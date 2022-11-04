 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man dies a Farker's death   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
45
•       •       •

Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alone on the computer?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
farked to death in a vat of bourbon?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After 72 hours of constant masturbation?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From TFA: "Friends said he would do anything for anyone." Especially drink all their gin.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"kier" means penis in farsi

/got nothin
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Crushed by gargantuan squirrel testicles?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll guess: Alcohol was involved.  And maybe a squirrel.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
beerspill.fark.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He was found collapsed the following day, but sadly pronounced dead at the scene

I hope he made the best of his one day as a zombie.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love a society that will almost  venerate an alchohol overdose,
but refuses to legalize it for reasons...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
3 pints of gin? Ugh

Gotta pace yourself.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A "larger than life" young man

Apparently not.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Imperial pints?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Brawndo: Alone on the computer?


c.tenor.comView Full Size



/pants open, in the middle of a game of 5 on 1
 
Cheron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drowned in a vat of Tostito's queso?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I love a society that will almost  venerate an alchohol overdose,
but refuses to legalize it for reasons...


Huh? Alcohol is legal almost everywhere.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should have stuck with Guinness

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Quotes from both the Mirror article and the original WalesOnline article.

They continued: "He had turned his life around, he was working as a doorman...."
...
Evidence from those present at the party described how Kier and others there had been playing drinking games and using cocaine.
...
One witness statement described how Kier had drunk three pints of neat gin before he started to feel unwell.
...
Mr Regan told the inquest of toxicologist results that found ketamine and cocaine present in his system at the time of his death and told how the combination of ethanol and cocaine created a metabolite called cocaethylene which was also found in his blood.

He didn't merely turn his life around, he farking spun it so fast it augered itself into the goddamned ground. Ketamine, coke, and enough booze to drop an ox.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: farked to death in a vat of bourbon?


So, sooooooooooooo close.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: 3 pints of gin? Ugh

Gotta pace yourself.


Three pints of gin at room temperature, even. Blech.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: 3 pints of gin? Ugh

Gotta pace yourself.


I actually gagged reading that bit.

He would have WANTED death had he lived to feel what 3 pints of gin feels like the day after
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


After disappointing the Actress du'FARK Thread.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: 3 pints of gin? Ugh

Gotta pace yourself.


I mean, that's only until the second intermission for a First Round game in the Johnny Sex playoffs.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somaticasual: I love a society that will almost  venerate an alchohol overdose,
but refuses to legalize it for reasons...

Huh? Alcohol is legal almost everywhere.


<chuckle> You know what I mean...

Seriously. If you applied virtually  any product safety logic to alcohol, we'd never have repealed prohibition. But we have a mile-high bar for legalizing marijuana respectively, despite the only deaths being attributed to freakish medical circumstances or literal bails falling on people/deaths in custody from the illegality.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reading witness statements provided to the court, Coroner Mr David Regan described how the young man from Troedrhiw, Merthyr Tydfil,

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
BAC of .6?

Reading evidence from a pathologist to the court, Mr Regan described how Kier had 510 milligrams per decilitre of ethanol in his system - which is above the fatal level.

nailed it
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That Ming the merciless stache deserved to go on someone who could handle it.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He was found collapsed the following day, but sadly pronounced dead at the scene and has since been described by family as someone who would "do anything for anyone".

"Drink this."

"And this."

"And this."
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I didn't know "larger than life" was code for "idiotic manchild with a drug problem." This moron basically committed suicide in a room full of people and his friends just stood by and watched him do it. All of which is definitely a Farker sort of way to go out.

Speaking of which, are Fark parties a thing again yet?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: From TFA: "Friends said he would do anything for anyone." Especially drink all their gin.


Came here to say this, leaving with just tonic and ice.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: One witness statement described how Kier had drunk three pints of neat gin before he started to feel unwell.


I'm pretty sure the first pint or so was probably enough to make him feel unwell, it just didn't hit until he had downed the other two because he was drinking like a fiend.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Russ1642: Somaticasual: I love a society that will almost  venerate an alchohol overdose,
but refuses to legalize it for reasons...

Huh? Alcohol is legal almost everywhere.

<chuckle> You know what I mean...

Seriously. If you applied virtually  any product safety logic to alcohol, we'd never have repealed prohibition. But we have a mile-high bar for legalizing marijuana respectively, despite the only deaths being attributed to freakish medical circumstances or literal bails falling on people/deaths in custody from the illegality.


No. I haven't got a damn clue what you meant. Now you're suddenly talking about cannabis legalization, which is also farking totally legal, at least where I live.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thechive.comView Full Size


/on screen anyway
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

robertus: Reading witness statements provided to the court, Coroner Mr David Regan described how the young man from Troedrhiw, Merthyr Tydfil,

[i.pinimg.com image 500x283] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sounds like a new drug that costs a few thousand dollars a milligram and has side effects at least as bad as the cancer it treats.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
500mg is about 0.5% bac, and considered fatal levels of ethanol poisoning

A fifth is about 2 pints. Drinking a fifth of liquor in one 24 hour day by yourself is a bit much, but drinking a fifth of liquor in one night is too much

Drinking 3 pints of alcohol in one night doesn't even sound fun. There's alcohol abuse and then there is stupid self-harm. This was stupid self-harm.

I wonder if the death certificate said "Death by Misadventure", because I think that's kind of cool but not the kind I want for myself.
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
F
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Smothered by huge naturals?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somaticasual: Russ1642: Somaticasual: I love a society that will almost  venerate an alchohol overdose,
but refuses to legalize it for reasons...

Huh? Alcohol is legal almost everywhere.

<chuckle> You know what I mean...

Seriously. If you applied virtually  any product safety logic to alcohol, we'd never have repealed prohibition. But we have a mile-high bar for legalizing marijuana respectively, despite the only deaths being attributed to freakish medical circumstances or literal bails falling on people/deaths in custody from the illegality.

No. I haven't got a damn clue what you meant. Now you're suddenly talking about cannabis legalization, which is also farking totally legal, at least where I live.


Hint: I was talking about marijuana the first time. And I'll continue fighting for it until it's federally legal. Until then, the states are more repealing their own laws than they are legalizing it...
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
3 pints?

Unless he really was larger than life, like 500lbs, of course that killed him
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Russ1642: Somaticasual: Russ1642: Somaticasual: I love a society that will almost  venerate an alchohol overdose,
but refuses to legalize it for reasons...

Huh? Alcohol is legal almost everywhere.

<chuckle> You know what I mean...

Seriously. If you applied virtually  any product safety logic to alcohol, we'd never have repealed prohibition. But we have a mile-high bar for legalizing marijuana respectively, despite the only deaths being attributed to freakish medical circumstances or literal bails falling on people/deaths in custody from the illegality.

No. I haven't got a damn clue what you meant. Now you're suddenly talking about cannabis legalization, which is also farking totally legal, at least where I live.

Hint: I was talking about marijuana the first time. And I'll continue fighting for it until it's federally legal. Until then, the states are more repealing their own laws than they are legalizing it...


Repealing laws against something is legalizing it. Go smoke another joint, dumbass
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: pastramithemosterotic: 3 pints of gin? Ugh

Gotta pace yourself.

I actually gagged reading that bit.

He would have WANTED death had he lived to feel what 3 pints of gin feels like the day after


When five girls from downstairs burst into your dorm room with a bag of frozen juice cans, a bag of ice, a handle of rum, a stack of tumblers, and two blenders while you're playing Risk, you do as the Romans do.  I begged for death the next day after three 32oz tumblers of daiquiris (that I remember).  That was after I was literally blind drunk in the shower the next morning.  I woke up feeling fine, not even a buzz and when the water hit me, my vision shrank to nothing, like turning off a black and white TV.  I stumbled naked back to my room, visioning where the furniture was, did a Dick VanDyke over my desk chair that wasn't pushed in, and crawled into bed wet, waiting for it to pass.  My vision returned and I felt good enough to go to a calculus final exam prep session but when the room started spinning I had to bail.  It was about a half-mile walk/crawl back to the dorm.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

