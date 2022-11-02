 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Your ex didn't win Powerball last night   (usatoday.com) divider line
28
LarryDan43
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh I bet she won a pair.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's what she said
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1.5 billion


my cup runneth over
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: 1.5 billion


my cup runneth over


Yeah, but you only take home like $450 million after the taxman gets his piece.  It's like, why even bother.  I'd practically being owing money if I won that much.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's why I'm currently at work today.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry. Forgot to buy the winning ticket. I'll ask Cortana to remind me to buy the winning lottery ticket later today.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yikes
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My Powerballsé are the best prize and lady could hope to win.

Sorry though, they're spoken for though.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: 1.5 billion


Fark user imageView Full Size


3,000 chicks at the same time.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cool. i forgot to buy a ticket.

I like the idea of a chance at winning fark you money
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pfft. After taxes, investing in low-risk index funds, and putting it in an annuity that accounts for inflation, you're really only able to spend $9M every year. Hardly enough to add bacon to my morning avocado toast.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ah yes, the lottery. the one time rich people have their money appropriately taxed
 
ranchguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I calc 29% of grand prize is take home w fed and state taxes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I knew what the inning numbers were, I'd play.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: ltdanman44: 1.5 billion

[Fark user image 750x500]

3,000 chicks at the same time.


Some of that's going to have to go to renting out a football field or event hall for the day.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
glad I forgot to buy a ticket
 
COVID19
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
office lotto pool of $850 in tickets... won $12
way worse than random chance
so... 10 tickets for the next drawing

yeah.. we'll all be at work a week from now
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My coin jar was full, so I brought it to the store yesterday and dumped it into the coinstar machine. I figured it was "free money" so I bought $10 worth of mega millions tickets and a bottle of booze. So even if I don't win, I'll still have a bottle of booze for consolation.
 
Cheron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What most people don't understand is getting five balls out of a pool of 69 is nearly impossible. Take away just a few balls and the odds of winning go way up. For just $10 I will provide you with three numbers guaranteed not to be drawn, magnifying your chance of winning. Money back if a number comes in.
 
groppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My friend won $7
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ranchguy: I calc 29% of grand prize is take home w fed and state taxes.


What a waste of time then.
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I almost wish my ex would win the Powerball.  She's such a f*cking moron about money, that I'd bet within a year she'd end up broke and owing money.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I sell winning powerball numbers.
I also have a roulette system that casinos can't stop you from using (but they wish they could).
Or, if your tastes run in another direction, I know lots of hot ladies dying to meet Farkers that reek of Funyons and basement musk.

$19.99 each, or all three secrets for just $75
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I sell winning powerball numbers.
I also have a roulette system that casinos can't stop you from using (but they wish they could).
Or, if your tastes run in another direction, I know lots of hot ladies dying to meet Farkers that reek of Funyons and basement musk.

$19.99 each, or all three secrets for just $75


I'll take 6 - that way I'll win twice as much!
 
NoGods
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

groppet: My friend won $7


I won $4 and I am giving that right back to them.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NoGods: groppet: My friend won $7

I won $4 and I am giving that right back to them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: My coin jar was full, so I brought it to the store yesterday and dumped it into the coinstar machine. I figured it was "free money" so I bought $10 worth of mega millions tickets and a bottle of booze. So even if I don't win, I'll still have a bottle of booze for consolation.


This thread is about Powerball.   MegaMillions is only worth a peasant $119 million!!!!!!
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cheron: What most people don't understand is getting five balls out of a pool of 69 is nearly impossible. Take away just a few balls and the odds of winning go way up. For just $10 I will provide you with three numbers guaranteed not to be drawn, magnifying your chance of winning. Money back if a number comes in.


Hey guys just to let you know, I am opening up fractional betting on whether or not Cheron's offer is just a scam. You can create your account and sign up for membership on my platform here. Remember, the more you bet, the more we prosper.
 
