(AP News)   We can be anyone, we can do anything. It's only a matter of going   (apnews.com) divider line
6
•       •       •

6 Comments     (+0 »)
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Buy expensive jewelry and rare memorabilia, and lock it in a vault and never see it again.

People with to much money are weird.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wouldn't a museum make more sense? At least the memorabilia would generate income that way, and it's a LOT more public facing, which means scrutiny, tons and tons of scrutiny.

/Those Nike's that Kobe signed are fugly.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Wouldn't a museum make more sense? At least the memorabilia would generate income that way, and it's a LOT more public facing, which means scrutiny, tons and tons of scrutiny.

/Those Nike's that Kobe signed are fugly.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Okay, Indy.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"And tomorrow, what shall tomorrow bring to the over-prudent dog burying bones in the trackless sand as he follows the pilgrims to the holy city?
And what is fear of need but need itself? Is not dread of thirst when your well is full, the thirst that is unquenchable?"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who's up for a friendly heist?  I'm thinking more buddy comedy, less Reservoir Dogs.  We get the guards drunk, befriend them, maybe help them get better jobs that pay a living wage, that kind of stuff.

Then afterwards we can grab a guillotine and kill all the billionaires.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

