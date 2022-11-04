 Skip to content
(The Hill)   #6: It sucks   (thehill.com)
    PSA, Daylight saving time, standard time, following year, Standard Time Act, Benjamin Franklin, daylight, agricultural industry, late 1700s  
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm in the minority, but I think daylight savings time is great.

/it's standard time that sucks
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get rid of it already. Jesus. All it does is cause injuries and loss of productivity every year.

And if you care so much about daylight, move to where the light is.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Get rid of it already. Jesus. All it does is cause injuries and loss of productivity every year.

And if you care so much about daylight, move to where the light is.


And burn up over the coming decades?
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Maybe I'm in the minority, but I think daylight savings time is great.

/it's standard time that sucks


I'm in Spain, so during summer, the clock is two hours ahead of the sun.
At first I hated it, but then I realized most people stay up past midnight and sleep later in the morning, so at 6am there are about ten of us who have the running trail all to ourselves.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I hear someone complain about a time change, all I can hear is "I am weak of constitution and I have never changed timezones without needing a day to recover."
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you must keep it, at least keep the other agrarian stuff too, like school should not start until after labor day. You know so the chitlens can help bring in the harvest.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Maybe I'm in the minority, but I think daylight savings time is great.

/it's standard time that sucks


Never bothered me.  In college the fall back was hailed as an extra drinking hour at the bars because selling hours ended at 2am.  So when it goes from last call to an hour left, everybody partied. During the summer it meant you had to get up an hour earlier. 

I've been nocturnal most my life, so it has had little impact on my sleep patterns over the years.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben Franklin's letter, linked in the article, was a joke. Obviously changing the clocks to save oil and candles doesn't work. Night and day are still the same. But someone took it seriously.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbie555: Whenever I hear someone complain about a time change, all I can hear is "I am weak of constitution and I have never changed timezones without needing a day to recover."


Then you are a smug ignorant fool. Significant numbers of people die every year because of the switch
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbie555: Whenever I hear someone complain about a time change, all I can hear is "I am weak of constitution and I have never changed timezones without needing a day to recover."

Is dildos.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS:  We need new tabs for Musk and DST articles
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Herbie555: Whenever I hear someone complain about a time change, all I can hear is "I am weak of constitution and I have never changed timezones without needing a day to recover."

Is dildos.


Yeah, I'd imagine using "the" dildos for an extra hour might make one need to recover for a day 😜
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up in AZ, where we don't it, it was a rude awakening in the Navy.  I'd miss watch times on the reg, forgetting to reset my alarm.

once I adjusted to it, I used to either rejoice (when you jumped ahead) or lament (when you fell back), on watch.  We had a 24-hour watch that, depending on March or October, if you were on watch, your 24 hour stand became 23, but sometimes, would become 25.  when iit became 23, cool.  When it became 25, I would go to the master time clock and count down the seconds:  "23:59.55....56.....57....58....59.......23:00.00....01...02.....03"

and there was always That Guy that would show up an hour early, or an hour late, to relieve the watch.  ha.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
anuran


Then you are a smug ignorant fool. Significant numbers of people die every year because of the switch


Citation needed*
 
encephlavator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How do these snowflakes cope with the actual change in daylight hours? Mid northern latitudes (and southern) get 16 hours of daylight in summer and only 8 hours in winter.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't care which time we follow, I just want us to pick one.

It's so dumb that businesses effectively change their start times twice a year.

I generally try to minimize the changes by not adjusting my schedule... but since my employer and the other employees all follow the changes I always end up giving in, only to be miserable in the spring when we spring forward.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You find out who the real farking snowflakes are when the time change is about to happen. Never heard so many farking adults cry about something so benign.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Duke?

(Clicks open link)

Whatever.
 
Mouser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Daylight savings" time is a prime example of Man's hubris, thinking he can command the Sun to rise and set according to his mechanical clocks.  No good can ever come of that.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

darinwil: If you must keep it, at least keep the other agrarian stuff too, like school should not start until after labor day. You know so the chitlens can help bring in the harvest.


DST isn't an agrarian thing.  IIRC farmers specifically dislike it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We have a cultural memetic tie to certain numbers on the clock. We work 9-5, but the companies are all East Coast oriented so Dallas has to be up early and work 8-4, except the tech sector that works West Coast and does 10-8, and jams up dining late evenings.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is Daylight saving Time:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do we really want to put an end to their happiness?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Maybe I'm in the minority, but I think daylight savings time is great.

/it's standard time that sucks


It's the shifting back and forth that I dislike.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Maybe I'm in the minority, but I think daylight savings time is great.


Mouser: "Daylight savings" time is a prime example of Man's hubris


#7: There is only 1 's' in daylight saving time.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tell me how you feel about Daylight Saving, and I'll guess how far north you live.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buserror: darinwil: If you must keep it, at least keep the other agrarian stuff too, like school should not start until after labor day. You know so the chitlens can help bring in the harvest.

DST isn't an agrarian thing.  IIRC farmers specifically dislike it.


Color me incorrect!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like it, it shakes things up a couple times a year.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

benelane: [Fark user image image 850x566]


Not shown: blowflies...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: Herbie555: Whenever I hear someone complain about a time change, all I can hear is "I am weak of constitution and I have never changed timezones without needing a day to recover."

Then you are a smug ignorant fool. Significant numbers of people die every year because of the switch


The weakest are culled for the strength of the herd. So say we all.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Maybe I'm in the minority, but I think daylight savings time is great.

/it's standard time that sucks


I live near Boston and the 3:00pm darkness in winter is incredibly depressing.

I'd be down with doing away with DST if  you put everything east of the Connecticut River into Atlantic Time.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Maybe I'm in the minority, but I think daylight savings time is great.

/it's standard time that sucks


Standard time absolutely sucks.
Here's a thought - maybe we should all just work a little bit less during the cold and dark winter months.
Start an hour later. Stop when it's a little bit light.
That's the whole point of the solstice/pagan/Christian/everydamnplace celebrations.  
Winter sucks.
But no, everything, same time, every day. Move the sun fer cuz reasons.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buserror: darinwil: If you must keep it, at least keep the other agrarian stuff too, like school should not start until after labor day. You know so the chitlens can help bring in the harvest.

DST isn't an agrarian thing.  IIRC farmers specifically dislike it.


I've never met a farmer who gave a rat's ass. Cows don't magically need milking an hour earlier or later. 
Wheat isn't going to explode if you don't get out there by 7am (even though it's dark).
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We need to get rid of it.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I get to work 13 hours instead of of 12 Saturday night

Im so excited.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Human's circadian rhythms are tied in with natural light / dark cycles.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6751071/

We human farkers function better when we don't fight this. Daylight savings time appears to create more societal costs than it prevents.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/evidence-based-living/202203/the-health-effects-daylight-savings-time

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/how-daylight-saving-time-poses-a-host-of-health-concerns-according-to-a-neurologist
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: We need to get rid of it.

[live.staticflickr.com image 600x750]


Love the headline...
 
Herbie555
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

anuran: Herbie555: Whenever I hear someone complain about a time change, all I can hear is "I am weak of constitution and I have never changed timezones without needing a day to recover."

Then you are a smug ignorant fool. Significant numbers of people die every year because of the switch


You misunderstand.  I am fully aware of the statistics, and I acknowledge that the process of losing 1 hour of sleep causes untold hundreds, if not thousands of people, to suffer.

I simply recognize that if losing one hour of sleep has such an effect on someone, they are obviously compromised and should be VERY careful about crossing state lines into other timezones. God forbid they cross an ocean.
 
