(Mirror.co.uk)   Mum left fuming over a little spilled milk, that and after her husband let their 24-year-old babysitter use their shower while he was home   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
88
    More: Giggity, third user, salary cut, husband keeps, poor girl, users, babysitter, husband, bigger problems  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1. At first, I'd say that the wife was being a tad suspicious and jealous.

2. But the fact that the husband called in sick to work that day is a bit coincidental -- especially when he didn't tell his wife.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course she's gonna shower. He's not getting a second date if he makes her go home covered in jizz.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, leaving the short curlies imbedded in the soap bar is a big nope.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dear Penthouse...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Of course she's gonna shower. He's not getting a second date if he makes her go home covered in jizz.


Sorry, the correct term is "spilled milk"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mum is pretty dumb, huh?
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's jealous and that's understandable.

They should either take turns or have a threesome.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Riche: She's jealous and that's understandable.

They should either take turns or have a threesome.


Usually you pay extra for that kind of action, Cotton
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a "news" article about a Reddit thread, which isn't even linked in the article, posted to Fark.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: So, a "news" article about a Reddit thread, which isn't even linked in the article, posted to Fark.


Ain't Web 3.0 grand?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This never would've happened if they were ethically non-monogamous. But then where would the drama be?
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. At first, I'd say that the wife was being a tad suspicious and jealous.

2. But the fact that the husband called in sick to work that day is a bit coincidental -- especially when he didn't tell his wife.


You could have saved yourself a bit of typing there, by simply saying "he's riding the babysitter"
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen several versions of this documentary.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: So, a "news" article about a Reddit thread, which isn't even linked in the article, posted to Fark.


Twitter has done down hill lately, you may of heard something about it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: This never would've happened if they were ethically non-monogamous. But then where would the drama be?


Right where it is now.  It's one of those things that sometimes works, and sometimes is just as bad as plain old cheating.  Because emotional entanglements and alliances aren't really subject to conscious control worth a damn for many.  If it works for you, great - seriously - but pretending that if there's an ethically open relationship there's gonna be no drama is umm - well - unlikely.  Drama just tends to take somewhat different forms is all
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pornhub intro song
Youtube fboNTcjJ8bo
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short Term Affair
Youtube Tg_YXMcGiWs
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not a babysitter. She's a part-time prostitute.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you need a babysitter if one parent is home?
Shenanigans are afoot.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff takes on a new meaning here, doesn't it?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well next time it can be the painter and the wife is home alone.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: She's not a babysitter. She's a part-time prostitute.


Little column A, little column B.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. At first, I'd say that the wife was being a tad suspicious and jealous.

2. But the fact that the husband called in sick to work that day is a bit coincidental -- especially when he didn't tell his wife.


Yea, he's tapping that ass, first thing I thought of
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing the house smelled funny when she got home, like sweat, pennies and latex.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


//It's just milk
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I'm not involved in childcare and I have a spare outfit in the truck. Never know when something disgusting will happen or rippa-de-pants. The shower, provided she had a backup outfit in a bag, could be innocent.

/my skin is sensitive to black mold
//scrub down with wipes and a change of shirt
///surprising how many trash thrifts have black mold
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Well, leaving the short curlies imbedded in the soap bar is a big nope.


Yup when you consider the last place the babysitter washed and the first place she usually washes that's a huge nope.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like you blew a seal....
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: somedude210: This never would've happened if they were ethically non-monogamous. But then where would the drama be?

Right where it is now.  It's one of those things that sometimes works, and sometimes is just as bad as plain old cheating.  Because emotional entanglements and alliances aren't really subject to conscious control worth a damn for many.  If it works for you, great - seriously - but pretending that if there's an ethically open relationship there's gonna be no drama is umm - well - unlikely.  Drama just tends to take somewhat different forms is all


Oh I have no doubt there would be other drama but society driving into us that there's only one soulmate, one person for someone really f*cks with human nature. Love/affection is not a zero-sum game and we really need to stop pushing that notion. For some, maybe it is, but for humanity as a whole, it's not. If it was, we wouldn't have divorce rates as high as they are or cheating as rampant
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we dodging the real issue here.  Mum thinking she can cut the babysitter's salary.  She is contracting her service and it's not a salary it's a fee.  The only thing the tight fist mom can do is attempt to negotiate.

And I can't believe how many people think this is serious.  Maybe they are just playing along. I hope they are just playing along. I really don't want to believe that Idiocracy is already in full bloom.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pugdaddyk: Looks like you blew a seal....


Hey, leave my personal life out of this and fix the car.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regurgitated reddit threads are my favorite.

I totally understand where this gentleman is coming from.  He was just being polite as only a fan can be.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, go on...
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Farking Clown Shoes: Of course she's gonna shower. He's not getting a second date if he makes her go home covered in jizz.

Sorry, the correct term is "spilled milk"


I think you'll find that he coughed his filthy yoghurt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fboNTcjJ8bo]


I've converted this to MP3 and have thrown it on my Ipod. I often play my Ipod in the office and it's always set to shuffle.

Let's just say a lot of people in my office know this "intro"
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: bostonguy: 1. At first, I'd say that the wife was being a tad suspicious and jealous.

2. But the fact that the husband called in sick to work that day is a bit coincidental -- especially when he didn't tell his wife.

You could have saved yourself a bit of typing there, by simply saying "he's riding the babysitter"


Reminds me of the ancient farker named RidersofLohan. Wonder where they ended up
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Well, leaving the short curlies imbedded in the soap bar is a big nope.


It's 2022 and she's 24 years old. This is most likely not an issue.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: Looks like you blew a seal....


"It's just ice cream!"
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Why are we dodging the real issue here.  Mum thinking she can cut the babysitter's salary.  She is contracting her service and it's not a salary it's a fee.  The only thing the tight fist mom can do is attempt to negotiate.

And I can't believe how many people think this is serious.  Maybe they are just playing along. I hope they are just playing along. I really don't want to believe that Idiocracy is already in full bloom.

. I really don't want to believe that Idiocracy is already in full bloom.


So I am guessing you don't spend a lot of time on the Pol tab.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

somedude210: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: somedude210: This never would've happened if they were ethically non-monogamous. But then where would the drama be?

Right where it is now.  It's one of those things that sometimes works, and sometimes is just as bad as plain old cheating.  Because emotional entanglements and alliances aren't really subject to conscious control worth a damn for many.  If it works for you, great - seriously - but pretending that if there's an ethically open relationship there's gonna be no drama is umm - well - unlikely.  Drama just tends to take somewhat different forms is all

Oh I have no doubt there would be other drama but society driving into us that there's only one soulmate, one person for someone really f*cks with human nature. Love/affection is not a zero-sum game and we really need to stop pushing that notion. For some, maybe it is, but for humanity as a whole, it's not. If it was, we wouldn't have divorce rates as high as they are or cheating as rampant


It's a bit more complicated than it seems at first glance.  On one hand, sexual fidelity requirements seem a bit medieval when you look at them - that's true.  But on the other hand, the problem lies in that for many people, sexual relationships tend to lead to emotional relationships.  Now those should just at the friend level at the strongest - and if those stay at the good friend level, that's ok, but the intimacy involved will move many people a bit farther across that line than they'd necessarily intended sometimes.  And while love and affection aren't a zero sum game, time and attention are very much a zero sum game.  And eventually, your partner/partners are likely to start feeling slighted on that level if you've got a de facto extra person in the relationship that they didn't agree on bringing in at that level.

As an example - it's even worse if let's say your spouse/equivalent is going through a big mess let's say at work - something that has them cranky and busy and all kinds of pulling their own hair out.  They're kinda a biatch right now.  Happens to all of us - and no gender doesn't matter on this.  You're automatically going to gravitate toward spending more time with a person that's supportive/etc. - even one that has no intention of crowbarring into your relationship - simply because they're not being a biatch.  Can't help it hardly - as much as you want to be there for someone you love, it's hard when they're cranky as fark - and if there's a secondary option that isn't?  Your relationship with them is likely to deepen involuntarily.  To no good effect on your marriage/equivalent

/not the only way it can go sideways
//but honestly it comes with more problems than are immediately apparent
///if you can avoid them - good on ya - but they're pretty damn cleverly baited/concealed.  And we're all human
////it's entirely possible (pretty easy honestly) to fark it up without any of the parties ever intending to do any such thing
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Smoking GNU: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fboNTcjJ8bo]

I've converted this to MP3 and have thrown it on my Ipod. I often play my Ipod in the office and it's always set to shuffle.

Let's just say a lot of people in my office know this "intro"


People who say they don't are lying.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks really suspicious that you stayed home WITH the babysitter and she took a shower and changed clothing.  Even if your story is true

the outrage is over the top and doesn't help
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If your babysitter is over 20 and under 30, she's there to drain the dad's balls.

/ I don't see anything particularly wrong with that, so long as everyone involved consents.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: I think you'll find that he coughed his filthy yoghurt.


That is pure beauty of a euphemism.  I'll hold onto that if Hallmark ever hires me to write verse for Valentine's Day cards.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: steklo: Smoking GNU: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fboNTcjJ8bo]

I've converted this to MP3 and have thrown it on my Ipod. I often play my Ipod in the office and it's always set to shuffle.

Let's just say a lot of people in my office know this "intro"

People who say they don't are lying.


Not everyone - I know someone that genuinely would have no idea.  Of course he's an ace, so that might have something to do with it.  Dude doesn't watch porn, 'cause he has no interest in sex, even with himself.  He's the rarity, sure - but it isn't everybody - just most everybody
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: Looks like you blew a seal....


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If your babysitter is over 20 and under 30, she's there to drain the dad's balls.

/ I don't see anything particularly wrong with that, so long as everyone involved consents.


Once again not always - dated someone that did it now and again while she was going through college and doing her student teaching requirement for her credential.  You don't have enough time for a standard job, but you want some whatever money, babysitting isn't terrible since it's generally pretty low effort, especially with older kids, and usually pretty intermittent - and also something you can say "No I'm busy that day, I'm sorry" to just fine
 
alitaki
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cormee: You could have saved yourself a bit of typing there, by simply saying "he's riding the babysitter"


Technically speaking, the babysitter is riding him. Alternatively, he's plowing the babysitter.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Smoking GNU: steklo: Smoking GNU: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fboNTcjJ8bo]

I've converted this to MP3 and have thrown it on my Ipod. I often play my Ipod in the office and it's always set to shuffle.

Let's just say a lot of people in my office know this "intro"

People who say they don't are lying.

Not everyone - I know someone that genuinely would have no idea.  Of course he's an ace, so that might have something to do with it.  Dude doesn't watch porn, 'cause he has no interest in sex, even with himself.  He's the rarity, sure - but it isn't everybody - just most everybody


Oh, right, you're correct there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
