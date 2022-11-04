 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Candy Crush Saga drone show lights up NYC skyline. King Kong dies of diabetes   (pix11.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank God Poverty is finally gone.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why there are no astronomers in NYC.  And I cannot even imagine trying to navigate an aircraft through that flying advert.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sad that candy crush is still a thing, mostly because of the obnoxious ads. I figured it would've died off a while ago. They tried pushing the soda saga and pet rescue saga, and those seem to be gone, but original candy crush remains. Who's giving them money? Kids and bored housewives who really need that next powerup? Pay to win games can eat my ass. I will never play any King games because their ads piss me off too much and I refuse to pay them.
 
Snooza
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I sat through 15 seconds of a commercial for THAT?
 
twoeyedsloth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was Beetus killed the beast.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The day the word "saga" stopped having any real meaning.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Times Square was bad enough, now ads are taking over the sky?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Thank God Poverty is finally gone.


And cancer has been cured, there's no more war, child abuse has been ended, and every other problem of humanity has been eliminated. Finally it's okay to have some fun without people complaining that we should have been spending the money on something else.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...at least it wasn't Raid Shadow Legends.....
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
More people were watching the poon crush show though
 
debug
‘’ less than a minute ago  
New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman introduced legislation now awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature, which would prevent companies from commercializing New York's public airspace.
"It would effectively ban tourist choppers from flying over Manhattan from New Jersey, as well as drones, by allowing the New York State attorney general to file nuisance claims against these operators," said Hoylman.

Now do one for the public airwaves and get those nuisance ads off of television and radio too.
 
