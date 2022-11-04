 Skip to content
(BBC)   Shouting "Go back to Africa" is a moronic statement at the best of times. Even moreso when you're a sitting member of the French Parliament   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder that France has a deep seated racist fear of immigration. In fact, a French author wrote Stephen Miller's favorite book "The Camp of the Saints". It's quite possibly the most racist book ever written, and tells a fictional tale of "the end of the white world", which is brought about by hoards of brown and black immigrants who overwhelm white Christian nations thanks to complicit liberals who's bleeding hearts don't allow them to 'see the danger until it's too late'. In case you don't remember who Stephen Miller is, he's the racist POS that TFG  made his speech writer and senior advisor. He was a key force behind reshaping US immigration policy. Miller kept a copy of the book in his Whitehouse office, open and on a pedestal.
There is absolutely Zero chance that racist French politician didn't mean what he said. "Go back to Africa" is his Fondest wish.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just mad because the French got kicked out of Africa.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Front National?

::clicks::

Huh. There's another.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: He's just mad because the French got kicked out of Africa.


Yeah, kind of ironic that the French colonized large parts of Africa and then get shocked and offended that those colonists want to live in Mainland France.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Front National?

::clicks::

Huh. There's another.


Marianne LePen's racist party.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Just a reminder that France has a deep seated racist fear of immigration. In fact, a French author wrote Stephen Miller's favorite book "The Camp of the Saints". It's quite possibly the most racist book ever written, and tells a fictional tale of "the end of the white world", which is brought about by hoards of brown and black immigrants who overwhelm white Christian nations thanks to complicit liberals who's bleeding hearts don't allow them to 'see the danger until it's too late'. In case you don't remember who Stephen Miller is, he's the racist POS that TFG  made his speech writer and senior advisor. He was a key force behind reshaping US immigration policy. Miller kept a copy of the book in his Whitehouse office, open and on a pedestal.
There is absolutely Zero chance that racist French politician didn't mean what he said. "Go back to Africa" is his Fondest wish.


Bannon's favorite too.  The two Stevens must have met in a racist book club.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: He's just mad because the French got kicked out of Africa.

Yeah, kind of ironic that the French colonized large parts of Africa and then get shocked and offended that those colonists want to live in Mainland France.


They weren't supposed to actually follow them back! They were supposed to just give resources and money, not population!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If we go back to Africa we have to make sure we take the time to do the things we never had, ooo oooo
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Front National?

::clicks::

Huh. There's another.


No. They just changed their name.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Just a reminder that France has a deep seated racist fear of immigration. In fact, a French author wrote Stephen Miller's favorite book "The Camp of the Saints". It's quite possibly the most racist book ever written, and tells a fictional tale of "the end of the white world", which is brought about by hoards of brown and black immigrants who overwhelm white Christian nations thanks to complicit liberals who's bleeding hearts don't allow them to 'see the danger until it's too late'. In case you don't remember who Stephen Miller is, he's the racist POS that TFG  made his speech writer and senior advisor. He was a key force behind reshaping US immigration policy. Miller kept a copy of the book in his Whitehouse office, open and on a pedestal.
There is absolutely Zero chance that racist French politician didn't mean what he said. "Go back to Africa" is his Fondest wish.


I mean look at how much they hate Quebec and that was their own colony made out of their own people!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey I heard someone blessed the rains down there, once.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How will America remain number one in racist assholes at this rate?
 
brilett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't they still have a guillotine gathering dust in a museum somewhere for assholes like him?

Don't sharpen the blade either.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And if you need to wonder why Haiti is like what it is, it is because the French made them pay for their independence with slave reparations to the slave owners to the tune of $30B in todays dollars, that the Haitians had to take loans out to pay.
 
gyruss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: He's just mad because the French got kicked out of Africa.

Yeah, kind of ironic that the French colonized large parts of Africa and then get shocked and offended that those colonists want to live in Mainland France.


Those colonists won't bother with France much longer. That whole coastline of colonies in West Africa is expected to grow to a billion people over the next fifty years.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The exact meaning of the National Rally MP's remark was unclear,"

It's pretty clear to anyone who isn't a *both-sides* dipshiat.
 
