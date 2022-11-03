 Skip to content
(MSN)   Horrible attorney gets away with doing horrible things because other attorneys turn a blind eye, the other attorneys in this instance being those at the CA State Bar   (msn.com) divider line
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tom Girardi faced more than 150 complaints before State Bar took action, records show
The State Bar of California received 205 complaints against LA legal legend Tom Girardi alleging he misappropriated settlement money, abandoned clients and committed other serious ethical violations over the course of his four-decade career

whaaa...?
also... 'legend'?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Attorneys can't self-police, and make poor judges for that reason.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Horrible attorney is redundant, subs. Thus, here we are.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know of at least one horrible DA that managed to rise to high political status and acclaim.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...and political powerbroker grew...

Well, that explains a lot. He pissed someone off who's even more powerful than his friends and family.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds about right.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: I know of at least one horrible DA that managed to rise to high political status and acclaim.


I'm guessing you're referring to Kamala Harris. She was a great DA. I disagree vehemently with many of the laws she was bound to enforce, but there was no doubt she was extremely good at her job.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kit Fister: I know of at least one horrible DA that managed to rise to high political status and acclaim.

I'm guessing you're referring to Kamala Harris. She was a great DA. I disagree vehemently with many of the laws she was bound to enforce, but there was no doubt she was extremely good at her job.


Yeah, no. Go read her history. She did and supported a lotof problematic shiat when she was DA.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is nuts. The vast majority of attorneys go through their entire careers without ever having a complaint filed against them. But 200+ complaints? You've gotta be farking kidding me. That's not simply dereliction of duty by the bar association. That's a blatant cover-up.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He sounds like future congress material
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
American attorneys can be corrupt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let me guess, Tom Girardi. (clicks) Yep, that was easy.

I guess it could have been John Eastman or someone else in Trumpworld.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This guy was a major Rethuglican donor. Not surprising that such a scumbag would associate with such a corrupt party.
 
