(CBS 17)   Evade arrest with this one weird trick: refuse to show ID   (cbs17.com) divider line
publisherofdreams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Just wow. Privilege Anybody?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's mighty white of the police department.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

publisherofdreams: Wow. Just wow. Privilege Anybody?


AppleOptionEsc: That's mighty white of the police department.


No shiat - try that anywhere else and you'll get "Well Mr. Doe, that's how we'll book you then."
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what the law is there, but here you have to identify yourself if the police require it. They generally cannot compel a random pedestrian to produce ID1. There are a bunch of sites2 which tell you your rights3 but keep in mind that I am not a lawyer.

1 but they can always use force, threat of force, or trick you... without any treat
2 https://www.flexyourrights.org/faqs/when-can-police-ask-for-id/
3 until SCOTUS take them away (like removing the Miranda requirement)
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazingly the police were able to identify what a broom looked like and didn't confused it with a gun

bettywhite.jpg
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Refuse to show ID. "Nothing they can do". Is this true anywhere? No matter what, they can always arrest you with one of the many "being a nuance" charges. When they want to.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: I don't know what the law is there, but here you have to identify yourself if the police require it. They generally cannot compel a random pedestrian to produce ID1. There are a bunch of sites2 which tell you your rights3 but keep in mind that I am not a lawyer.

1 but they can always use force, threat of force, or trick you... without any treat
2 https://www.flexyourrights.org/faqs/when-can-police-ask-for-id/
3 until SCOTUS take them away (like removing the Miranda requirement)


Not going to that site and I would not believe anything it will say.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Refuse to show ID. "Nothing they can do". Is this true anywhere? No matter what, they can always arrest you with one of the many "being a nuance" charges. When they want to.


funfandomblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight. You get 911'd on by a Karen whose feelings are hurt because of your costume while out on Halloween and you're the bad guy because you're not sufficiently obsequious to authoritah?
 
ansius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The guy was an a-grade shiat but what law did he break?
 
publisherofdreams
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ansius: The guy was an a-grade shiat but what law did he break?


Maybe this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

publisherofdreams: ansius: The guy was an a-grade shiat but what law did he break?

Maybe this?
[Fark user image 329x750]


nope. That's under stalking and has to happen more than once. Says so just above your clipped area from the statute.
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

publisherofdreams: ansius: The guy was an a-grade shiat but what law did he break?

Maybe this?
[Fark user image 329x750]


A person being frightened of something is not sufficient for laws like this. The accused has to have acted in a harassing way, threatened the public overtly, and/or made threats.

Merely dressing in a costume is none of these, no matter how shiatty and tasteless the costume might be.

He pointed a broom stick at people and made a bang noise. The police checked it out, determined he wasn't a threat, and let him go.

This is how it should be.

To be clear - the guy is an absolute douche. But what he did was not criminal.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"i was just offering to sweep her floors. Geesh"
 
publisherofdreams
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe making threats? I know pointing a faux "weapon" at someone while wearing that type of bullshiat on ones person within the context of the community would not have gone this way if said dipshiat wasn't protected by douchebag PD. Come on don't argue semantics. We all know this is blatant privilege. If you refuse to show your identification with police officer they can charge you with numerous offenses. Or they can agree with your f***** up critical sensibilities that are on your costume and person, and give you a pass like you're a proud boy and send you on your way.
/Bullshiat
//Don't play devil's advocate to Nazis
///Slashies and Reich's come in threes-and I hate them both.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I refuse to make joinder with you".

Works for me every time. Try it.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ansius: publisherofdreams: ansius: The guy was an a-grade shiat but what law did he break?

Maybe this?
[Fark user image 329x750]

A person being frightened of something is not sufficient for laws like this. The accused has to have acted in a harassing way, threatened the public overtly, and/or made threats.

Merely dressing in a costume is none of these, no matter how shiatty and tasteless the costume might be.

He pointed a broom stick at people and made a bang noise. The police checked it out, determined he wasn't a threat, and let him go.

This is how it should be.

To be clear - the guy is an absolute douche. But what he did was not criminal.


There is something terribly wrong with him, you, and your country.
 
publisherofdreams
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*political, not "critical"
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Refuse to show ID. "Nothing they can do". Is this true anywhere? No matter what, they can always arrest you with one of the many "being a nuance" charges. When they want to.


depends where you are. in my neighborhood you can be as big of a nuisance as you want because they're afraid to be here for very long. they've approached me with questions and i just said "i'm busy"
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ansius: publisherofdreams: ansius: The guy was an a-grade shiat but what law did he break?

Maybe this?
[Fark user image 329x750]

A person being frightened of something is not sufficient for laws like this. The accused has to have acted in a harassing way, threatened the public overtly, and/or made threats.

Merely dressing in a costume is none of these, no matter how shiatty and tasteless the costume might be.

He pointed a broom stick at people and made a bang noise. The police checked it out, determined he wasn't a threat, and let him go.

This is how it should be.

To be clear - the guy is an absolute douche. But what he did was not criminal.


How do they know he was not an illegal alien? Coming for the women. There are multiple "public nuisance" laws on the books everywhere. They are mostly just to be used against those people. I bet you would fell different if it was one of those people being in a area they do not belong (this planet).
 
publisherofdreams
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: publisherofdreams: ansius: The guy was an a-grade shiat but what law did he break?

Maybe this?
[Fark user image 329x750]

nope. That's under stalking and has to happen more than once. Says so just above your clipped area from the statute.


Just did a Google, and took a screenshot, did not intentionally clip anything.
In this context it could definitely be construed as harassment or threats.  If people marched dressed as Nazis and started making threatening gestures at olive complected individuals, it would be fine because it is Halloween right?
GTFOH.
Laughable logic. Admit you are an enabling apologist. Wow.
If your child was shot in a mass shooting and somebody came to your home wearing clothes that said Mass shooters lives matter and pointed at you that would be okay with you? The f***?
Yikes.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dave2042: ansius: publisherofdreams: ansius: The guy was an a-grade shiat but what law did he break?

Maybe this?
[Fark user image 329x750]

A person being frightened of something is not sufficient for laws like this. The accused has to have acted in a harassing way, threatened the public overtly, and/or made threats.

Merely dressing in a costume is none of these, no matter how shiatty and tasteless the costume might be.

He pointed a broom stick at people and made a bang noise. The police checked it out, determined he wasn't a threat, and let him go.

This is how it should be.

To be clear - the guy is an absolute douche. But what he did was not criminal.

There is something terribly wrong with him, you, and your country.


I don't get this. People get angry when the police misuse their powers and here we have a policeman using their powers the right way and people are angry. Should police follow the law or not?
 
