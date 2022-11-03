 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy who needs a green)   Oh for Peet's sake   (southtahoenow.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Lake Tahoe, Truck, Wednesday evening, big rig driver, specialized tow truck, Semi-trailer truck, driver of the truck, Nevada  
•       •       •

1086 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You rang?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pfighting Polish: [Fark user image image 601x368]

You rang?


Subby got me excited they were rebooting Studio 60.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A tow truck responding at Emerald Bay has one of its chains break during the recovery process and they left to get it repaired. They will return Friday morning around 10 a.m."

wat

Is this in the present or the past? "They," the tow truck? Or the chains?
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Monkees - For Pete's Sake (Extended Mix)
Youtube zQMuIvF_Si8
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶  It was 20 thousand pounds.....of espresso 🎶

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tow truck will be back Friday. That gives us only a few hours to grab as much Starbucks coffee as we can.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20k lbs? that's a lot of starbucks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20,000 pounds of Starbucks

I saw a truck the other day hauling 20,000 pounds of Kroger. And another carrying 10,000 pounds of Walgreens
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: 20k lbs? that's a lot of starbucks

[Fark user image 468x472]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: gameshowhost: 20k lbs? that's a lot of starbucks

[Fark user image 468x472]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x332]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Used to surf with the head roaster of Peet's back in the 90s, silver Mercedes with a trunk full of beans =)

My own Peets blend:

One half French Roast / one half Major Dickasons

I call it Major Dickaroast
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can';t wait until they run this again.

As a matter of fact, I think I'll submit a repeet now
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did the driver think the road was gonna get better higher up?
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now the world will have less FiveEightbucks.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: "On Wednesday evening at 6:12 p.m., an oversized semi-truck without chains on its tires ..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I have been in South Lake Tahoe when it was snowing there. Chains on tires are essential when it snows there.
Already, the area has received 5" to 12" of snow within a day.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Peet's? Brazil Roast - Single Origin
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "On Wednesday evening at 6:12 p.m., an oversized semi-truck without chains on its tires ..."

[Fark user image image 500x375]

I have been in South Lake Tahoe when it was snowing there. Chains on tires are essential when it snows there.
Already, the area has received 5" to 12" of snow within a day.


Not sure they would have done any good in this instance, going downhill with the brakes locked up trying to avoid a car sitting in the lane I'm not sure they'd do anything even if ABS cycled the wheels.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The truck didn't catch fire, but its contents were still burnt.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nasty bitter stuff. I don't like it. No siree!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robodog: Dodo David: FTA: "On Wednesday evening at 6:12 p.m., an oversized semi-truck without chains on its tires ..."

[Fark user image image 500x375]

I have been in South Lake Tahoe when it was snowing there. Chains on tires are essential when it snows there.
Already, the area has received 5" to 12" of snow within a day.

Not sure they would have done any good in this instance, going downhill with the brakes locked up trying to avoid a car sitting in the lane I'm not sure they'd do anything even if ABS cycled the wheels.


I suspect that insurance companies will consider a lack of tire chains to be a contributing factor.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.