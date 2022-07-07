 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Apparently, the Parkland shooter's attorneys thought that "be a dickbag to everybody, including the judge and the parents of victims" was a winning trial strategy   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope she lives long enough to see her kids die
Like 5 years
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That judge is one take-no-shiat lady. She needs to be a lot higher in the system.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did she go to the same law school as alex jones' lawyer?
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.nbcmiami.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are the defense attorneys TRYING to get thrown into jail?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't care.  Got paid.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Zealous advocacy does not mean being an asshole. It'd be nice if more attorneys learned that lesson.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If there is any justice in this world, after one of those parents kills that lawyer, they will be imprisoned with the little shiat as their cell mate.  And do the whole world a favor by tying that f@ker down and slowly eating them while they are alive starting with the eyes, the nose, the tongue, and de-sleeving the fingers next.  But not the ears.  Leave those ears alone.

"To the Pain."

Is that going too far for a bad Princess Bride reference?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Are the defense attorneys TRYING to get thrown into jail?


No, they're just assholes...

...wait, we shouldn't call them that, because an asshole serves a purpose.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ten birds.  Cruz magic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?


Defense attorneys do a necessary job. Every person...no matter how reprehensible, no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

That being said....are they trying to go for an ineffective counsel appeal?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?


"we'll, at least I'm not defending TFG"
(Long pause) "yet"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jesus christ.

He was spotted and recognized by a staff member who radioed a colleague that he was walking "purposefully" toward Building 12. However, he did not pursue the shooter or call a "Code Red" to lock down the school. The first staff member later claimed that his training called for only reporting threats; his colleague hid in a closet.
 
drxym
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It amazes me that this asshole wasn't immediately marched out and executed. There is no credible debate about his guilt or culpability. And it sounds like his lawyers should join him.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
iheartscotch: no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

I am not going to argue about that. Everyone does deserve to have a lawyer.

Must be nice not to be born without empathy to the victim's family and loved ones.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?


By comparing themselves with DA's?
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?

Defense attorneys do a necessary job. Every person...no matter how reprehensible, no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

That being said....are they trying to go for an ineffective counsel appeal?


Wholeheartedly agree, BUT, the PDs in this one really went waaaaay beyond that. Antagonizing the victims' families is not anywhere near their duties.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?

[pbs.twimg.com image 700x525]


My ex job was fixing/repairing/replacing computers for law firms.

I've met some really nice lawyers, and then some not really nice lawyers.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We don't make enough people public pariahs anymore. And it's f*cking lazy of us. Everyone (minus the obvious 30%) should collectively shun or shame these idiots forever.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: iheartscotch: no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

I am not going to argue about that. Everyone does deserve to have a lawyer.

Must be nice not to be born without empathy to the victim's family and loved ones.


Do you mean "mustn't not be not nice to not be born without no empathy to neither victim's family nor loved ones"?
 
Sentient
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Attorneys are parasites.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?

[pbs.twimg.com image 700x525]


These losers were public defenders.  They get paid squat.  They're public defenders because they aren't good enough or professional enough to handle being in private practice.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

proteus_b: steklo: iheartscotch: no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

I am not going to argue about that. Everyone does deserve to have a lawyer.

Must be nice not to be born without empathy to the victim's family and loved ones.

Do you mean "mustn't not be not nice to not be born without no empathy to neither victim's family nor loved ones"?


You're not wrong.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Do you mean "mustn't not be not nice to not be born without no empathy to neither victim's family nor loved ones"?


It's been a long day to be dealing with double negatives.

Thanks for the correction. I do appreciate it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lawyers are self absorbed pricks, film at 11.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: proteus_b: Do you mean "mustn't not be not nice to not be born without no empathy to neither victim's family nor loved ones"?

It's been a long day to be dealing with double negatives.

Thanks for the correction. I do appreciate it.


de nada. It was purely in jest, you have great stories.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: MythDragon: steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?

[pbs.twimg.com image 700x525]

These losers were public defenders.  They get paid squat.  They're public defenders because they aren't good enough or professional enough to handle being in private practice.


I was going to mention this as well but you beat me to it.  I don't care.  I'm doing it anyway.  Ahem.....


I'm sick to death of Saudi Princes and assistant public defenders thinking they can do whatever they want just because of the ungodly amounts of money they have!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

proteus_b: de nada. It was purely in jest, you have great stories


I was typing away and re-read it before hitting "add comment" and I noticed the double negative...too late I had hit "add comment".

Thanks for the compliment.

The good thing about working for law firms was that I always got out of serving Jury Duty. Once I told the judge what I did for a living? They would let me go and say "yes, go fix PC's for our lawyers they can use the help"

LOL
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?

Defense attorneys do a necessary job. Every person...no matter how reprehensible, no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

That being said....are they trying to go for an ineffective counsel appeal?


Eh, the defense lawyers were handed a turd. How would you handle representing a mass murder suspect? I can't imagine any defense lawyer taking the case because I imagine it pays the same as a non mass murder case.

It may not be ineffectual counsel level, but I'm getting distinct "I don't want to be here" vibes.
 
Abox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: iheartscotch: no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

I am not going to argue about that. Everyone does deserve to have a lawyer.

Must be nice not to be born without empathy to the victim's family and loved ones.


That might describe these particular defense attorneys but not all.  The Darrell Brooks trial really underscored the value of counsel if only to take the burden off everyone else of protecting a defendant's rights.   And I'd say everyone is entitled to a lawyer.  Deserves...eh.
 
buzzcut73
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dstanley: That judge is one take-no-shiat lady. She needs to be a lot higher in the system.


May be take-no-shiat, and believe me, fark the school shooter he's lucky he didn't get death, but if you're a judge, DO NOT HUG THE PROSECUTORS AFTER SENTENCING! It's a bad, bad look.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I truly believe that the defense bar, along with independent journalists, are primary bulwarks against tyranny. Interestingly, both groups very often get much grief from the public when they do their jobs properly.

This cast of imbeciles did not do their jobs properly and deserve the all the imprecations and maledictions being poured onto them.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, was this the judge who lost her damned mind when the PD's pointed out their children were being threatened because of their (the PD's work) and asked the judge if she thought it would be appropriate if it were said about her (the judge's) kids?  And no one seemed to point that out?

https://twitter.com/cathyrusson/status/1587511837767057408?s=20&t=OdmnfOtsMmWN8useUC5dEA

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dad Zeko on Twitter: "@K_NoiseWaterMD @Popehat @QB73704445 @fred_guttenberg From WaPo: https://t.co/aJ02GKNIu9" / Twitter

RiggedAndStollenHat on Twitter: "A judge hugging the prosecutors after a trial, in consolation for the prosecutors not achieving an order that the state execute the defendant, is an accurate view of the American justice system. https://t.co/AYngszmlh9" / Twitter

RiggedAndStollenHat on Twitter: "Good morning. Today I'd like to question something that, according to a wide social consensus, I shouldn't question: our unquestioning deference to the views of crime victims. /1" / Twitter

So, judge is insane, the PDs are human and allowed to have human moments (see the last linked Popehat thread), and threatening the children of lawyers for doing their job is unacceptable.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?


There are many problems with criminal cases and the US court system, a surplus of people having effective access to a robust defense is not one of them.

That said, there's a world of difference between, say, the folks working at The Innocence Project and the subject of TFA.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dstanley: That judge is one take-no-shiat lady. She needs to be a lot higher in the system.


She absolutely does not.  Hugging one side's lawyers because they didn't get someone executed?  Losing her mind because someone asked if it would be acceptable for her children to be threatened the way the lawyer's children have been?  No, this judge absolutely does not need to be any higher in the system
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abox: That might describe these particular defense attorneys but not all


I gotta say,

When I was arrested at the age of 18 for a cube of hash, my lawyer was able to get me off without any penalty or jail time.

So yeah...I get it.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?

Defense attorneys do a necessary job. Every person...no matter how reprehensible, no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

That being said....are they trying to go for an ineffective counsel appeal?


Let's not all forget that defense attorneys also defend people who actually ARE innocent and are only there because they were dragged in by overzealous cops.

And even if you are guilty of something, the job of the defense attorney is to make sure you don't also get reamed with all those extra charges they piled on in the hope that something sticks.

This particular dame was totally unprofessional though.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't keep track of all of these school shootings. I had to spend a few minutes looking up this one to see which one it was. It was in Florida.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm with the judge.  That person stepped way out of line.  They made their own kids part of it more than once, the judge did not.  Then they tried to pull the judges family into it.  Slag those f@kers.  I'm surprised we didn't need to find new lawyers after that idiocy.
 
zbtop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: So, was this the judge who lost her damned mind when the PD's pointed out their children were being threatened because of their (the PD's work) and asked the judge if she thought it would be appropriate if it were said about her (the judge's) kids?  And no one seemed to point that out?

https://twitter.com/cathyrusson/status/1587511837767057408?s=20&t=OdmnfOtsMmWN8useUC5dEA

[Fark user image image 850x834]
[Fark user image image 850x1080]

Dad Zeko on Twitter: "@K_NoiseWaterMD @Popehat @QB73704445 @fred_guttenberg From WaPo: https://t.co/aJ02GKNIu9" / Twitter

RiggedAndStollenHat on Twitter: "A judge hugging the prosecutors after a trial, in consolation for the prosecutors not achieving an order that the state execute the defendant, is an accurate view of the American justice system. https://t.co/AYngszmlh9" / Twitter

RiggedAndStollenHat on Twitter: "Good morning. Today I'd like to question something that, according to a wide social consensus, I shouldn't question: our unquestioning deference to the views of crime victims. /1" / Twitter

So, judge is insane, the PDs are human and allowed to have human moments (see the last linked Popehat thread), and threatening the children of lawyers for doing their job is unacceptable.


Reading that transcript, I feel significantly less respect for all involved parties. The PDs are coming off as whiny and mopey and immature, and the judge decides to go full Jersey "oh no you di'-nt" instead of being an adult.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We don't need an article. This quote sums it up nicely: "You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody. None."

He 100%, has the right to a trial, no matter what he did. But it's incumbent on the attorneys to act like human beings and professionals.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Zealous advocacy does not mean being an asshole. It'd be nice if more attorneys learned that lesson.


This times a trillion
 
Mouser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why I say there are times when dueling should be legalized.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus, it's like they're desperate to get this appealed b/c of the dumb fark judge.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: iheartscotch: steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?

Defense attorneys do a necessary job. Every person...no matter how reprehensible, no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

That being said....are they trying to go for an ineffective counsel appeal?

Eh, the defense lawyers were handed a turd. How would you handle representing a mass murder suspect? I can't imagine any defense lawyer taking the case because I imagine it pays the same as a non mass murder case.

It may not be ineffectual counsel level, but I'm getting distinct "I don't want to be here" vibes.


Agreed. How does one defend someone who is so incontrovertibly guilty?

However... yucking it up with the defendant doesn't seem like a thing someone who doesn't want to be there does
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Wine Sipping Elitist: iheartscotch: steklo: "hey what do you want to be when you grow up?"

"A defense attorney"

How do those people even sleep at night?

Defense attorneys do a necessary job. Every person...no matter how reprehensible, no matter how horrible the crime and no matter how guilty they are....deserves a lawyer.

That being said....are they trying to go for an ineffective counsel appeal?

Eh, the defense lawyers were handed a turd. How would you handle representing a mass murder suspect? I can't imagine any defense lawyer taking the case because I imagine it pays the same as a non mass murder case.

It may not be ineffectual counsel level, but I'm getting distinct "I don't want to be here" vibes.

Agreed. How does one defend someone who is so incontrovertibly guilty?

However... yucking it up with the defendant doesn't seem like a thing someone who doesn't want to be there does


Is the judge hugging prosecutors any better?  The PDs are human, they still get to have human moments.  Maybe they noticed they have different coloured socks on.  Maybe they slipped up on a word and are laughing it off.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: We don't need an article. This quote sums it up nicely: "You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody. None."

He 100%, has the right to a trial, no matter what he did. But it's incumbent on the attorneys to act like human beings and professionals.


They did.  Maybe go look at the threats their kids have faced all for the crime of having their parents appointed to defend this scumbag.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Deathbymeteor: So, was this the judge who lost her damned mind when the PD's pointed out their children were being threatened because of their (the PD's work) and asked the judge if she thought it would be appropriate if it were said about her (the judge's) kids?  And no one seemed to point that out?

https://twitter.com/cathyrusson/status/1587511837767057408?s=20&t=OdmnfOtsMmWN8useUC5dEA

[Fark user image 850x834]
[Fark user image 850x1080]

Dad Zeko on Twitter: "@K_NoiseWaterMD @Popehat @QB73704445 @fred_guttenberg From WaPo: https://t.co/aJ02GKNIu9" / Twitter

RiggedAndStollenHat on Twitter: "A judge hugging the prosecutors after a trial, in consolation for the prosecutors not achieving an order that the state execute the defendant, is an accurate view of the American justice system. https://t.co/AYngszmlh9" / Twitter

RiggedAndStollenHat on Twitter: "Good morning. Today I'd like to question something that, according to a wide social consensus, I shouldn't question: our unquestioning deference to the views of crime victims. /1" / Twitter

So, judge is insane, the PDs are human and allowed to have human moments (see the last linked Popehat thread), and threatening the children of lawyers for doing their job is unacceptable.


Screenshots of words and multipart twitter posts!  Is it really Christmas already?
 
