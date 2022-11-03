 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Making DST year-round would reduce deer collisions, prevent 33 deaths a year, 2,000 injuries among people, save about $1.2 billion in collision costs, and make you good-looking and attractive   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
DO.

FARKING.

IT.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I thought they passed a law last spring that did away with the time change?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's time to decide on one offset or another from GMT and just stick with it year round already.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But my kids will have to go to school in the dark!

/no kids
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But then how would we assert our dominance on time itself?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Deer can't tell time.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Deer can't tell time.


Not with that attitude they can't.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Or we could do standard time all year round like sane people. Actually, no. DST all year long would seriously screw up all religions that get hung up about their secret calendars and special dates and times of the day, and they'll all burn in their versions of hell, so I support this. Hell, let's go to year-round random time!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's some stupid submission, but hey, it went green.

Pffffft.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I am skeptical of all of the rage on this topic and choose not to play. I am completely fine as it is
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aren't deer all horny and crazed at this time of year? Dance with the death to impress the does?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I care alot less now that there are so few clocks I have to reset.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dogs like it because they get fed at 7, rather than at 8 starting Sunday.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Deer can't tell time.


Have you considered that they simply don't want to tell you the time?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 500x270]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw DST. Go to standard time.

Want more sun? Move to where the sun is!!!! Aaaaaa!!!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I thought they passed a law last spring that did away with the time change?


The Senate passed it, but not the House and it's languishing on Pelosi's desk
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO!
Next question.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make daytime hours 75 minutes and nighttime hours 45 minutes, then you'll have more daytime.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Announcement:

The Pro-DST people and the Pro-standard time people will fight it out, with knives

2am, Sunday, Nov 6, 2022
Phoenix, AZ
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We did away with DST here around 2018 or so. best recent decision our government made, imo.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: But then how would we assert our dominance on time itself?

Seek to change the times and the seasons?

Wanebo: It's time to decide on one offset or another from GMT and just stick with it year round already.

A proposal I heard recently: Year-round PDT, MST, CDT, and EST. Then the contiguous USA would effectively have only two time zones (WUT and EUT for Western USA Time and Eastern USA Time, respectively?).

[WUTpear,jpg]
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Deer can't tell time.


They can tell time just fine. All animals can. They just don't do it the human way.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OK, but have they ever tried DMT?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
deer collision

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, a time zone thread.

I'll ust leave that here:

blog.poormansmath.netView Full Size


This displays the offset between solar time and standard time. Shfting to DST would move it all further away, meaning it all ends up even redder than this.
Chronobiologist research suggests it's not good for your body if it's bright too long in the evening. If you want to extend your BBQ just do it, but why should everyone else adopt their time and consequently office and business hours to accomodate you?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: RolandTGunner: Deer can't tell time.

They can tell time just fine. All animals can. They just don't do it the human way.


Like heck they don't

watchonista.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just change it to always be 5pm and we'll all be a lot happier.

/Standard Jimmy Buffett Time
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I haven't had to deal with DST in many years but once. It was awful. Waiting till
9pm for a friggen sunset?  Unnatural
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are too many deer. That's what's causing an abundance of deer ticks leading to increased rates of Lyme disease.  We should be running the farkers down.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't care what times we choose.  My job won't let me set my own schedule, and all I want is to stop changing it in the spring.

DST or standard time, whatever.  I don't care!4
 
