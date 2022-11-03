 Skip to content
(UPI)   Maybe the monkey had somewhere to be Linda, you ever think about that?   (upi.com) divider line
20
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shows the monkey walking through the turnstiles and strolling right through a security checkpoint,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dog walks into store in America"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What can I say?  I'm a huge fan of public transport.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In America you can be Linda anywhere you want.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And have you seen the liability insurance fee for monkeys, Linda?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The monkey went down to Delhi, he was looking for a peach to steal.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got nothin' on lkea monkey

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/toronto/stylish-but-illegal-monkey-found-roaming-toronto-ikea/article6140276/
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably just trying to make his way to that banana stand in Afghanistan.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 But did the minky have a lie-sawnce?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: "Dog walks into store in America"


Pretty much.
Monkeys are as common as squirrels in India.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the jet to Tibet, or the plane to Ukraine, or the apple tree in another country,
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Got nothin' on lkea monkey

[Fark user image 425x239]

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/toronto/stylish-but-illegal-monkey-found-roaming-toronto-ikea/article6140276/


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*glares*
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Csb:

Something like 14 years ago, I was in Osaka train station with a German girl. We see a trio of jacked japanese dudes in gym clothes strolling ahead of us. They have a bunch of tattoos, so we figured they were yakuza.

Then I noticed one of them has a monkey on his shoulder. I tap my friend and tell her "yakuza monkey!" in an excited whisper.

She looks and gives the loudest German guffaw laugh. I bundle her onto a train and she is still laughing while I'm worrying some pussed off yak is going to stab me on the neck. She explained her outburst by saying she couldn't help but imagine the monkey at the gym with its owner, curling tiny weights.

Then two japanese dudes wearing matching Mickey mouse tshirts sat across from us. We tried to be polite but spent the next 20 mins laughing hysterically as they stared at us from about 8 feet away.

I miss japan.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
img.fark.netWalker
img.fark.net
2 hours agoThe video, filmed by a witness at the Nawada Metro Station in Delhi, shows the monkey walking through the turnstiles and strolling right through a security checkpoint, appearing to escape the notice of station personnel.

That's some fine security there Lou.This post ended up in the "biggest penis in porn" thread, so I thought I should walk it over.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: He was probably just trying to make his way to that banana stand in Afghanistan.


maybe wanted to borrow that album from Murch's mom

/vroom vroom
 
get real
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What is a curious money?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How else is the monkey gonna see the man?
st.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

WHAT DO YOU MEAN EXACT CHANGE?
 
