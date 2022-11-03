 Skip to content
(Wales Online) Would you like to become the next 'Lone Ranger' of Snowdonia? Now's your chance
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Muse - Knights Of Cydonia (Video)
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
nicknamed the 'Lone Ranger' after buying a horse in 2016. The National Trust is now looking for someone to take over the role, which will include fencing, dry-stone walling, tree planting, and peatland restoration.


fencing is more of a zorro kind of thing, isn't it?
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hail, hail, Snowdonia!

Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: nicknamed the 'Lone Ranger' after buying a horse in 2016. The National Trust is now looking for someone to take over the role, which will include fencing, dry-stone walling, tree planting, and peatland restoration.


fencing is more of a zorro kind of thing, isn't it?


Hey, maybe it's a glowing condom scene in Skin Deep kinda thing, you don't know
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Crazy Talk Al: Hail, hail, Snowdonia!

Her: "Hold me closer. Closer!"
Him: "Of I were any closer, I'd be behind you".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Simple.

Pass the spelling test.

Pass the equine medical knowledge test.

Fill out the forms in Welsh.

Then have an interview in the northern dialect of Welsh.

Then interview with the local farmers who will have an even more difficult and rare accents and special terms they don't use in Swansea at all.   Farmers who can make it very difficult to be understood if they want to be.

Join the Shetland, Faroe Island, Welsh and Irish pony club.

Take over the world.
 
