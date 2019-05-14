 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 254 of WW3: Moscow-appointed official says Orc troops will "most likely" fall back from Kherson positions. This leads to confusion. A Ukrainian official suggests the statement could be a trap. O'RLY? It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion
    Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency, Russia, Ukrainian consumers, Ukraine's most important exports, revival of the Black Sea grain corridor, power outages, International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
valenumr [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 353x356]


I dropped the numbers late in yesterday's thread (fyi, I usually do)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
That's over 3k in 4 days. Damn. At this rate we are going to see Orc losses of over 100k by end of year.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
(I looked at the numbers already for today)
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
OK, so I've added a column to show current day 30-day-rolling-average. Also, I note that I could pick up five columns by changing the right-side monthly presentation to have the same quarterly presentation as the left side. Advantage: It will make the fonts bigger.

Thoughts? Would that mess up anyone's day?

fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
GO VOTE!

I'm still posing the question....

Will anti-Castro Little Marco oppose communism?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

djslowdive: That's over 3k in 4 days. Damn. At this rate we are going to see Orc losses of over 100k by end of year.


I think 4590 in the past six. 5000 a week works for me.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
November 4

Air defense forces landed 8 enemy drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night

Military personnel from the "East" air command destroyed 8 enemy kamikaze drones in the Nikopol district.

" Our air defense did a great job this night. All of these kamikaze drones were destroyed by the military from the "East" air command in the Nikopol district. Cool work ," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Valentin Reznichenko, wrote in Telegram.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
OK, so I've added a column to show current day 30-day-rolling-average. Also, I note that I could pick up five columns by changing the right-side monthly presentation to have the same quarterly presentation as the left side. Advantage: It will make the fonts bigger.

Thoughts? Would that mess up anyone's day?

[Fark user image image 850x433]


Apparently already 5000 plus I'm a week!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
There are currently 450,000 apartments without electricity in Kyiv - Klitschko

" This is one and a half times more than in previous days. Stabilization shutdowns occur due to overloading of the central node of the country's energy system ," wrote the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko. He appealed to the residents of the capital to save electricity as much as possible.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Mykolayiv region
Yesterday, around 11:30 p.m., the enemy fired at one of Mykolaiv's districts with S-300 missiles: a warehouse was destroyed, an administrative building and cars were damaged. A fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished. Previously, without victims and victims.

Around 00:30 and 04:45 there were shelling of the Shirokiv community. Hitting already destroyed buildings and open areas. There are no casualties.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
the Russians shelled 4 communities - Nikopolska, Myrivska, Chervonogrigorivska and Marganetska - with "Grada" and heavy artillery. There were no casualties. Residential buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the Chervonogrihorivska community. Broken power line.

📍 Donetsk region
On November 3, Russians killed 8 civilians in Donetsk region: 5 in Bakhmut, 1 in Pokrovsk, 1 in Nelipivka, and 1 in Krasnohorivka. Another 14 people were injured. In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the body of 1 civilian in Krymki, killed by Russians during the occupation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Vadim was an electrical engineer by profession, but at one point he decided to try himself in another field and thus joined the National Police.

Among his colleagues, he became a legend of the Mariupol patrol police. Honest, open, decisive.

After February 24, Vadym did not leave the city and devoted himself entirely to helping the residents of Mariupol. He selflessly fulfilled his civic duty to the last.

Unfortunately, in March, Vadim Isayev died when an enemy tank hit the building where the policeman was staying with his comrades.

His contribution will forever remain in the history of our struggle for independence. Eternal glory to the hero!
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
The Russian Federation will try to connect the ZANEP to the Russian power system - ISW within two weeks

"the Russian authorities are trying to force the transfer of the ZANP to the Russian power grid, describing Russian control as the only possibility to provide electricity to the Zaporizhzhya NPP and heat to Energodar and the surrounding area, " the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

fasahd: The Russian Federation will try to connect the ZANEP to the Russian power system - ISW within two weeks

"the Russian authorities are trying to force the transfer of the ZANP to the Russian power grid, describing Russian control as the only possibility to provide electricity to the Zaporizhzhya NPP and heat to Energodar and the surrounding area, " the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
The SBU in the Kharkiv region detained a deputy who helped the occupiers export Ukrainian grain to the Russian Federation

During the capture of part of the region, a deputy of one of the village councils of the Kupyan district was one of the first to cooperate with the enemy. Being the owner of several agricultural enterprises, the official offered the occupiers his help in the illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the east of Ukraine.
valenumr [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Chornobaivka is on fire. Again.

https://t.me/hueviyherson/28319
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I'm going to poop myself, or something....I want to ask everyone for their input, but somehow those two phrases just don't blend well.

Biden announced the quick "liberation of Iran"

" Don't worry, we're going to liberate Iran ," Biden told supporters at a campaign rally in support of Democratic Rep. Mike Levin after they called for attention to the protests that have spread across the country. The American leader uttered the phrase as supporters in the crowd held up cellphones that read "Freedom for Iran."

The Biden administration has faced criticism from Iranian-American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon the idea of reviving the Iran nuclear deal amid protests in the country.

It will be recalled that Iran was engulfed in mass protests after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the so-called morality police. A woman was arrested because her hair was visible from under her hijab. She died in police custody on September 16. The regime in Tehran resorted to brutal suppression of protest sentiments, as well as other restrictive measures, including cutting off the Internet. Local human rights activists report at least 185 dead. The United States and a number of other democratic countries condemned the crackdown on protests.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
At night, the occupiers fired S-300 missiles at populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia district

One of the rockets damaged a gas pipe in an open area, causing a fire. There were no casualties, reported Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA.the Russians cover Donetsk region with fire: there are dead and wounded

Pokrovsk was the most affected - a school and at least 22 houses were damaged by rocket attacks. 1 civilian was killed, 6 others were injured.

📍 Volnovasky direction - under fire from Vugledar, a substation was destroyed, 5 houses were damaged.

📍 Donetsk direction - Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Maksimilianivka, the outskirts of Pervomaiskyi are under fire. In Avdiivka, there were isolated airstrikes at night, and in the morning there were shellings from artillery and Grads in the center of the city.

📍 Horliv direction - in Bakhmut, the Russians killed at least 3 people, wounded another 5. 9 private houses and 1 high-rise building were damaged.
1 house was damaged in Toretsk. Mass shelling of Torskyi and Zarichnyi in the Lymansk community continues.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

Railway Worker's Day. Day of people with iron courage and kind hearts. From the first hours of the full-scale war, risking their own lives, they helped others. In non-stop mode, often without sleep or rest, under fire, in extremely difficult conditions.

The Ukrainian railway has become a real road of life. And evacuation trains are a salvation for millions of Ukrainians. Thank you for your work! We are moving towards victory together 🇺🇦
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Bye bye little orcs, so sad. So so sad
 
SomeAmerican
1 hour ago  
Here is some info regarding the situation in Kherson.  Cross posted from a thread yesterday, but relevant & topical.

Here's what Ukraine's military has to say:

Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said it could be a Russian trap.  "This could be a manifestation of a particular provocation, in order to create the impression that the settlements are abandoned, that it is safe to enter them, while they are preparing for street battles," she said in televised comments.  "We continue fighting, also in the Kherson direction, despite the fact that the enemy is trying to convince us that they are leaving the settlements and creating the effect of a total evacuation," she said.

And a statement from a US military analyst who just returned from the front:

Michael Kofman, a top U.S. expert on the Russian military who has just returned from the Ukrainian side of the Kherson front, said Moscow's intentions were unclear. He doubted Russia would abandon the west bank of the river "without being forcibly pressed out", but he also "could be wrong about this".  "The situation in Kherson is clear as mud," tweeted Kofman, director of Russia studies at the Center for Naval Analyses think tank. "Russian forces seemed to withdraw from some parts, evacuated, and drew down, but also reinforced with mobilised personnel. The fighting there is difficult. Despite constrained supply, Russian forces do not appear to be out of ammo."

And a statement from Ukrainian intelligence:

As Ukrainian forces make steady advances on Kherson, Budanov told the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda that Russia is moving out cash, Russian-installed authorities and injured people, but he noted that Moscow is simultaneously moving in military resources.  "They are conducting this crazy information campaign that 'we care about people' and so on," Budanov told the outlet. "That is, they create the illusion that everything is gone. And at the same time, on the contrary, they bring new military units there and prepare the streets of the city for defense."
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 22 to October 28

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
kbronsito
1 hour ago  
Call me crazy... but reinforcing Kherson by adding more Russian conscripts, as the Ukrainians blow up the means to resupply the city, would seem to only result in the troops stationed in there to run out of stuff like food.

Some people seem to be waiting for a big assault on Kherson. But it seems like, although it will take longer, the Ukrainians can starve the Ruskies out.

I say we supply the Ukrainians near the front with fresh bacon rations, cast iron skillets, and huge fans to blow the cooking smell over to the Russian side.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Zelensky is alive and Russia is DYING!!!!!

VanBurenBoy
1 hour ago  

djslowdive: That's over 3k in 4 days. Damn. At this rate we are going to see Orc losses of over 100k by end of year.


I think the casualty count of 74k includes dead, wounded, missing and captured.  The KIA column should be around 30k by now.

By contrast, the US lost 57k in Vietnam in like 8 years.  Compared to to 1970 US population, they've already lost more soldiers than the US lost in Vietnam.

I can't imagine what the mood in Russia must be like.  Probably by now, everybody knows someone who is never coming back.  They'll soon start seeing those with missing limbs everywhere.
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  
Yeah, i think the best course for UK is not to directly assault Kherston. Saw a post in yesterdays thread saying civilians in Kherston city say that russian troops in the city had not, in fact, fled, but are in hiding. Starting to sound  like the kind of attempted strat to wait until UK troops start pouring into the city like they did in the whole of Kharkiv, in an attempt to suddenly swarm out of hiding and swamp vanguard UK troops in order to rack up some sort of genuine casualty count. Something like a Tet Offensive type thing. Being very careful would be the order of the day here.
 
Reek!
1 hour ago  

fasahd: The Russian Federation will try to connect the ZANEP to the Russian power system - ISW within two weeks

"the Russian authorities are trying to force the transfer of the ZANP to the Russian power grid, describing Russian control as the only possibility to provide electricity to the Zaporizhzhya NPP and heat to Energodar and the surrounding area, " the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.


Although this would be flagrant theft, it would be less bad than allowing the plant to melt down - it would give the Russians every incentive to keep it running.

It would only be temporary anyway
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
1 hour ago  

VanBurenBoy: djslowdive: That's over 3k in 4 days. Damn. At this rate we are going to see Orc losses of over 100k by end of year.

I think the casualty count of 74k includes dead, wounded, missing and captured.  The KIA column should be around 30k by now.

By contrast, the US lost 57k in Vietnam in like 8 years.  Compared to to 1970 US population, they've already lost more soldiers than the US lost in Vietnam.

I can't imagine what the mood in Russia must be like.  Probably by now, everybody knows someone who is never coming back.  They'll soon start seeing those with missing limbs everywhere.


That's just dead. Bothe Ukraine and a few other sources I've seen have been estimating 3x that as injured.
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  

VanBurenBoy: djslowdive: That's over 3k in 4 days. Damn. At this rate we are going to see Orc losses of over 100k by end of year.

I think the casualty count of 74k includes dead, wounded, missing and captured.  The KIA column should be around 30k by now.

By contrast, the US lost 57k in Vietnam in like 8 years.  Compared to to 1970 US population, they've already lost more soldiers than the US lost in Vietnam.

I can't imagine what the mood in Russia must be like.  Probably by now, everybody knows someone who is never coming back.  They'll soon start seeing those with missing limbs everywhere.


Nah, it's been established for a while now that the daily count # for troops is only those KIA that UKR can confirm.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite some wild-eyed claims from irresponsible sources, the Russian army has not turned the city of Kherson into some kind of 'trap.' As a gesture of goodwill, the army has left the city intact and prepared many of the traditional 'Box held up by a stick' homecoming gifts which are the traditional Russian housewarming gift for the approaching Ukrainians. Our military leaders Admiral Ackbar, Wile E. Coyote, and Freddie from Scooby Doo hope that these will be appreciated by the army of Ukraine.

* Despite some claims, Vladimir Putin was not the original cast member to play Tattoo on Fantasy Island.

* University officials would once again like to remind the public that the LeMarchand puzzle box known as 'The Lament Configuration' currently on display at Moscow Occult University is not a toy to be played with, and that every time a museum visitor takes it from its pedestal in the gift shop and ends up dragged into an alternate plane of existence by the cenobites, someone has to go in and clean up the mess. Please respect the 'Do Not Touch' sign on the display.

* With the bourgeois Western Chain 'Victoria's Secret' shut down in Russia, a wholly new domestic lingerie line has been created by the Ministry of Culture to warm Russian hearts. Babushka's Backdoor presents tasteful and erotic undergarments in fine Kamchatkan burlap and sackcloth, with underwire support proven to stop 7.62 millimeter rounds from World War Two surplus rifles. This line will soon be on sale for lovers, mistresses, and high government officials who wish to explore their feminine side.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat was unfortunately a rerun of the Season Six episode 'The One with the Evinrude Outboard Motor Attached to a Dildo' due to objections from network censors, who found the planned episode violated section 14.5.19 of the Telecommunications Decency Charter due to a scene in which Jon, Blyaat, and Opo take turns telling banned 'Yo Mama' jokes. This episode will be edited and appear later this season, as these lowbrow forms of humor are not representative of the high culture of Russia, and the fact that Vladimir Putin's mother really is so ugly that her birth certificate actually was an apology letter.
 
Halfabee64
56 minutes ago  
Well, I'm a-running down the road
Tryin' to loosen my load
I've got seven women on my tail
Four that grab me
Two that wanna stab me
One just hopes I step on a mine

Take it easy, take it easy
Don't let the sound of their advance drive you crazy
Lighten up while you still can
Don't even try to to steal that van
Just haul your ass back to your homeland
And take it easy

Well, I'm a-standing in a cornfield
Between Karkhiv and Voronzh
Such a frightnin' sight to see
It's a girl, I see
In an APC
Slowin' down to take a look at me

Come on, Baby
Don't say "Maybe"
I gotta know
If your big gun
Is gonna slay me
We may lose and you may win
I swear I didn't steal no grain
Don't open up and start firin'
Please take it easy

Well, I'm running down the road
Still tryin' to loosen my load
Got a world of trouble on my mind
That drone is gonna hover
Hope I don't blow my cover
Good cover's so hard to find

Take it easy, take it easy
Don't let the sound of their advance make you crazy
Come on, Baby
Don't say "Maybe"
I gotta know
If your big gun
Is gonna slay me

Please take it easy
You oughta take it easy
 
Unsung_Hero
51 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Call me crazy... but reinforcing Kherson by adding more Russian conscripts, as the Ukrainians blow up the means to resupply the city, would seem to only result in the troops stationed in there to run out of stuff like food.

Some people seem to be waiting for a big assault on Kherson. But it seems like, although it will take longer, the Ukrainians can starve the Ruskies out.

I say we supply the Ukrainians near the front with fresh bacon rations, cast iron skillets, and huge fans to blow the cooking smell over to the Russian side.


It'd be a lot easier to roast a pig or two upwind, and then disperse the cooked meat later if possible.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  

VanBurenBoy: djslowdive: That's over 3k in 4 days. Damn. At this rate we are going to see Orc losses of over 100k by end of year.

I think the casualty count of 74k includes dead, wounded, missing and captured.  The KIA column should be around 30k by now.

By contrast, the US lost 57k in Vietnam in like 8 years.  Compared to to 1970 US population, they've already lost more soldiers than the US lost in Vietnam.

I can't imagine what the mood in Russia must be like.  Probably by now, everybody knows someone who is never coming back.  They'll soon start seeing those with missing limbs everywhere.


The mood in russia is almost certainly 'If I say anything bad about the government, I'll be arrested, conscripted, or just fall out of a window.'
 
PunGent
45 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Call me crazy... but reinforcing Kherson by adding more Russian conscripts, as the Ukrainians blow up the means to resupply the city, would seem to only result in the troops stationed in there to run out of stuff like food.

Some people seem to be waiting for a big assault on Kherson. But it seems like, although it will take longer, the Ukrainians can starve the Ruskies out.

I say we supply the Ukrainians near the front with fresh bacon rations, cast iron skillets, and huge fans to blow the cooking smell over to the Russian side.


Corrections Officers call that the "pork sword" when used on hunger-striking inmates.

/not as naughty as it sounds
 
VanBurenBoy
45 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: VanBurenBoy: djslowdive: That's over 3k in 4 days. Damn. At this rate we are going to see Orc losses of over 100k by end of year.

I think the casualty count of 74k includes dead, wounded, missing and captured.  The KIA column should be around 30k by now.

By contrast, the US lost 57k in Vietnam in like 8 years.  Compared to to 1970 US population, they've already lost more soldiers than the US lost in Vietnam.

I can't imagine what the mood in Russia must be like.  Probably by now, everybody knows someone who is never coming back.  They'll soon start seeing those with missing limbs everywhere.

Nah, it's been established for a while now that the daily count # for troops is only those KIA that UKR can confirm.


Holy FSCK!  That's a huge chunk of their population missing.

Add to that, they don't have the capacity to provide for all those who've lost legs and arms and eyes.  They'll have an entire generation of young men who are traumatized and disabled.

The sooner someone spikes Putin's tea with polonium the better.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
44 minutes ago  
'His partner won't be allowed to ID his body'

A Ukrainian woman is marrying a soldier in case he's killed - because his boyfriend of 15 years can't
 
PunGent
41 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Call me crazy... but reinforcing Kherson by adding more Russian conscripts, as the Ukrainians blow up the means to resupply the city, would seem to only result in the troops stationed in there to run out of stuff like food.


Also, always keep in mind that Putin does not gaf about his own troops.
 
moto-geek
37 minutes ago  

RobSeace: 'His partner won't be allowed to ID his body'

A Ukrainian woman is marrying a soldier in case he's killed - because his boyfriend of 15 years can't


#teamwork!
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: kbronsito: Call me crazy... but reinforcing Kherson by adding more Russian conscripts, as the Ukrainians blow up the means to resupply the city, would seem to only result in the troops stationed in there to run out of stuff like food.

Some people seem to be waiting for a big assault on Kherson. But it seems like, although it will take longer, the Ukrainians can starve the Ruskies out.

I say we supply the Ukrainians near the front with fresh bacon rations, cast iron skillets, and huge fans to blow the cooking smell over to the Russian side.

It'd be a lot easier to roast a pig or two upwind, and then disperse the cooked meat later if possible.


I think I read once about some restaurants blowing out cooking food odors artificially to pull in business. There may already be commercial systems to do just that without taking the risk of setting up a kitchen.
 
Livinglush
36 minutes ago  

toraque: Babushka's Backdoor


This got me, laugh out loud funny, I hope we get to read more about their exploits just like Tasty Period!
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's deja-vu for the doodlers

anuran
34 minutes ago  

RobSeace: 'His partner won't be allowed to ID his body'

A Ukrainian woman is marrying a soldier in case he's killed - because his boyfriend of 15 years can't


Covered a while ago. The Ukrainian Constitution defines marriage as one woman and one man and cannot be legally changed during a war. Civil partnership laws are being rolled out
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  
Ukraine Zoo relies on donations to keep animals warm during winter

Lots of pictures, no links to donate.  I found this, but no English:

https://12.org.ua/donate/

They do list a PayPal address there which should work fine for US people, though.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
"PMC Wagner Centre" opens in St. Petersburg

According to the head of PMC Prigozhin, the center will be engaged in "the development of defense technologies and information security of the country."

And the regional offices of the PMC will be located directly in Russian prisons? pic.twitter.com/iyP2gG2uR7
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 4, 2022
 
Halfabee64
32 minutes ago  

PunGent: kbronsito: Call me crazy... but reinforcing Kherson by adding more Russian conscripts, as the Ukrainians blow up the means to resupply the city, would seem to only result in the troops stationed in there to run out of stuff like food.

Also, always keep in mind that Putin does not gaf about his own troops.



Treating men just like pawns in chess

Black Sabbath ~ War Pigs
Youtube LQUXuQ6Zd9w


/A great film school project mashed with a great song.
//Unfortunately, the video doesn't track well with the song, but it's close enough.
///I want to make babies with the pixie featured in it.
 
Muta
32 minutes ago  
This is the first time I've seen a manned aircraft over the Black Sea.

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
alitaki
29 minutes ago  

VanBurenBoy: Holy FSCK!  That's a huge chunk of their population missing.

Add to that, they don't have the capacity to provide for all those who've lost legs and arms and eyes.  They'll have an entire generation of young men who are traumatized and disabled.

The sooner someone spikes Putin's tea with polonium the better.


And that's why the mobilization is not touching Western Russia very much. It's central and eastern Russia that are being pulled into the grinder. If Putin had this many Moscovites getting pureed there'd be no hiding it from the population.
 
