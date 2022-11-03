 Skip to content
FBI Warns of Broad Threat to New Jersey Synagogues, Urges Caution
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't really differentiate.  I hate all Nazis.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I managed a niche law enforcement data base for a couple years - there's an alarming amount of cult activity going on in New Jersey.

I know that's different than Nazi's, I am just piling on NJ.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't punch them, run them off a bridge!
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I don't really differentiate.  I hate all Nazis.


1. imagine a Nazi
2. add a "Joisey" accent

...yeah that's so much worse...
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

educated: I managed a niche law enforcement data base for a couple years - there's an alarming amount of cult activity going on in New Jersey.

I know that's different than Nazi's, I am just piling on NJ.


You don't even want to know what's going on in the Pine Barrens.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

educated: I managed a niche law enforcement data base for a couple years - there's an alarming amount of cult activity going on in New Jersey.

I know that's different than Nazi's, I am just piling on NJ.


Nazi's what? User name does not check out.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FBI Warns of Broad Threat to New Jersey Synagogues, Urges Caution

The FBI must know who these broads are, so arrest them.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's funny, the bots on the interwebs have started talking about how Biden somehow closed down synagogues and oppresses the Jewish people. I have seen it popping up here and there. It's almost like they need to make an accusation...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are Nazis in Jersey?
What exit?
 
mhd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hitler Youse Guys
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But enough about Dr. Oz.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well I suppose this is as good a time as any to highlight a small part of NJ's Nazi history:

/The local police station is right across the street, no shiat.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I did a google image search for 'new jersey nazi' to make a funny but then i fell down a google-hole reading about a NJ nazi that named his farking kid Hitler and couldn't get a birthday cake made for him and now I just want to kick humanity in the balls.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

educated: there's an alarming amount of cult activity going on in New Jersey.


Florida tag last seen with 48 hour amnesia.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I don't really differentiate.  I hate all Nazis.


I feel similarly toward anything from NJ.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: educated: I managed a niche law enforcement data base for a couple years - there's an alarming amount of cult activity going on in New Jersey.

I know that's different than Nazi's, I am just piling on NJ.

You don't even want to know what's going on in the Pine Barrens.


Lots of Chechoslovakian interior decorators from what I hear.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I did a google image search for 'new jersey nazi' to make a funny but then i fell down a google-hole reading about a NJ nazi that named his farking kid Hitler . . .


That kid's gonna be messed-up.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hate Jersey, I hate Nazis, so you know this is like the nexus of shiat.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kanye signed on for an Atlantic City residency?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: educated: I managed a niche law enforcement data base for a couple years - there's an alarming amount of cult activity going on in New Jersey.

I know that's different than Nazi's, I am just piling on NJ.

You don't even want to know what's going on in the Pine Barrens.


I have heard some pretty crazy stories about the Pine Barrens over the years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: Well I suppose this is as good a time as any to highlight a small part of NJ's Nazi history:

/The local police station is right across the street, no shiat.

In one incident protests turned so violent that the Bund called local police, begging them to stop a Jewish Veterans group from throwing rocks at them.


Hehe
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jjorsett: FBI Warns of Broad Threat to New Jersey Synagogues, Urges Caution

The FBI must know who these broads are, so arrest them.


chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: Well I suppose this is as good a time as any to highlight a small part of NJ's Nazi history:

/The local police station is right across the street, no shiat.


Interesting read, thanks
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Kanye signed on for an Atlantic City residency?


Because nazis love black people?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iaazathot: It's funny, the bots on the interwebs have started talking about how Biden somehow closed down synagogues and oppresses the Jewish people. I have seen it popping up here and there. It's almost like they need to make an accusation...


It's like those right wing commercials that say Biden doesn't care about the rise in attacks against Asians. Of course, they fail to mention that the dickweed and the right wingers actually caused the increased anti-Asian activity in the country.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The gas they use in the chambers is IROC-Z exhaust mixed with Aqua Net.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: iaazathot: It's funny, the bots on the interwebs have started talking about how Biden somehow closed down synagogues and oppresses the Jewish people. I have seen it popping up here and there. It's almost like they need to make an accusation...

It's like those right wing commercials that say Biden doesn't care about the rise in attacks against Asians. Of course, they fail to mention that the dickweed and the right wingers actually caused the increased anti-Asian activity in the country.


Best kind of lie, tell the truth but don't state it was yourself who caused the problems.
 
