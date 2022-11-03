 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Boaty McBoatface Is Avenged   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I... wish my county had that sticker.

It just sums up so, so much.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Myrdinn: I... wish my county had that sticker.

It just sums up so, so much.


my county had a dinosaur sticker once. That was cool.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awesome
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ahh, the gonzo power of the internet. God bless it.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Oblig
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, I want one. That's awesome.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dude save that like a collectors item
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a lot of cyber guys looking at the voting for this sticker design, and they think the vote was rigged.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I didn't get an "I Voted" sticker this time around. Mrs. Beef and I usually slap them on our printer because that's what you do.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
nevadacurrent.comView Full Size


I thought the stickers here were great. I now stand corrected.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm a bit confused about this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In all the years I been voting, I never got a sticker. My daughter got one last election for "1st time voter"
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thank you, internet, for the once in a while time, you truly deserve it.
Great job!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still no word from Gertie the Guiness towel
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Still no word from Gertie the Guiness towel


Or Holly Hot-Cocoa-Sampler-Box.
 
Eravior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: I... wish my county had that sticker.

It just sums up so, so much.


That is my county's sticker and I'm going to see if I can get extras. Should have volunteered and "lost" a roll. Probably happening like crazy all over Ulster.

They also have "VOTE" yard signs with the design on it. Where do they even get those?
 
eagles95
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eravior: Myrdinn: I... wish my county had that sticker.

It just sums up so, so much.

That is my county's sticker and I'm going to see if I can get extras. Should have volunteered and "lost" a roll. Probably happening like crazy all over Ulster.

They also have "VOTE" yard signs with the design on it. Where do they even get those?


I seriously want one of those yard signs!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eravior: Myrdinn: I... wish my county had that sticker.

It just sums up so, so much.

That is my county's sticker and I'm going to see if I can get extras. Should have volunteered and "lost" a roll. Probably happening like crazy all over Ulster.

They also have "VOTE" yard signs with the design on it. Where do they even get those?


Any Kinko's (do they even still exist?), UPS Store, Officemax, Staples etc.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't Boo... VOTE!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is spectacular, I want one
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh.  It's a sticker.  I thought it was a large tab of acid.  Back on 16, I tripped out believing trump won.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikaloyd: Still no word from Gertie the Guiness towel


Fark user imageView Full Size


Got mine
 
