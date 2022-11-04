 Skip to content
NYC fugitive busted after vacationing cop spots him on vacation at Disney World
    Weird, English-language films, Walt Disney World Resort, Sheriff, United States, Quashon Burton, United States Marshals Service, Walt Disney, Orlando, Florida  
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a small world after all.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude... you got me...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAMN IT

I was thinking the same thing and now I can't get that retched song out of my head.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NYC fugitive busted after vacationing cop spots him on vacation at Disney World"

So, somebody cared?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate running into people I know while I'm on vacation
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have Donald Ducked.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've just stolen $150,000 in Federal COVID loans, what are you gonna do next?

I'm goin to Disney World!
 
moku9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we got the vacation-wear chest cam footage?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal postal inspector Jeff Andre...

Well there's your problem right there.  You never escape the postal service.

seinfeldlaw.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the old fallback of a remote desert island with no extradition treaties?
 
dryknife
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He'll be Quashoned at headquarters.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fatal Instinct (1/12) Movie CLIP - Who Can Say No to a Wiener? (1993) HD
Youtube aUCNlDzsDH0
 
Cheron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is a scam. They knew where he was the whole time. When the found out he was going to Disney they just happened to book a family vacation there. Now that they caught him the PTO time gets credited back, the hotel and park Hopper passes billed to the tax payers.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some people just search for hidden Mickeys, but this guy...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fast-forward to Oct. 20 and Andre is on vacation at Disney World in Florida. At around 3:05 p.m. in the resort's Animal Kingdom, Andre spotted Burton, recognizing the fugitive by a distinctive "H" tattoo on his neck.


So you stole 150,000 from government, been on the run for a year, changed identities several times, but you don't get that visible tattoo changed covered up or something. On top of that, you are oot and aboot in a place that has more LEOs (on and off the clock) in it than some flyover states
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only annoying individuals don't leave work at home. Annoying people eventually die alone . Good. fark them.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: It's a small world after all.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
fta: Federal postal inspector Jeff Andre, who signed the complaint against Burton, wrote that Burton had built a "complex web of identities that made his crimes difficult to investigate." "He has clearly demonstrated an ability to mask his true identity to evade law enforcement. So too has he demonstrated a willingness to lie about this identity to avoid arrest."

also fta: spotted Burton, recognizing the fugitive by a distinctive "H" tattoo on his neck.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Federal documents also state that Burton was visiting the park under a fake name and refused to acknowledge his true identity even even after fingerprints proved he was Quashon Burton.

[..]

On Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan from the Southern District of New York ruled that Burton should not be freed on bail ahead of his trial.

Always fun to see when the strategy of doubling down over and over again finally fails for someone.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Federal postal inspector Jeff Andre...

Well there's your problem right there.  You never escape the postal service.

[seinfeldlaw.com image 364x182]


Two days after Hurricane Ian, we're sitting outside, cleaning up debris. There's no power, water and everything is destruction and chaos, it's even unlikely you'll get an emergency response if you need one

Weaving through the piles of debris and floodwaters, however, was our USPS carrier, delivering our mail. USPS is hardcore.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Fast-forward to Oct. 20 and Andre is on vacation at Disney World in Florida. At around 3:05 p.m. in the resort's Animal Kingdom, Andre spotted Burton, recognizing the fugitive by a distinctive "H" tattoo on his neck.


So you stole 150,000 from government, been on the run for a year, changed identities several times, but you don't get that visible tattoo changed covered up or something. On top of that, you are oot and aboot in a place that has more LEOs (on and off the clock) in it than some flyover states


Not to mention more camereas and higher technology than a silcon valley office.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Fast-forward to Oct. 20 and Andre is on vacation at Disney World in Florida. At around 3:05 p.m. in the resort's Animal Kingdom, Andre spotted Burton, recognizing the fugitive by a distinctive "H" tattoo on his neck.


So you stole 150,000 from government, been on the run for a year, changed identities several times, but you don't get that visible tattoo changed covered up or something. On top of that, you are oot and aboot in a place that has more LEOs (on and off the clock) in it than some flyover states


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Federal postal inspector Jeff Andre...

Well there's your problem right there.  You never escape the postal service.


i0.wp.comView Full Size


/obscure?
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: New Rising Sun: Federal postal inspector Jeff Andre...

Well there's your problem right there.  You never escape the postal service.

[seinfeldlaw.com image 364x182]

Two days after Hurricane Ian, we're sitting outside, cleaning up debris. There's no power, water and everything is destruction and chaos, it's even unlikely you'll get an emergency response if you need one

Weaving through the piles of debris and floodwaters, however, was our USPS carrier, delivering our mail. USPS is hardcore.


Newman?  Is that you?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: New Rising Sun: Federal postal inspector Jeff Andre...

Well there's your problem right there.  You never escape the postal service.

[seinfeldlaw.com image 364x182]

Two days after Hurricane Ian, we're sitting outside, cleaning up debris. There's no power, water and everything is destruction and chaos, it's even unlikely you'll get an emergency response if you need one

Weaving through the piles of debris and floodwaters, however, was our USPS carrier, delivering our mail. USPS is hardcore.


For real.  I love the USPS.   When I was younger, our local carrier lived nearby and he was basically part Newman ("when you control the mail...you control information").  Your mail carrier knows all and if you become buddies with them, you get access to at least some of that knowledge.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't believe the first judge was actually gonna release him with a promise to appear! He's already a fugitive!
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: I can't believe the first judge was actually gonna release him with a promise to appear! He's already a fugitive!


Must've believed his story about the one-armed man...
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Wire | So Yall Go To The Movies?
Youtube BIUlqmWCCcA
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CSB  I have a very uncommon Alsace name and would be surprised if there were a hundred of us in the entire US.  So my uncle, Ronny Halfabee, is vacationing in Honolulu when an announcement comes over the poolside PA system, "Ronnie Halfabee, please pick up the courtesy phone in the lobby, Ronnie Halfabee!"  So he goes to the lobby and is about to grab the phone when another man snatches it first. 

Now, Uncle Ronnie is a native New Yorker, built like Lawrence Taylor, and he's pissed.  "Who the fuhk are you?  That's for me!"  "No it's not, it's for ME."  "I'm Ronnie Halfabee!  Give me the phone, you hump!"  "No, I'm Ronnie Halfabee."  Well, you know where this is going.  They live about 100 miles apart in the NY tri-state area and had no idea another branch of the family lived so close.  He never told me which one the call was actually for.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah don't fark with the mail my friend that is staying with me had something that was said to have been delivered and it was not. He went to the post office and the postal inspector told got the info and told him not to confront the carrier and hinted at something going on there.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think that $150,000.00 in PPP loans is amateur level theft, Jared and members of Congress stole millions... nobody's tracking them down on vacation.
I wonder what that "distinctive H" neck tattoo stood for, hope it's sentimental value is worth what they're going to put this guy though. He stole four people's identities, so fark him for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

