(The Daily Beast)   ♫ Imran Khan, has got a bullet on. ♫ It's all I know, And I've waited for so long. ♫ Imran, can't you see? ♫ You took a bullet in the knee. ♫ I know it might be wrong, but that bullet's stuck in Imran Khan. ♫   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
12
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fountains of Wayne - Stacy's Mom (Official Music Video)
Youtube dZLfasMPOU4
 
X-Geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He used to be an adventurer like me.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's not out of The Ashes, I hope.
 
Madame Psychosis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hanzi Imran Khan Lives With His Dad and Mom - BEST VERSION - Howard Stern
Youtube gstBBhlLfA4

/oblig
//bababooey
 
havocmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madame Psychosis: [YouTube video: Hanzi Imran Khan Lives With His Dad and Mom - BEST VERSION - Howard Stern]
/oblig
//bababooey


I haven't listened to Stern in 6 or 7 years. How is ol' Hanzi doing?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks for the video as I was trying to fit the headline to Delta Dawn with no success.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

X-Geek: He used to be an adventurer like me.


let me guess, he stole someone's sweetroll
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"his supporters were calling it an assassination attempt."

Gennerally when a politician leading a crowd takes a bullet you don't need to preface.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
alright, which one of you wise guys made this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reset it

sleepreviewmag.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He used to be a Prime Minister till he took a bullet to the knee.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: He used to be a Prime Minister till he took a bullet to the knee.


Not technically correct, but for the sake of the meme:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
