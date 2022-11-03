 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOLD News 13)   101-year-old woman shares her secrets to longevity: Tequila and Guinness   (kold.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Great Depression, Mary Flip's daughter, November 2nd, special day, Depression, Chandler woman, Long Depression, 1930s  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gran?  Is that you?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tequila
Youtube 4hswHOEQfj8


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chatoyance
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Still ready to dance on the table. What a dame
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mixing tequila and Guinness should be called "an Anthony Quinn".
 
sleze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Genetics and luck
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sleze: Genetics and luck


No, she just refuses to die until she gets her bar towel.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sleze: Genetics and luck


TBH, I don't want to make it to a super old age.

IIRC, my Paternal Grandfather passed away in 1991...probably in his early 70s.

But I know these facts well:

Maternal Grandfather passed away in 2012 at 95...a few months short of turning 96.

Maternal Grandmother turned 100 in May 2017...she left us in October that same year.

My Paternal Grandmother died last month at 99...she would have been 100 this month.

Yes, genetics are on my side, but I enjoy cigars, alcohol, and red meat to much.

And I hate the idea of spending the end of my life in a retirement home.  I have joked about this on Fark before, but I hope to die from a quick heart attack while yelling at the TV during a Seahawks game.

When my Maternal Grandpa was in hospice care at the end of his life, he said to my Mom, "There is such a thing as living too long."
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Then, once pregnant with her firstborn, she moved back to Chicago, where she switched careers again and became a legendary artist, even recognized by the Chicago School of Art."

Hmmm.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.