(The US Sun)   The Bell couple want to name their kid Taco thus assuring him a future as a professional baseball or football player   (the-sun.com) divider line
13
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
More likely would be male stripper or drug dealer.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, the kid will always have easy justification for Parricide.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder now, how many people are called Ronald McDonald.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's a kid who will murder his parents then shoot up the high school because of all the taunting over the years.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Well, the kid will always have easy justification for Parricide.


Murdering parrots is never OK.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd have gone with Tico or Tuco.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: I wonder now, how many people are called Ronald McDonald.


Well there used to be at least 25 - Taco Bell did a commercial in 2014 that featured 25 dudes named Ronald McDonald talking about how they liked Taco Bell food
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think that Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho is taken yet.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I'd have gone with Tico or Tuco.


You don't want to name a kid Tuco

HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine hating your kid this much.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
taco charlton?
 
