(Kare11)   Cable installer's leg severed in freak accident, will be re-attached next Tuesday sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.   (kare11.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)



28 Comments     (+0 »)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cable was wrapped around his leg, and the tension severed one of his legs, around his knee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is the cable fixed?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No comment
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sever your leg sir. It's the greatest day.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he will become a Master Diver now.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Karma for what that racist bastard did to Black Tom.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The cable was discounted, only cost him a leg, instead of an arm AND a leg

/one handbasket please
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
5:50pm: "My leg's not showing up, is it?"
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

grokca: But is the cable fixed?


Probably not.

It's pretty stupid to place the cable where traffic can drive over it, particularly when there's still a spool available.  Sounds like in that part of the country the cabling vendors have gotten lazy and convinced oversight that their laziness is an acceptable practice.  Where I live I have never seen cable intentionally left lying on the ground to be run over during an active install.

/has managed E-rate Category 1 and Category 2 projects
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did he try unplugging it and plugging it back in?
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like sever injury
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They'll have to call in a specialist...
 
darktowel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Comcast: "We stopped by for your morning install, but you weren't home."

Me: "I left at 1:15 PM"

Comcast: "Our morning ends at 2:00 PM"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Armstrong and Miller : RAF 'Youf' Loses a Leg
Youtube RgcwyI-NlvI
 
yellowjester
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
upgraded from the à la carte menu?.... DNRTA
 
wage0048
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The guy obviously never watched any of those fishing shows.  Never get your foot in the bight.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
His Halloween costume next year should be awesome!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CenturyLimp
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody shook hands with danger.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: ...officers and medics were called on a report of possible pedestrian versus vehicle crash at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West near the North End neighborhood.

I'm not so sure it's lost. Sounds like they know exactly where it is.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: grokca: But is the cable fixed?

Probably not.

It's pretty stupid to place the cable where traffic can drive over it, particularly when there's still a spool available.  Sounds like in that part of the country the cabling vendors have gotten lazy and convinced oversight that their laziness is an acceptable practice.  Where I live I have never seen cable intentionally left lying on the ground to be run over during an active install.

/has managed E-rate Category 1 and Category 2 projects


Can't stress this enough. Cable should never be left where someone can drive over it, close the road, and/or get a flagger to guide traffic when and where needed. Not to mention that driving a car over the cable is certainly not a best practice for how to properly store, maintain, and handle cable when installing.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was an xfinity repairman once, but then I took a cable to the knee
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: grokca: But is the cable fixed?

Probably not.

It's pretty stupid to place the cable where traffic can drive over it, particularly when there's still a spool available.  Sounds like in that part of the country the cabling vendors have gotten lazy and convinced oversight that their laziness is an acceptable practice.  Where I live I have never seen cable intentionally left lying on the ground to be run over during an active install.

/has managed E-rate Category 1 and Category 2 projects


A lot of entry level roles after COVID are being filled by people who are often poorly trained, have limited experience or may just not be the sharpest tools in the toolbag.

Sounds like these guys have gained some valuable experience around workplace safety. Too bad it was so expensive. No doubt there was some free advice available along the way that they completely ignored.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
@RiffTrax: Shake Hands with Danger (Full FREE Short)
Youtube _nqa6e6WV2o
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: TWX: grokca: But is the cable fixed?

Probably not.

It's pretty stupid to place the cable where traffic can drive over it, particularly when there's still a spool available.  Sounds like in that part of the country the cabling vendors have gotten lazy and convinced oversight that their laziness is an acceptable practice.  Where I live I have never seen cable intentionally left lying on the ground to be run over during an active install.

/has managed E-rate Category 1 and Category 2 projects

Can't stress this enough. Cable should never be left where someone can drive over it, close the road, and/or get a flagger to guide traffic when and where needed. Not to mention that driving a car over the cable is certainly not a best practice for how to properly store, maintain, and handle cable when installing.


To add to this, you should NOT reopen the road to traffic until the cable has been fully restored to its proper height.

Otherwise a box truck will snag it, rip it down, and undo the hours of work put in not just hanging the cable, but the work spent repairing and splicing fiber strands.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Calehedron: Maybe he will become a Master Diver now.


That's enough out of you, Cookie
 
