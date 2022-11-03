 Skip to content
kdawg7736
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
UberDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henry described the woman's condition to the doctor as being "in an advanced state of death."

Idiots.  That's only "mostly dead".....which is slightly alive.
 
Diogenes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Henry described the woman's condition to the doctor as being "in an advanced state of death."

Idiots.  That's only "mostly dead".....which is slightly alive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they shouldn't have gone through her clothes looking for loose change then.
 
koder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
two firefighters went to help Denver Police officers with a welfare check of a woman

Hey that's not a nice thing to say about her.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 552x515]


When you hit a record for non-consecutive days alive let us know.

/ pretty sure "1" would be the record.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i saw a documentary about this once.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is that if I know a crooked firefighter, I could get someone legally declared dead with all that this implies, and the person might not even realize until it has caused them real harm?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to make the same mistake everytime I had sex with my exwife!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only way to RTFA is to "continue on the app"? And this sort of shiat goes green? I shouldn't have to install adware, fark should black list this site
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...fluid leaking from her body, and that she smelled like she was decomposing."

NEWS FLASH: Old people tend to piss themselves and also smell bad.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Only way to RTFA is to "continue on the app"? And this sort of shiat goes green? I shouldn't have to install adware, fark should black list this site


There's a tiny "expand article" link.

But yeah, MSN sucks
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where doctors upgraded his condition to "Alive."
Youtube 27FP5zrgNSI
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the officers went inside to check on the woman, came out and said the woman had lividity (bluish-purple discoloration of the skin seen on a deceased person) and fluid leaking from her body, and that she smelled like she was decomposing.

Turns out she just had Taco Bell.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah, hi.  It's me.  I'm not gonna be able to make it in to work today.  I'm still getting over my death from yesterday.  I know that the company policy says I need a doctor's note when I come back to work but... would a coroner's report and a death certificate be alright? It's just such a hassle to try to get in to see my doctor for something like this."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume it'll come down to whether they followed protocol or not, which it sounds like someone or someones did not.  Like, the article just says the guy who actually went inside only made his decision based on sight and smell, but doesn't say anything about touch -- i.e. simply checking for a pulse, respiration, and if she was cool to the touch.  I assume guy on the radio who was answering the questions from the directing physician also farked up by not saying he hadn't seen/measured whatever he was asked about.  I cannot imagine the ER doc signed off on it without them saying they had physically laid hands on her to check for a pulse/temp/respiration.

I got an EMT license and cert a long time ago that I never really did much with, but I only remember our protocol allowed us to request that someone be declared dead on-scene in a few very limited scenarios.  I can't remember the full set, but basically it's supposed to be obvious that they're dead.  Like, things such as decapitation, head trauma exposing/removing chunks of brain, upper torso massive trauma destroying the heart, etc.  Our instructors were like...yeah, your best bet outside of that (meaning the body is still intact) is to go through the motions and take the body to the ER.  I think one even said there'll be times when it's mostly a performance for any family/friends/concerned citizens nearby.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA

"...fluid leaking from her body, and that she smelled like she was decomposing."

That's just a normal Monday morning.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lopez was demoted from lieutenant to firefighter and given a 14-shift (336 hour) suspension without pay.
Henry was given a 10-shift (240 hour) suspension without pay.

Oh, that'll show 'em!

So, when does the woman, the person that these two assholes tried to kill through incompetence and deception, sue the shiat out of everyone involved (and win?)

And why did they do this? Seriously, there has to be more here than sheer laziness - it's going to be hard as hell to somehow confuse "a decomposing corpse" with "a living person," no matter how unshowered or unkempt she might've been. The breathing, for example, is usually a big clue, as is a pulse...
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A living dead girl? So she was a white zombie?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: I assume it'll come down to whether they followed protocol or not, which it sounds like someone or someones did not.  Like, the article just says the guy who actually went inside only made his decision based on sight and smell, but doesn't say anything about touch -- i.e. simply checking for a pulse, respiration, and if she was cool to the touch.  I assume guy on the radio who was answering the questions from the directing physician also farked up by not saying he hadn't seen/measured whatever he was asked about.  I cannot imagine the ER doc signed off on it without them saying they had physically laid hands on her to check for a pulse/temp/respiration.

I got an EMT license and cert a long time ago that I never really did much with, but I only remember our protocol allowed us to request that someone be declared dead on-scene in a few very limited scenarios.  I can't remember the full set, but basically it's supposed to be obvious that they're dead.  Like, things such as decapitation, head trauma exposing/removing chunks of brain, upper torso massive trauma destroying the heart, etc.  Our instructors were like...yeah, your best bet outside of that (meaning the body is still intact) is to go through the motions and take the body to the ER.  I think one even said there'll be times when it's mostly a performance for any family/friends/concerned citizens nearby.


That's the thing - they didn't "fark up," they lied. Deliberately.
 
maxandgrinch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
About flaming time the blame was shifted from the police to the real culprits and pointed the FLiR camera at the evil deeds of firefighters! They need to lose protection of their too influential union and the 'thanks for the kitten in the tree story' malleable news media.

/still PO'd nobody told me I could work 40 hours a month, get paid to drive a $500k truck, and face mandatory retirement at 55 with a pension on career day 40 years ago
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 552x515]

When you hit a record for non-consecutive days alive let us know.

/ pretty sure "1" would be the record.


That might actually be possible with an episode of Lazarus Syndrome while flying over the international date line
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: About flaming time the blame was shifted from the police to the real culprits and pointed the FLiR camera at the evil deeds of firefighters! They need to lose protection of their too influential union and the 'thanks for the kitten in the tree story' malleable news media.

/still PO'd nobody told me I could work 40 hours a month, get paid to drive a $500k truck, and face mandatory retirement at 55 with a pension on career day 40 years ago


I become eligible to retire at 51, because I started with the retirement system when I was 21 and the rules at the time of hire state that I have to have crossed age 50 and have "80 points", where one point is accrued for each year of age, and one point for each year of service.  And with 30 years of service I hit the final increase in the multiplier for how the monthly payout is calculated.  It still continues to go up with more years of service, but the rate percent isn't increased further.

Lots of people retire at 30 years of service, but most aren't able to do it in their low-fifties.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
OK, but what was the woman's ACTUAL condition?

If you've ever seen/smelled a dead person with ACTUAL lividity and decomp, there's no mistaking it, and you'll never forget it if you do.

And if this guy lied for whatever reason...why? She can't have been in great shape if the cop went inside and his only clue she was alive was she was "moving."

I hate these articles that give you so little data.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My friend was called in as a fatality by first responders from a motorcycle accident in 2010 due to her head injuries.

She's still alive. We make a lot of zombie jokes. She has TBI and titanium plates in her head.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: New Rising Sun: I assume it'll come down to whether they followed protocol or not, which it sounds like someone or someones did not.  Like, the article just says the guy who actually went inside only made his decision based on sight and smell, but doesn't say anything about touch -- i.e. simply checking for a pulse, respiration, and if she was cool to the touch.  I assume guy on the radio who was answering the questions from the directing physician also farked up by not saying he hadn't seen/measured whatever he was asked about.  I cannot imagine the ER doc signed off on it without them saying they had physically laid hands on her to check for a pulse/temp/respiration.

I got an EMT license and cert a long time ago that I never really did much with, but I only remember our protocol allowed us to request that someone be declared dead on-scene in a few very limited scenarios.  I can't remember the full set, but basically it's supposed to be obvious that they're dead.  Like, things such as decapitation, head trauma exposing/removing chunks of brain, upper torso massive trauma destroying the heart, etc.  Our instructors were like...yeah, your best bet outside of that (meaning the body is still intact) is to go through the motions and take the body to the ER.  I think one even said there'll be times when it's mostly a performance for any family/friends/concerned citizens nearby.

That's the thing - they didn't "fark up," they lied. Deliberately.


Definitely something else going on there, just hard to say what it is without more information. Maybe something will come out later on.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ok, why is the article not naming the cop involves who first claimed the woman was dead, and refused to let the firefighters actually go in to verify that.

Yes, they lied and were dumbfarks for doing it, but that cop should also face endangerment charges for basically ignoring and obstructing a health check.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

houstondragon: Ok, why is the article not naming the cop involves who first claimed the woman was dead, and refused to let the firefighters actually go in to verify that.

Yes, they lied and were dumbfarks for doing it, but that cop should also face endangerment charges for basically ignoring and obstructing a health check.


Answer: Cops have better unions than firemen.
 
