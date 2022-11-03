 Skip to content
(Wikipedia) It's been 100 years since archaeologists discovered a condo made of stone-a
20
    More: Vintage, Ancient Egypt, Egypt, tomb of Tutankhamun, Valley of the Kings, Tutankhamun, Egyptologist Howard Carter, ancient Egyptian-inspired designs, tombs of most pharaohs  
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
King Tut - SNL
Youtube FYbavuReVF4
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For those staying off my lawn who don't understand the headline:

King Tut - SNL
Youtube FYbavuReVF4
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Big SNL and Steve Martin fan back then.

I remember staying up late to watch that episode when it first aired.

Yes, I'm old.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: For those staying off my lawn who don't understand the headline:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FYbavuReVF4]


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: OtherLittleGuy: For those staying off my lawn who don't understand the headline:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FYbavuReVF4]

[media4.giphy.com image 550x550] [View Full Size image _x_]


Still worth the repeat post.
 
Markus5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Funky Tut.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I must say that Tut's curse was especially effective.

Everyone involved in opening the tomb is now dead.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's my favorite honky.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: He's my favorite honky.


Did you do the monkey?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember my first beer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Curse is making itself known again
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clicking through to the article on Tutankhamen himself:

His mother is his father's sister

He married his paternal half-sister

media1.giphy.comView Full Size


And yet, despite the purity of their lineage, they lost both of their children, who were later found to have serious birth defects.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: For those staying off my lawn who don't understand the headline:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FYbavuReVF4]


I remember seeing him perform that on SNL.
I'm so old.
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
King Tut
Youtube lYilneF-inw
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: For those staying off my lawn who don't understand the headline:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FYbavuReVF4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I thought it was a play on finding the tomb and dying to the curse.

stone a(ge.....)

But Subby died before they could complete the headline. Thanks for clarifying.

- Sofa
 
Markus5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Feeding King Tut
Youtube 1QRNJB29p6o


One more video.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Tutankhamun's tomb was hidden by debris for most of its existence and therefore not extensively robbed."

"most of the tomb's contents went to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo."

It's not robbery when we do it.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
King Tut's Curse!
Youtube SHDibwDgOEc
 
