(Some Guy)   Milwaukee Police Department to pay $450,000 after officers shoot 3 armed men in 2 years   (spectrumnews1.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 5:47 PM



fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the cops immediately blame the gun.
It couldn't be that the oinkers made mistakes. Right?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely subby isn't implying that citizens exercising their second amendment rights deserve to be shot? Just for carrying?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that I've read the article's first two paragraphs: lol
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a cop's gun is fired negligently the cop could be in trouble.
If a cop's gun goes off due to a defect, the cop is exonerated.

Given that situation and the well known police practice of testilying, I think we get a pretty clear picture of what really happened.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the current weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, has a history of unintentionally discharging while in use with MPD

...but not while in use with anybody else, I presume.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DEA idiot shoots himself teaching gun safety!
Youtube vfONckOPyaI
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good headline, Subby.
 
jmr61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's ZERO chance that these idiots didn't pull the trigger.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A good craftsman never blames his tools.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Correction: In an earlier version of this article, we reported a 3 armed man, but it was a regular man with an extra large penis.

We regret this error.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Barney Fife Pistol Discharge Compilation - Funny!!!
Youtube dQBhUzEsO-Y


Time to update the training materials
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So they are going to replace them with Glocks, which are festooned with safeties. Give them revolvers. Problem solved.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the current weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, has a history of unintentionally discharging while in use with MPD. Three Milwaukee police officers have been injured since 2020. "

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was an unintentional discharge, baby.  Here's a towel.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said it will replace every Milwaukee police officer's service weapon, starting early 2023.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the current weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, has a history of unintentionally discharging while in use with MPD. Three Milwaukee police officers have been injured since 2020.

Most recently, on Sept. 10, Milwaukee police said a 41-year-old police officer was injured when another officer's gun went off while it was holstered. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. In July 2020, Officer Adam Maritato was unintentionally shot in the leg by another officer's holstered gun.

I feel vindicated after all the people who argued the Sig P320 is a good pistol. This problem has been known for a while but all over the net apologists claim that was a 1st gen problem thay has been fixed. Clearly not. People like how it feels to shoot the P320 because it has a hair trigger but that hair trigger means it can go off without someone deliberately pulling it and whatever safety features are supposed to prevent that simply don't work.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Correction: In an earlier version of this article, we reported a 3 armed man, but it was a regular man with an extra large penis.

We regret this error.


Big dicked cops, lol! There's more evidence that Bigfoot actually exists.
 
DHT3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If a cop's gun is fired negligently the cop could be in trouble.
If a cop's gun goes off due to a defect, the cop is exonerated.

Given that situation and the well known police practice of testilying, I think we get a pretty clear picture of what really happened.


3 cops faked a defect to get money/retire early?
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When someone kills kids in an elementary school:

"Guns don't kill people! People kill people!"

When a cop is involved:

"These guns have a history of unintentionally discharging!"
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If this is a design or build fault, why is the police department paying anything?

Why is one of the most famous manufacturers of quality guns allowing its products to be maligned in this way?

I smell something fishy, and I'm not talking about the contents of Baldrick's apple crumble!
 
zbtop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Any P320s that had such issues are several years old, if theyre having these issues in 2020 or later, it's a finger-on-the-trigger training issue or they never serviced the weapons.

Methinks the chief probably got a sweet dinner from the Glock sales staff and needed a reason to raid the forfeiture funds, because I can't thinknof anything a Glock will fix here otherwise.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zbtop: Any P320s that had such issues are several years old, if theyre having these issues in 2020 or later, it's a finger-on-the-trigger training issue or they never serviced the weapons.

Methinks the chief probably got a sweet dinner from the Glock sales staff and needed a reason to raid the forfeiture funds, because I can't thinknof anything a Glock will fix here otherwise.


There are a plethora of guns that have never had this issue ever, in any generation of the pistol.  Given what is at stake, and the number of alternatives available, I see no reason not to simply shun this particular model forever and ever.  It's a liability that just doesn't need to exist.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zbtop: Any P320s that had such issues are several years old, if theyre having these issues in 2020 or later, it's a finger-on-the-trigger training issue or they never serviced the weapons.

Methinks the chief probably got a sweet dinner from the Glock sales staff and needed a reason to raid the forfeiture funds, because I can't thinknof anything a Glock will fix here otherwise.


Didn't the Army demand a fix after there were drop issues on the military version of the p320, M17 and M18?
 
dobro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Correction: Taxpayers pay...
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Red Shirt Blues:

That's what I came here to say, thank you. Why not give all the cops S+Ws? At least that's an American gun company.
 
