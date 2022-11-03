 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Aaaaand...here comes the winter storms. Wait, that's actually a good thing   (ktla.com) divider line
40
    More: Interesting, Santa Barbara County, California, Weather, Wind, Southern California, Season, Kern County, California, Fog, Los Angeles County, California  
•       •       •

1436 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High of 73 here in Wisconsin.  Keep it up, climate change!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yayyyy! I haven't been snowboarding since pre pandemic. Finally something to do at Big Bear other than smoke weed and fark!
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
63F high today in the Phoenix Valley and 42 overnight! Break out the parkas and Uggs....
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're forecast to get about 2" of rain tomorrow and into Saturday morning. The Cascades are going to get dumped with snow too.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a foot of snow 2 weeks ago; I haven't shoveled yet this morning but it looks like 4" or so from the window.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA - "It's great to see the snow falling so early in the season," Peppercorn Grille Manager Tyler Babin said.

- How to tell where the reporter was eating when told they had to write a story about the weather...
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spent an hour snowthrowing my driveway this morning and didn't even move all of it. Standard for Canadian winter.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
75F in St. Louis...

/ prolly cut leaves and grass again
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be 66°F in Massachusetts today and by Monday it will be 76°F.

It's all part of God's plan! *

* Cliché Day 😉
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mid 70s here in Iowa today

The temps will drop drastically in the next 24 hours.

The forecast has changed.
We did have a 70% of wintery mix, but now it's just rain with a 20% of wintery stuff overnight
 
MarkMartinFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That snow does nothing for LA, first snow in eastern sierra:
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is where they need it. and much more...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could that mean the La Nina event is coming to an end, and an El Nino event is coming?
That would mean increased precipitation for the west, which they really need.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?

a cardboard box?
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: High of 73 here in Wisconsin.  Keep it up, climate change!


Calehedron: 63F high today in the Phoenix Valley and 42 overnight! Break out the parkas and Uggs....



And here we have it. The difference in thinking between the frozen North and warmer climates.

I happen to be from the frozen north and am enjoying our lovely weather while also looking forward to breaking out the parka and snowshoes.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on winter driving fail videos!
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its going to be in the mid-80's all week.

Still grillin' season.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?


Mexico?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?


solarsystem.nasa.govView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Should be getting several inches in the mountains in Colorado today, and looking forward to my first ski day of the season this weekend.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?


Point Nemo. I hear Antactica is pretty nice, too.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

p51d007: Could that mean the La Nina event is coming to an end, and an El Nino event is coming?
That would mean increased precipitation for the west, which they really need.


No, not at all. La Niña doesn't mean 'zero rain and if you ever get rain it's over', it means "a statistically reduced chance of storms over a very long period of time" (for Southern California; in other places it means increased rain).

The forces that drive the El Niño / La Niña cycle involve shifting an amount of heat equivalent to the energy consumed by the world each year thousands of miles across the pacific. It does not turn on a dime.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It is quite stunning to slowly creep up a freeway in LA and see the snow covered mountains.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blatz514: High of 73 here in Wisconsin.  Keep it up, climate change!


I predict thundersnow.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
IT'S SNOWING! SQUEEEEEEEE!!!
Meaghan Smith - It Snowed [Official Lyric Video]
Youtube P-WeE-cPoQk
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: We're forecast to get about 2" of rain tomorrow and into Saturday morning. The Cascades are going to get dumped with snow too.


Maybe. The snow level is supposed to jump to something like 7000ft  this weekend, but it's supposed to get cold again Mon/Tue. I'm hoping they're off by a few degrees; it would be nice to start getting some early snowpack.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Whatthefark: We're forecast to get about 2" of rain tomorrow and into Saturday morning. The Cascades are going to get dumped with snow too.

Maybe. The snow level is supposed to jump to something like 7000ft  this weekend, but it's supposed to get cold again Mon/Tue. I'm hoping they're off by a few degrees; it would be nice to start getting some early snowpack.


I'm hoping this storm with finally quench the rest of the wildfires, last week's rain stopped the smaller ones, but Cedar Creek and three up in Washington are still burning.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MarkMartinFan: That snow does nothing for LA, first snow in eastern sierra:
[Fark user image 850x637]
This is where they need it. and much more...


They've gotten between 16-22 inches at Mammoth Mountain so far with this storm.  Good news!
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Precious snowflakes.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?


Try the Sahara Desert or Tristan da Cunha archipelago.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?


Worst Korea?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?


Drink heavily?

\ I mean.....this is Fark.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?


The Island of Snobbish Liberals.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I should fire up my snow blower to make sure its running right for the up coming season.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: IT'S SNOWING! SQUEEEEEEEE!!!
[YouTube video: Meaghan Smith - It Snowed [Official Lyric Video]]


Pretty voice but... I immediately was compelled to look up the availability of the "Dead Snow" zombie flicks on my streaming platforms.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: I should fire up my snow blower to make sure its running right for the up coming season.


Yarp.  Mine's pretty tough, i just connect the electric starter and it'll crank for a minute before blowing out whatever gas residue jellied in the carb.  Big puff of black smoke, then it runs smoothly for the season.

Still best to test before I need it, though.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?

Point Nemo. I hear Antactica is pretty nice, too.


Do you want Eldritch horrors? Because that's how you get Eldritch horrors.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?


South of Paris is really nice.  You will get higher tourist density the farther south you go, but Provence is absolutely worth it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I just want to live in an area with no snow, rednecks, hillbillys, tourists, or conservatives.

Any suggestions?


Fantasyland?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hugh Manatee: MarkMartinFan: That snow does nothing for LA, first snow in eastern sierra:
[Fark user image 850x637]
This is where they need it. and much more...

They've gotten between 16-22 inches at Mammoth Mountain so far with this storm.  Good news!


Most of the Sierras only got 0.75 - 1.5 inches of water-equivalent snow, which is better than nothing, but still only 1/20th of a typical winter. We've still gotta keep our fingers crossed for a long time here.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.