 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BNNBloomberg)   $500 million donor pledge could turn this small institution, where one can get a Bachelor's degree in Automotive Restoration, into one of the richest liberal arts colleges in the US   (bnnbloomberg.ca) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy, Liberal arts college, Ferrari, Liberal arts colleges in the United States, Straight-six engine, College, Liberal arts, Ferrari Colombo engine, Nissan Skyline GT-R  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 12:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a pretty life-changing offer for an institution - and anonymous too - as proper donations should be

/nice
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, they can buy 5 whole snap-on sets for the garage. Those lucky students.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"McPherson college" isn't really any longer to write than "this humble institution", and it's 95% less clickbaity
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
$500 million would be a huge gift.  After all, the big uni I used to work for raised $50-100 million a year.

It wouldn't be anywhere near the wealthiest "small liberal arts college", though, even with that gift.  Berea College in Kentucky has a $1.6 billion Endowment (although if you're accepted there, you go for free).
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As we move toward electric vehicles someone wants to invest in restoring gas-guzzling museum show pieces.

WTFark is wrong with this country?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Floki: As we move toward electric vehicles someone wants to invest in restoring gas-guzzling museum show pieces.

WTFark is wrong with this country?


How much equipment runs on "obsolete" dead programming languages?

Someone is going to have to keep making parts for gas cars for decades to come. And people who know how to fix it. Sorry for the inconvenience.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.