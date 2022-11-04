 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Um, that 'closed to visitors' sign is there for a reason   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sad, Brazil, Amanda Franco dos Santos, Santa Catarina, Franco dos Santos, young mum, local Volunteer Fire Department, top of a waterfall, Florianpolis  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wonder if she got her selfieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee thud.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moose out front should have told you.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin Award, anyone?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes -- an all expenses paid trip to the bottom of the waterfall on Gravity Airlines.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Darwin Award, anyone?


Too late, she was a mum.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are not your Instagram account.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were 3 of them, but it still had to be a selfie?
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was so freaking selfish. She should have used a GoPro.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look you're not going to become an influencer getting the adulation of strangers without some risk. Did she get the photo, was it shared, how many likes new followers. Maybe they can turn this into a tribute account and keep going.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.pupperish.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all for a picture. and now your daughter gets to grow up without a mom
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Moose out front should have told you.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU try telling a Brazilian woman what she can or can't do.  Tell her she's not allowed to do something and she will do everything in her power to do that something.

/Had a Brazilian GF for 5 years
//Never again, nope.
 
phoenix895
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article said she was remembered as a beautiful little star. More like a falling star amirite?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to.


6 letters sent her to her final resting place

/gravity
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: YOU try telling a Brazilian woman what she can or can't do.  Tell her she's not allowed to do something and she will do everything in her power to do that something.

/Had a Brazilian GF for 5 years
//Never again, nope.


How did the breakup go?
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: kdawg7736: Darwin Award, anyone?

Too late, she was a mum.



Her daughter will be better off.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame cell phone/social media abuse.

If she didn't have her phone to take a selfie, none of this would've happened.

You know what she was thinking before the photo right?

"oh lovely, I want to take a selfie of me and post it to (whatever social media sites she subscribes to)

and on the way down?

"AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!"

"thud"
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: /Had a Brazilian GF for 5 years
//Never again, nope.


I could never manage one lover, much less a massive harem of a Brazilian lover.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't mention the other sign posted: "Open to stupid people who want to die and leave their child an orphan, just for a selfie. Your move."
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: YOU try telling a Brazilian woman what she can or can't do.  Tell her she's not allowed to do something and she will do everything in her power to do that something.

/Had a Brazilian GF for 5 years
//Never again, nope.


You should have told her that giving you blow jobs every morning after serving you hot breakfast in bed is not allowed. Problem solved.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Moose Sloth out front should have told you.


FTFY
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenix895: Article said she was remembered as a beautiful little star. More like a falling star amirite?


...damn you....
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Mad_Radhu: Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to.

6 letters sent her to her final resting place

/gravit


/ftfy
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alas, she reproduced so no Darwin Award.  :(
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid is as stupid does
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The route - which consists of 14 waterfalls - is reportedly one of the last remaining areas of the Atlantic forest in Brazil.

I spent nearly 40 years studying the Atlantic Ocean, including off Brazil, and never once saw any forest in it. Unless you count kelp.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: YOU try telling a Brazilian woman what she can or can't do.  Tell her she's not allowed to do something and she will do everything in her power to do that something.

/Had a Brazilian GF for 5 years
//Never again, nope.


Brazilian girlfriend huh? What kind of hairstyle did she choose for the downstairs area?

/my old roommate (just a plain ol' American) must have had Brazilian blood. The best way to get her to not do something, was suggest (no matter how nicely) she needed to do it.  Unless you could get her to believe it was her idea, you better wait for her to do it on her own or it would never get done.

"Hey, I noticed the sink was getting full, would you mind loading the dishwasher while I vacuum the floor?" Nope, now that sink will stay full until universal entropy. I've been getting tax bills for her car (she moved out of state 4 years ago) since she left.  I keep telling her she needs to call the tax office and just tell them she moved before they get really pissy about non payment of the bill and something bad happens. But because I said she needed to do it, it will never happen.
 
ethasintham
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now that the site's closed for a police investigation they don't need to change the sign out at least.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Darwin Award, anyone?


Too late, five kids, her stupid genes are already into the next generation.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If ever there was a time to use the Stupid tag instead of the Sad one, this is it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amanda Franco dos Santos...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Obligatory: Wikipedia selfie deaths.
 
JimbobMcClan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sad tag?

Only thing sad about this is that she has already bred.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phoenix895: Article said she was remembered as a beautiful little star. More like a falling star amirite?


More like a stupid star.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: phoenix895: Article said she was remembered as a beautiful little star. More like a falling star amirite?

...damn you....


Well, I heard she was a down to earth person....
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gravity is just a theory.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Regardless of the area being closed she should still have had the ability to know what was a safe spot to stand and what wasn't. You want to take extreme risks for a lousy photo then go right ahead.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry, folks.  Waterfall is killing everyone today.  Have to close down.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: ArcadianRefugee: phoenix895: Article said she was remembered as a beautiful little star. More like a falling star amirite?

...damn you....

Well, I heard she was a down to earth person....


Fairly grounded, yes.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Darwin Award, anyone?


This.

Psychopusher: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes -- an all expenses paid trip to the bottom of the waterfall on Gravity Airlines.


That.

BunchaRubes: YOU try telling a Brazilian woman what she can or can't do.  Tell her she's not allowed to do something and she will do everything in her power to do that something.


She farked around, she found out.  Sucks to be her family that she was this dumb to begin with.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Regardless of the area being closed she should still have had the ability to know what was a safe spot to stand and what wasn't. You want to take extreme risks for a lousy photo then go right ahead.


The social media generation are a bunch of morons.  "Don't care if I die, I need this picture for the sake of clout."

Bunch of Daffy Duck-wearing-a-devil's-suit-ingesting-all-sorts-of-explosives-then-swallowing-a-live-match motherfarkers in this world.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Russ1642: Regardless of the area being closed she should still have had the ability to know what was a safe spot to stand and what wasn't. You want to take extreme risks for a lousy photo then go right ahead.

The social media generation are a bunch of morons.  "Don't care if I die, I need this picture for the sake of clout."

Bunch of Daffy Duck-wearing-a-devil's-suit-ingesting-all-sorts-of-explosives-then-swallowing-a-live-match motherfarkers in this world.


I approach this not as someone critical of social media junkies, but rather I see someone who literally can't stand on uneven ground without falling to their death. Get out in nature. Play some sports. Learn how to keep your footing. Learn how slippery rocks are when they're wet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When does the kid lose the pixelation? Puberty?
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If God calls you home, always take the scenic route
 
