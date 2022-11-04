 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Oh nothing. Just an out of control Chinese rocket causing Spanish airspace to shut down   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Pacific Ocean, Earth, United States, Atmosphere, Chinese rocket, Spanish airports, Atlantic Ocean, Spain  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 11:44 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
China has insisted that uncontrolled reentries are common practice and has dismissed concerns about potential damage as "shameless hype."

It's really cool how Chinese officials always label external concerns with colourful adjectives
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not a repeat of their previous out of control space junk.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's Spanish for "SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING."?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well they missed some calculations when stealing the plans from NASA, it happens.
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jtown: Not a repeat of their previous out of control space junk.


Chinese Space Junk! Band name, called it!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: What's Spanish for "SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING."?


El Shuto Downo Everythingo.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: What's Spanish for "SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING."?


In Catalan, the language they speak in the affected area, its "
Tanca tot".
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chief Engineer, Wai Li Kai O-ti, blamed faulty parts from an American manufacturer for the misguided missile.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good idea to shut down airspace. The rockets in Spain fall mainly on the planes.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
smartcdn.gprod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size


Oblig
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The rocket already broke in two and both pieces fell into the Pacific ocean.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Well they missed some calculations when stealing the plans from NASA, it happens.


It's working as intended. They're getting their own space station with Communism and hookers, and they don't give a shiat where the delivery rockets end up
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They've done this three times already!  How has the doom and gloom media NOT made this a bigger thing?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moroning: They've done this three times already!  How has the doom and gloom media NOT made this a bigger thing?


It isn't a missing airliner.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: mercator_psi: What's Spanish for "SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING."?

El Shuto Downo Everythingo.


Cerrado A Todos
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, look at that test American ICBM making an uncontrolled reentry over Chinese airspace!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
forget it jake, it's chinese space junk
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: China has insisted that uncontrolled reentries are common practice and has dismissed concerns about potential damage as "shameless hype."

It's really cool how Chinese officials always label external concerns with colourful adjectives


You're just anti-china you bigot (sarcasm is heavily implied)
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: The rocket already broke in two and both pieces fell into the Pacific ocean.


Not because it was supposed to though.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, the article specified that it was crashing "...on Earth", as opposed to crashing on the Moon or Jupiter or Vulcan or something, so these fears were well founded, even though it missed Spain by a few thousand miles.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: China has insisted that uncontrolled reentries are common practice and has dismissed concerns about potential damage as "shameless hype."


They're really not, you're supposed to make sure a booster falls in a safe area and deorbit in a controlled manner - the usual spot is the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

But instead we get.

"Once the rockets are up, who cares where they come down?
That's not my department!" says Wernher von Braun.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.