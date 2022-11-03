 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Missing court due to a broken truck, that's a bench warrant. Turning yourself in to vacate bench warrant and trying to call your wife to tell her you're going to jail, that's a take down, resisting arrest charge, and broken arm   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
55
    More: Murica, Sheriff, Arrest, Warrant, 55-year-old Paul Giammarinaro, Law enforcement terminology, Constable, Criminal law, Resisting arrest  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they arrest you when you have a warrant subby. That's why it's called "turning yourself in". You still have to appear before the judge, and you still have a warrant for your arrest.

That doesn't excuse beating him, but that is EXACTLY what a warrant is.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should have called a cab
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so much safer now that they're getting these violent thugs off the street.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, they arrest you when you have a warrant subby. That's why it's called "turning yourself in". You still have to appear before the judge, and you still have a warrant for your arrest.

That doesn't excuse beating him, but that is EXACTLY what a warrant is.


That's less the actual problem than his 'resisting' occurred while he was literally sitting in a chair.  That was apparently so dangerous they had to jump him.  Which is why he was acquitted - because the video shows exactly that
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't get shot?

media.nu.nlView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of pigs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, they arrest you when you have a warrant subby. That's why it's called "turning yourself in". You still have to appear before the judge, and you still have a warrant for your arrest.

That doesn't excuse beating him, but that is EXACTLY what a warrant is.


Lol.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal. You treat cops like people you know or just met, don't get stupid, don't make threatening movements, and they take you to jail. It's happened to me. People watching too many video games, maybe. Morons, maybe.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://ij.org/
Donate !
They help fight back.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Giammarinaro was a fugitive after failing to appear in court to answer to charges he trespassed by climbing a billboard and posting a handmade sign."

From everything that happened to this guy I'm pretty sure the sign didn't say "Let's Go Brandon"
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Assistant District Attorney Patricia Turzyn noted the three-day gap between the incident and when Giammarinaro sought medical help."

I am guessing that while the victim was in jail with a broken arm for three days; he "never said a thing" to police about his injuries.....

/s (for the scopolomine used to silence him)
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all are brutalizin' him!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Bunch of pigs.


A group of pigs is called a drift
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mikey1969: Yeah, they arrest you when you have a warrant subby. That's why it's called "turning yourself in". You still have to appear before the judge, and you still have a warrant for your arrest.

That doesn't excuse beating him, but that is EXACTLY what a warrant is.

That's less the actual problem than his 'resisting' occurred while he was literally sitting in a chair.  That was apparently so dangerous they had to jump him.  Which is why he was acquitted - because the video shows exactly that


Meh.  Details.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: https://ij.org/
Donate !
They help fight back.


Fighting back will get you shot
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]


It finally just clicked for me. What can I say? I'm slow on the uptake.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story of his original arrest is pretty awesome. Dude seems like he's a bit out there which I appreciate but I bet the cops don't.

Paul Giammarinaro has a million-dollar idea to make money, if only state officials would talk to him. Fed up after repeatedly trying to get in touch with Gov. Tom Wolf and other elected officials, the Bethlehem Township man took a homemade sign and scaled a Route 22 billboard during the Monday morning rush hour.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, I was just about to climb up on a billboard and post a small sign of my own. But considering what happened to him, I just gonna rob a Dunkin Donuts.  Give me your cash and a dozen  creme filled. Tell the cops I'll be in a diabetic coma out back.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Good Idea Fairy said "why not climb up that billboard?" And the guy replied "good idea!"
 
bubba_2ba
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

It finally just clicked for me. What can I say? I'm slow on the uptake.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]


I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.
 
ecl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.


When did their ancestors arrive in America?
 
bubba_2ba
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.


LOL.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Big deal. You treat cops like people you know or just met, don't get stupid, don't make threatening movements, and they take you to jail. It's happened to me. People watching too many video games, maybe. Morons, maybe.


Big deal. You treat cops like people you know or just met, don't get stupid, don't make threatening movements, and they *still have the absolute authority under the law to murder you on a whim in broad daylight on camera with no greater risk than paid administrative leave.*

Fixed that for you. I understand your mistake. It's hard to catch typos with a boot in your mouth.
 
180IQ
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Maybe he should have called a cab


That's not always an option, depending on where you live or what your financial situation happens to be.  Even then, the wait for a cab can be pretty long, so even if he could have called a cab, there's not guarantee he would have made it in time anyway.

Have some compassion, man.  He didn't deserve a beating for a little bit of bad luck.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

darkmythology: WastrelWay: Big deal. You treat cops like people you know or just met, don't get stupid, don't make threatening movements, and they take you to jail. It's happened to me. People watching too many video games, maybe. Morons, maybe.

Big deal. You treat cops like people you know or just met, don't get stupid, don't make threatening movements, and they *still have the absolute authority under the law to murder you on a whim in broad daylight on camera with no greater risk than paid administrative leave.*

Fixed that for you. I understand your mistake. It's hard to catch typos with a boot in your mouth.


Don't forget about the Qualified Immunity.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Member when the GQP spunkpuddles thought this was "taking it too far"?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good times
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ecl: Fara Clark: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.

When did their ancestors arrive in America?


see this is exactly the ignorance.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mock26: Bunch of pigs.

A group of pigs is called a drift


I thought it was called a precinct.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tokin42: The story of his original arrest is pretty awesome. Dude seems like he's a bit out there which I appreciate but I bet the cops don't.

Paul Giammarinaro has a million-dollar idea to make money, if only state officials would talk to him. Fed up after repeatedly trying to get in touch with Gov. Tom Wolf and other elected officials, the Bethlehem Township man took a homemade sign and scaled a Route 22 billboard during the Monday morning rush hour.


Errrrrrr...... sure? Out there but seems harmless I guess.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: chitownmike: Mock26: Bunch of pigs.

A group of pigs is called a drift

I thought it was called a precinct.


I just called em buckets
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A silent surveillance video shows two deputies each grab one of Giammarinaro's arms, pull him out of a chair, pull his arms behind his back and take him to the ground.

{snip}

"I respect the jury's decision. They struggled with the result and I appreciate their time and effort in this case," Turzyn, the prosecutor, said. She said the use of force by deputies was appropriate.

Is this a "I need to say this to maintain my 'tough on crime' stance when I run for DA" statement?

Because it's a pretty dumb thing to say after losing the case.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bubba_2ba: Fara Clark: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.

LOL.


( ;
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Maybe he should have called a cab


A CAB is right
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.


Um...wat?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mikey1969: Yeah, they arrest you when you have a warrant subby. That's why it's called "turning yourself in". You still have to appear before the judge, and you still have a warrant for your arrest.

That doesn't excuse beating him, but that is EXACTLY what a warrant is.

That's less the actual problem than his 'resisting' occurred while he was literally sitting in a chair.  That was apparently so dangerous they had to jump him.  Which is why he was acquitted - because the video shows exactly that


But that was called out in the headline. The only issue here is the made up resisting arrest which I noted. Subby seems to think having a warrant issued for missing court and then getting arrested on that warrant is some kind of travesty of justice. It isn't.

A trumped up resisting arrest charge, OTOH, IS an issue. I was merely pointing out that the rest of the hand wringing is ridiculous.
 
ecl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: ecl: Fara Clark: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.

When did their ancestors arrive in America?

see this is exactly the ignorance.


I figured you were playing dumb what with the idiotic spelling errors.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.


WTF does this even mean?
 
bubba_2ba
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: bubba_2ba: Fara Clark: buckeyebrain: He didn't get shot?

[media.nu.nl image 256x256]

I have a question for you . What makes somebody of possable Italian roots more "white" then folks of Spanish roots. Spaniards are not less "white" then Italians.
You need to recalibrate your racism scale.
In fact I think you ought to just STFU.
Just 'cause you ain't  a white sepremesist, doesn't mean you aren't a racist.

LOL.

( ;


Just to be clear... I was laughing AT you... not with you.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Mikey1969: Yeah, they arrest you when you have a warrant subby. That's why it's called "turning yourself in". You still have to appear before the judge, and you still have a warrant for your arrest.

That doesn't excuse beating him, but that is EXACTLY what a warrant is.

Lol.


Care to elaborate? Or are you incapable of a rebuttal, so just do this pussy ass passive aggressive shiat?

So many people here who don't have the stones to actually say anything. Too farking scared, I'm sure. But you sure want to look cool, right?
 
roydrj
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WTF jail time or prison for trespassing on a billboard and putting up a little sign, then turn yourself in because you want to do the right thing!!! That's f..king beating with a broken arm!  But, committing treason with classified and secret federal government documents........let me shake your hand can you run for president again? By the way can you get me Putin's autograph?  something something f..k me!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the crime is less than 950 bucks in California they take your picture and let you go.
If groceries get much higher they'll be taking my picture every week.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: https://ij.org/
Donate !
They help fight back.


No, they help push public funding for religious schools. Institute for Justice is a Koch Brothers astroturf group.

Donate to a real group like the ACLU.
 
bubba_2ba
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Peter von Nostrand: Mikey1969: Yeah, they arrest you when you have a warrant subby. That's why it's called "turning yourself in". You still have to appear before the judge, and you still have a warrant for your arrest.

That doesn't excuse beating him, but that is EXACTLY what a warrant is.

Lol.

Care to elaborate? Or are you incapable of a rebuttal, so just do this pussy ass passive aggressive shiat?

So many people here who don't have the stones to actually say anything. Too farking scared, I'm sure. But you sure want to look cool, right?


LOL... big man.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"A scuffle isn't resisting arrest," Mallis said.

There are thousands of prisoners who would openly laugh at the naivete of that statement. "Resisting arrest without violence" = talking back, "resisting arrest" = anything other than talking back.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Peter von Nostrand: Mikey1969: Yeah, they arrest you when you have a warrant subby. That's why it's called "turning yourself in". You still have to appear before the judge, and you still have a warrant for your arrest.

That doesn't excuse beating him, but that is EXACTLY what a warrant is.

Lol.

Care to elaborate? Or are you incapable of a rebuttal, so just do this pussy ass passive aggressive shiat?

So many people here who don't have the stones to actually say anything. Too farking scared, I'm sure. But you sure want to look cool, right?


Ok Mikey. Sometimes you can be quite the asshole. Better?
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tokin42: The story of his original arrest is pretty awesome. Dude seems like he's a bit out there which I appreciate but I bet the cops don't.

Paul Giammarinaro has a million-dollar idea to make money, if only state officials would talk to him. Fed up after repeatedly trying to get in touch with Gov. Tom Wolf and other elected officials, the Bethlehem Township man took a homemade sign and scaled a Route 22 billboard during the Monday morning rush hour.


And he wore his fall protection so they can't get him for that.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: "Giammarinaro was a fugitive after failing to appear in court to answer to charges he trespassed by climbing a billboard and posting a handmade sign."

From everything that happened to this guy I'm pretty sure the sign didn't say "Let's Go Brandon"


That link makes it really clear why the cops were enjoying some extracurricular on him.

Can't have hippie cranks in their town, no sir!
 
