like.  "Is it burned?  Sad!"

"No, mom, that little meteorite is perfect."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I used to eat at Ed Mitchell's place in Wilson.


My band used to play at the "Chicken Shack" somewhere in the woods, on a farm between Chapel Hill and Pittsboro. We did open air shows for NORML and on some weekends. People camped out, there were food carts and people doing their own pig roasting (whatever it's called)

The best BBQ was when it was cooked on the grounds there.

UNC huh?  Remember the Cave on Franklin St? Or the Local 506?

Great gigs there too.

I miss it.
 
Lexx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Karen pulls a Karen.  Water wet, sky blue, more at the news at 9.
 
payattention
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: They take their BBQ very seriously in NC so this would be normal for them.

Fun fact: The leading cause of death in NC is getting stabbed while arguing over which BBQ sauce is best, tomato, mustard or vinegar.

/Everyone knows it's vinegar
//OW OW OW...


Well, it is.

/Shiat... OW OW OW OW
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.