(KPAX Missoula)   Women save owl tangled in fishing line near Butte. Near Butte? OWL RLY   (kpax.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hooters make you happy.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere there's a fisherman going 'SEE! I TOLD you an owl swooped right down and stole my fish!!'
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I like about my near butt is it's far enough away not to get in my dinner but close enough to wipe. Perfection!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

🎶 I'm  bringin' sexy back 🎶
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing it didn't swim up to that big lake and melt.  That would have been a pain in the Butte
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How could they call that town Butte? They should have called it - Eughhh!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patiently waiting for camel toe owl gif
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 600x412]
🎶 I'm  bringin' sexy back 🎶


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not recommend fishing near Butte.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the whole Butte thing. Yeah, I know, "a-hur-dur... it kinda looks like butt", but it doesn't really, and it's not even pronounced the same, so are you all 8 years old?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x318]


Buttesecks?
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: I don't get the whole Butte thing. Yeah, I know, "a-hur-dur... it kinda looks like butt", but it doesn't really, and it's not even pronounced the same, so are you all 8 years old?


I don't know. When was the last time you saw Uranus?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x318]


media.giphy.comView Full Size

mikaloyd: Patiently waiting for camel toe owl gif


🎶
You'll see green alligators and long neck geese
Some camel toe owls and some chimpanzees...
🎶

... puff, puff, pass...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That taint the proper way to dispose of fishing line near the Butte
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Woot, woot, in the Butte.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

germ78: ReapTheChaos: I don't get the whole Butte thing. Yeah, I know, "a-hur-dur... it kinda looks like butt", but it doesn't really, and it's not even pronounced the same, so are you all 8 years old?

I don't know. When was the last time you saw Uranus?


It was off I-44 south west of St. Louis.  It was huge.   Lots of fudge and fudge packing going on.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 600x412]
🎶 I'm  bringin' sexy back 🎶

[Fark user image 612x408]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I don't get the whole Butte thing. Yeah, I know, "a-hur-dur... it kinda looks like butt", but it doesn't really, and it's not even pronounced the same, so are you all 8 years old?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I don't get the whole Butte thing. Yeah, I know, "a-hur-dur... it kinda looks like butt", but it doesn't really, and it's not even pronounced the same, so are you all 8 years old?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Somewhere there's a fisherman going 'SEE! I TOLD you an owl swooped right down and stole my fish!!'


Might have been a trotline.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I don't get the whole Butte thing. Yeah, I know, "a-hur-dur... it kinda looks like butt", but it doesn't really, and it's not even pronounced the same, so are you all 8 years old?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Butte-y, eh?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

germ78: Buttesecks?


There it is.   I've seen what I clicked for.  Moving on...
 
dbrunker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I may be the last person who remembers UFIA but I still remember it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
