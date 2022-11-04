 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Wild LA area CHP chase required multiple sets of spike strips, destroyed a big rig, reversed all the air quality gains from fewer commuters during Covid, and hit speeds of as high as 40mph   (ktvu.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At one point, the driver was seen writing on a piece of paper and holding that paper up to the windshield. It's unclear what was written.

If it was about my car's extended warranty I would lose my mind.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A true Starbucks Super Fan. It took 3 hours to get to get overpriced coffee. That is dedication.
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because you can steal it doesn't mean you can drive it.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OneStep [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we even bother with car chases anymore? Between ubiquitous surveillance cameras, cell phone location data, and license plate scanners, the police can easily figure out who the perp is. Let them flee and then go pick them up at home or work whenever it is convenient.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: At one point, the driver was seen writing on a piece of paper and holding that paper up to the windshield. It's unclear what was written.

If it was about my car's extended warranty I would lose my mind.


wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneStep: Why do we even bother with car chases anymore? Between ubiquitous surveillance cameras, cell phone location data, and license plate scanners, the police can easily figure out who the perp is. Let them flee and then go pick them up at home or work whenever it is convenient.


It's a large, heavy truck that can be used as a weapon of mass destruction.
 
darch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

heywood-jablome: [Fark user image 425x300]


My state's Attorney General (NJ) has pretty much forbidden them. It's almost never worth it. We call in the plate and a description of the driver (if possible) and the vehicle, broadcast it statewide and let it go.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lol, Newhall. It's just hot and miserable there.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does anyone have any suggestions on how to block the fark twitch streaming ad on mobile? It makes the site practically unusable. I've got an AD Blocker running but that slips thru.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 391x500]


That show went to crap after Ponch started dating the orangutan...
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Does anyone have any suggestions on how to block the fark twitch streaming ad on mobile? It makes the site practically unusable. I've got an AD Blocker running but that slips thru.


Total Fark.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was a big rig involved? Because you know those big rigs are big.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Does anyone have any suggestions on how to block the fark twitch streaming ad on mobile? It makes the site practically unusable. I've got an AD Blocker running but that slips thru.


If your mobile device is NOT rooted, check out "Blockada".
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Null Pointer: Does anyone have any suggestions on how to block the fark twitch streaming ad on mobile? It makes the site practically unusable. I've got an AD Blocker running but that slips thru.

If your mobile device is NOT rooted, check out "Blockada".


... also look at replacing your default browser with "AdBlock Browser".
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Null Pointer: Does anyone have any suggestions on how to block the fark twitch streaming ad on mobile? It makes the site practically unusable. I've got an AD Blocker running but that slips thru.

Total Fark.


Bare Fark will kill the ads without poisoning you with the pre-light links.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"By the time we got into Tulsa Town We had eighty-five trucks in all But they's a roadblock up on the cloverleaf And them bears was wall-to-wall Yeah, them smokies is thick as bugs on a bumper They even had a bear in the air! I says, "Callin' all trucks, this here's the Duck "We about to go a-huntin' bear"
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Xanlexian: Null Pointer: Does anyone have any suggestions on how to block the fark twitch streaming ad on mobile? It makes the site practically unusable. I've got an AD Blocker running but that slips thru.

If your mobile device is NOT rooted, check out "Blockada".

... also look at replacing your default browser with "AdBlock Browser".


I've been meaning to try that browser. Thanks for reminding me!
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"At one point, the driver was seen writing on a piece of paper and holding that paper up to the windshield. It's unclear what was written."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
