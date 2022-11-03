 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Halloween urban-legend-becomes-reality trifecta in play after someone actually put razor blades in candy   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone just HAD to be that jackass

This is an instance where public shaming in the stocks should be brought back
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
<blockquote><i>Police in Eugene, Oregon, have narrowed the search to the Friendly neighborhood. </i></blockquote>
Perp must have thought cops would never look there.

/still probably a hoax
//or a Trumperp
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Someone just HAD to be that jackass

This is an instance where public shaming in the stocks should be brought back


Public shaming is for things like not putting the grocery cart back in the cart stall.

Public wood chipper execution is for putting blades in candy.

Asking people nicely to not put razor blades in candy has failed.  Time for fear and terror to do the job.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whomever this creep is, I hope his stay in prison gets very very unhappy. Because thanks to him, all of the soccer moms are gonna make Halloween even more unfun & sh*tty for kids in the years ahead.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
hoax?
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If I were a betting man I'd put mine on a Christian holy roller hoax trying to ruin Halloween for the rest of us.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If it's real, I hope they find them. If they need a jury, I'm free. We will give him a fair trial then hang him.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: <blockquote><i>Police in Eugene, Oregon, have narrowed the search to the Friendly neighborhood. </i></blockquote>
Perp must have thought cops would never look there.

/still probably a hoax
//or a Trumperp


If that's what they're calling friendly, I'd hate to see 'em mad
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wouldestous: hoax?


Generally they are hoaxes... wait 3-4 weeks for the full investigation to be done.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Heh, maybe they got a school shooter who let the Halloween hype draw them out before they got to execute their manifesto.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone did the tedious work of inserting blades from tiny, student-related pencil sharpening blades, and then put them in a pots of candies as they went from door to door.

I seriously doubt some person in that neighborhood planted these candies in their own hand-outs. That'd be stupid.

This is likely school children hearing these REPORTS of this in the past and made it all come true based on the information provided to them by the media.
 
groppet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So now the mommy bloggers will be in overdrive crying about this for the next 20 years. Just from all the fear mongering decades ago.

Is the Razorblades In Apples Halloween Story Actually Real?
Youtube 1qBsuvttmOg
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they supposedly chuck a razor blade in a bag of candy or did they actually put it inside the candy? The latter is the urban legend that led to stupid shiat like communities literally x-raying candy before kids were allowed to eat it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought the illegal aliens would be putting fentanyl in candy, not razor blades.  But it's amazing that they would go all the way up to Oregon to buy a suburban house for their base of operations.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
chick.comView Full Size

Goddamn it Brenda, you do this shiat every year.  Knock it off.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jokes on them.  The fentanyl is on the razor blades.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There have actually been a small, small number of razor blades in apples before. The rumors of poisoned and drugged candy are still 100% bullshiat, however. The most a razor blade is ever going to do is require a few stitches from the ER. And from TFA, it sounds like no one was actually hurt from this incident.

In this case, there are multiple reports of this happening from the same neighborhood, so if it's a hoax, it's an elaborate one. They've already narrowed it down to a couple of blocks, it may not be long before they figure out which house it was that was giving them out.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: If I were a betting man I'd put mine on a Christian holy roller hoax trying to ruin Halloween for the rest of us.


Most likely so.

I despise Christians who always I insist upon ruining others peoples fun and/or lives because they somehow think it's going to earn them bonus points with god.

If your religion is making so that miserable that you feel the need to take it out on others, it's time to find a new god.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fireproof: There have actually been a small, small number of razor blades in apples before. The rumors of poisoned and drugged candy are still 100% bullshiat, however. The most a razor blade is ever going to do is require a few stitches from the ER. And from TFA, it sounds like no one was actually hurt from this incident.

In this case, there are multiple reports of this happening from the same neighborhood, so if it's a hoax, it's an elaborate one. They've already narrowed it down to a couple of blocks, it may not be long before they figure out which house it was that was giving them out.


4-5 kids get together and say they have razors in their candy....

That's how these typically play out.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
razors are found in halloween candy every year.
it's always put there by a family member.
motivations range from attention seeking to murder plots
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is there a term analogous to Streisand effect where something that hasn't happened but is scary is repeated as true until someone fulfills it?

The rightwing terror wish fulfillment cycle or something? That's too verbose I'm sure.
 
T.rex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I went to grade school with this girl who's own father did it to her candy, so that he could 'find it', and act like he was the protector.  I can't even fathom what horrors she had, growing up under that roof.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fireproof: There have actually been a small, small number of razor blades in apples before. The rumors of poisoned and drugged candy are still 100% bullshiat, however. The most a razor blade is ever going to do is require a few stitches from the ER. And from TFA, it sounds like no one was actually hurt from this incident.

In this case, there are multiple reports of this happening from the same neighborhood, so if it's a hoax, it's an elaborate one. They've already narrowed it down to a couple of blocks, it may not be long before they figure out which house it was that was giving them out.


Shiat, candy, not apples. Caught that and corrected it everywhere but the link.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: Is there a term analogous to Streisand effect where something that hasn't happened but is scary is repeated as true until someone fulfills it?

The rightwing terror wish fulfillment cycle or something? That's too verbose I'm sure.


I think the closest we have is "life imitating art"
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah. Friends live in that neighborhood and are wondering who the fark did it.

Another friend took her kids trick or treating there and was taking a peek through it.

I'm still suspicious that it's a hoax perpetrated by the parents themselves.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Multiple razor blades found hidden in children's Halloween candy as authorities search for suspect. Police in Eugene, Oregon, have narrowed the search to the Friendly neighborhood."

cdn.spark.appView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's probably an interfaith conflict with someone they know.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WTF? Kids that young don't need to shave.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA:The initial reporting party lives in the Friendly neighborhood of Eugene

The initial reporting party lives in the razor Friendly neighborhood of Eugene
get it right .
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Police have been lying for so long and for such innocuous things, that I don't buy this story. At all.

/or, it's true and was a cop that did it
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But how much Fentanyl did they find?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This has happened once or twice in the last few years, some one-off asshole proving the legend right. I don't think anyone has eaten one of these pieces of candy, but it's started, which is depressing.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuffy: But how much Fentanyl did they find?


Only a trace, but all the cops within a quarter mile were rendered unconscious and had to be rushed to the hospital.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why did this happen?

Because constant media coverage of the idea that razor blades could be placed into candy was possible.

Mind you, in Australia something similar to this actually happened, and nobody thought it was a possible thing to do until somebody with a twisted mind went and did it.

https://australianfoodtimeline.com.au/needles-in-strawberries/
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Claude Ballse: bluenovaman: If I were a betting man I'd put mine on a Christian holy roller hoax trying to ruin Halloween for the rest of us.

Most likely so.

I despise Christians who always I insist upon ruining others peoples fun and/or lives because they somehow think it's going to earn them bonus points with god.

If your religion is making so that miserable that you feel the need to take it out on others, it's time to find a new god.


Pulp Fiction - English Motherfucker Do You Speak It
Youtube m_mDTLphIVY
 
