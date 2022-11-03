 Skip to content
(CNN)   Fark-ready Headline: "Miller Lite is selling a Christmas tree stand that doubles as a beer keg" Perhaps some day Miller Light will sell kegs of real beer, too   (cnn.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But it's "The Champagne of Beers".

TBH, I am a snob about certain things, but when it comes to beer, I enjoy the primo suds to the most macro of macro brews.

There is nothing wrong with a Miller High Life or Corona on a hot day.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The_Sponge: But it's "The Champagne of Beers".

TBH, I am a snob about certain things, but when it comes to beer, I enjoy the primo suds to the most macro of macro brews.

There is nothing wrong with a Miller High Life or Corona on a hot day.


Whoops...wrong beer.

/Yes, I had some drinks before posting that.
//No Miller products tonight, though.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with drinking water, subby?
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miller light and a big plate of chicken wings is a good Friday night.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How about kegs that double as a Christmas tree?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, as you drink the beer, the tree eventually falls over?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I get a big burger at a restaurant I usually get a large Miller Lite so I don't fill up with heavy beer.  Less filling, tastes okay.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: So, as you drink the beer, the tree eventually falls over?


If you're the kind of person who regularly has that much Miller Lite in your house, the tree was gonna get knocked over at some point anyways. This just builds that eventuality into the process
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What screams "frat" or "white trash" more than a keg in the living room?
Also, what am I supposed to do--- dump ice into the bucket every day to keep the thing cold? Scoop out the water between ice treatments when it melts? And of course, it has to be said: who wants that much shiatty beer?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: What screams "frat" or "white trash" more than a keg in the living room?


MAGA hat?
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Groupon boob job: What screams "frat" or "white trash" more than a keg in the living room?

MAGA hat?


I concede!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Makes sex under the Christmas tree just like sex in a canoe.
 
munko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: What screams "frat" or "white trash" more than a keg in the living room?
Also, what am I supposed to do--- dump ice into the bucket every day to keep the thing cold? Scoop out the water between ice treatments when it melts? And of course, it has to be said: who wants that much shiatty beer?


1. A drunk sorority girl, smoking a cig, too much make-up holding a red Solo cup, dispensed by a pledge.
2. yes
3. shiatty beer drinkers
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now humans can drink from the tree, too.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: How about kegs that double as a Christmas tree?

[Fark user image 850x1275]


And a hell of a lot better as well.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My lady drinks that shiat it makes her fart like a swan looking for a mate
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Perhaps some day Miller Light will sell kegs of real beer, too

That would be a Festivus miracle, subby
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I want one just for the beer keg.

I tried the Googles but no luck finding a location that's going to sell there. Want to fill it with good beer.
 
