You mean to say there are BAD people on the internet? Who knew?
32
posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 10:05 PM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope you make a lot of nice friends out there
But just remember there's a lot of bad and beware


/ooh baby it's a wild world
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a cowboy astronaut millionaire, I agree.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omegle? Holy fark, this article would've been relevant 10 years ago.
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the f*ck is the internet?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: What the f*ck is the internet?


a series of tubes that allows people to look at porn.

Why?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why I meet people the old fashioned way, at bars, where they can never lie to you or do shady stuff.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"We need to be able to sue tech companies for their negligent, malicious conduct."

... or you could pay attention and control to what your kids are putting on their phones and generally be a responsible parent, instead.

I know, I know - that's crazy talk.

In our society of sociopaths I oft wonder just how many parents out there are deliberately putting their kids in harm's way on the hopes it might lead to the opportunity to sue someone.  Don't laugh - you know they're out there.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Would someone do that?  Just go on the internet and tell lies?"
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: What the f*ck is the internet?


Fark user imageView Full Size

You made Al Gore sad.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Internet Is Full of Predators. Omegle Lets You Meet Them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a man who has been voted worlds sexiest man over 50 times I am shocked that people lie on the internet
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: What the f*ck is the internet?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

69gnarkill69: DannyBrandt: What the f*ck is the internet?

[Fark user image 800x600]
You made Al Gore sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't see Al Gore in this photo at all.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This is why I meet people the old fashioned way, at bars, where they can never lie to you or do shady stuff.


Does this rag smell like chloroform to you?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bad people?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Heck, there are 'bad' people in this thread already!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
SouthPark ChatRoulette
Youtube RZLDAVNTBBs
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: DannyBrandt: What the f*ck is the internet?

a series of tubes that allows people to look at porn.

Why?


A series of tubes that allows people to look at meat tubes being put into other meat tubes as well as various bodily fluids flowing out of and occasionally into tubes.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: 69gnarkill69: DannyBrandt: What the f*ck is the internet?

[Fark user image 800x600]
You made Al Gore sad.

[Fark user image image 754x489]

I don't see Al Gore in this photo at all.


Someone had to take the picture.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Someone had to take the picture.


Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A series of tubes that allows people to look at meat tubes being put into other meat tubes as well as various bodily fluids flowing out of and occasionally into tubes.


I remember my first Usenet account too.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They meant "a series of TOOLS".

It's hard to believe we're more than 30 years into the Internet and parents are still having to be told "Monitor your children's access to the Internet, there are predators out there and the app and website providers do not and will not do it for you."
 
Horizon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as a cowboy astronaut millionaire, I agree.


Look at this peasant! A millionaire. Ha! My word I can't imagine being that poor. Anyway I have to be at the gym in 26 minutes.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: "We need to be able to sue tech companies for their negligent, malicious conduct."

... or you could pay attention and control to what your kids are putting on their phones and generally be a responsible parent, instead.

I know, I know - that's crazy talk.

In our society of sociopaths I oft wonder just how many parents out there are deliberately putting their kids in harm's way on the hopes it might lead to the opportunity to sue someone.  Don't laugh - you know they're out there.


The notion that parents can effectively control this stuff is unrealistic. It's nearly impossible.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wyoming, frontier town (population 12,000) with majestic buttes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh these sweet summer children.

They never grew up in a world with Ogrish, Gross, and sites like them just being right out there on the open web for all to see.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: "We need to be able to sue tech companies for their negligent, malicious conduct."

... or you could pay attention and control to what your kids are putting on their phones and generally be a responsible parent, instead.

I know, I know - that's crazy talk.

In our society of sociopaths I oft wonder just how many parents out there are deliberately putting their kids in harm's way on the hopes it might lead to the opportunity to sue someone.  Don't laugh - you know they're out there.


Ah yes, Munchausen by Seven Proxies
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Predator pedos should receive the death penalty, in any jurisdiction.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: They meant "a series of TOOLS".

It's hard to believe we're more than 30 years into the Internet and parents are still having to be told "Monitor your children's access to the Internet, there are predators out there and the app and website providers do not and will not do it for you."


What's crazy to me is that these are the parents who came of age with aol chat and Chatroulette and and doxxing and revenge porn, yet they still don't pay attention.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guy teen dangerous activity: I bet I could launch this shopping cart over a ravine, and we ain't stopping until these bone fractures require surgery.

Girl teen dangerous activity: This 30 year old man told me I'm pretty, so I'm sure we'll have a romantic dinner.
 
